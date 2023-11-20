NY Bagel Factory - Southborough (West Bound) 205 Turnpike Rd
Coffee / Tea
Hot
Iced
- Large Iced Coffee$4.99
Our iced coffee features ice cubes that are made completely out of freshly roasted coffee
- Med Iced Coffee$3.99
Our iced coffee features ice cubes that are made completely out of freshly roasted coffee
- Iced Latte$4.49+
- Iced Chai Latte$4.49+
- Nitro Cold Brew$4.99+
- Iced Tea$2.99+
- Iced Americano$3.69+
- Iced Red Eye$3.19+
- Iced Espresso$3.69+
Food
Bagels & Baked Goods
- Bakers Dozen$15.99
- 1/2 dozen$7.99
- 1 Bagel$1.69
- 2 Bagels$3.38
- 3 Bagels$5.07
- 4 Bagels$6.76
- Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese$3.99
- Bagel with Premium CC$4.49
Jalapeño, scallion, bacon scallion, honey Walnut, and low fat veggie
- Bagel with Butter$2.69
- Bagel with Dairy Free Cream Cheese$5.25
Choose between cinnamon chip or scallion
- Bagel with Nova CC$5.99
- Bagel with Peanut Butter$2.99
- Bagel with Sliced Avocado$3.99
- Bagel with Humus$2.99
- Cookies$3.79
- Muffin$3.79
- Tub of Butter$3.89
- Tub Bacon Scallion CC$5.75
- Tub Dairy Free Cinna Chip CC$6.29
- Tub Dairy Free Scallion CC$6.29
- Tub of Honey Walnut CC$5.50
- Tub Jalapeno CC$5.50
- Tub Nova CC$6.29
- Tub Plain$5.25
- Tub Scallion CC$5.50
- Tub Vegetable CC$5.75
- Tub Chicken Salad$5.25
- Tub Tuna Salad$5.25
- Tub Whitefish Salad$9.60
- Nova Packet 4 oz$9.99
Breakfast All Day
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese$7.49
- Broadway$7.99
Eggs, jalapeño, tomato, avocado, salsa, and pepper jack cheese
- Chelsea$8.49
Egg whites, spinach, mushrooms, and swiss cheese
- Egg and Cheese$5.99
- Ham, Egg and Cheese$6.99
- Hashbrowns$1.99
- Hells Kitchen$8.99
Spicy chorizo, eggs, Pepper Jack cheese, salsa, and avocado
- Sausage, Egg and Cheese$7.49
- Seaport$11.49
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, and red onion
- Soho$8.99
Egg whites, turkey sausage, tomato, and veggie cream cheese
- Taylor Ham$7.99
Taylor ham, eggs, and cheese
- Uncle Jerry$8.79
Eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, and American cheese
- Create a Bagel$1.69
Carnegie
- Carnegie Super Stuffed Corned Beef$19.95
1 pound of Carnegie deli's world famous corned beef on your choice of bread or bagel
- Carnegie Super Stuffed Pastrami$19.95
1 pound of Carnegie deli's world famous pastrami on your choice of bread or bagel
- Carnegie Corned Beef$14.95
10 oz of Carnegie deli's world famous corned beef on your choice of bread or bagel
- Carnegie Pastrami$14.95
10 oz of Carnegie deli's world famous pastrami on your choice of bread or bagel
Sandwiches
- BLT$6.99
- Chicken Bacon Avocado$10.99
- Chicken Salad$9.99
- Ham & Cheese$9.49
- House Roasted Turkey$10.49
- Monte Cristo$10.99
Fresh roasted turkey, ham, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing
- Rachel$10.99
Turkey or pastrami with coleslaw, choice of cheese, and choice of 1000 island or mustard
- Reuben$12.99
6 oz of corned beef or pastrami with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and choice of 1000 island or mustard
- Roasted Chicken$10.99
Roasted chicken or turkey with avocado, bacon, spinach, and tomato
- Tuna Melt$10.99
Housemade white albacore tuna salad with American cheese
- Tuna Salad$9.99
- Turkey Bacon Avocado$10.99
- Turkey Cuban$10.99
Fresh roasted turkey, sliced ham, swiss cheese, sliced pickles, and mustard
- Whitefish Salad$11.99
Catering
- 100 Tasters$39.95
- 12 Mini Cookies$23.95
- 12 Mini Muffins$12.99
- 12 oz Bag of Flavored Coffee$13.95
- 12 oz Bag of House Coffee$11.95
- 12 oz Dark Roast or Decaf$14.95
- 25 Tasters$9.99
- 50 Tasters$19.99
- Bagels XL$48.00
- Cold Coffee Box$29.99
- Fruit Platter$3.99
- Gourmet Salad Platter$11.49
- Hot Coffee Box$19.99
- Nova Platter$12.99
- Yogurt Parfait$3.99
Side Orders
- Avocado$2.00
- Bacon$1.99
- Butter$0.80
- Capers$0.59
- CC Bacon Scallion$1.49
- CC Honey Walnut$1.49
- CC Jalapeno$1.49
- CC Low Fat Veggie$1.49
- CC Nova$2.49
- CC Plain$1.49
- CC Scallion$1.49
- Cheese American$0.99
- Cheese Cheddar$0.99
- Cheese Pepper Jack$0.99
- Cheese Provolone$0.99
- Cheese Swiss$0.99
- Chicken Salad$3.99
- Chorizo$1.99
- Cucumbers$0.59
- Dairy Free Cinnamon Chip CC$3.50
- Dairy Free Scallion CC$3.50
- Egg$2.99
- Egg White$3.49
- Green Pepper$0.59
- Ham$1.99
- Hashbrowns$1.99
- Hot Corned Beef$5.99
- Hot Pastrami$5.99
- Hot Sauce
- House Roasted Chicken$5.99
- House Roasted Turkey$5.99
- Hummus$0.80
- Jalapeno$0.59
- Jelly$0.59
- Lettuce$0.59
- Mayonaise
- Nova$5.99
- Peanut Butter$0.80
- Red Onion$0.59
- Roasted Mushrooms$0.59
- Salsa$0.59
- Sauerkraut$0.59
- Sausage$1.99
- Sliced Ham$1.99
- Spicy Mustard
- Spinach$0.59
- Taylor Ham$1.99
- Thousand Island
- Tomato$0.59
- Tuna Salad$3.99
- Turkey Sausage$1.99
- Whitefish Salad$5.99
- Yellow Mustard