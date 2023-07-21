NY Pie - Hendersonville 305B Indian Lake Blvd, Suite 200
Hand Tossed Pies
18" Hand Tossed
18" NY Cheese
Extra Toppings Listed
18" NY Special
Pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, white onions with Mozzarella cheese on a tomato sauce base
18" NY Meat
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ground beef, salami, & ham with Mozzarella cheese on a tomato sauce base
18" NY Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, & red onions with Mozzarella cheese on a tomato sauce base
18" NY White
Ricotta & Mozzarella cheeses with fresh minced garlic on an olive oil base
18" Greek
Spinach, tomatoes, black olives, red onions, & minced garlic with Feta & Mozzarella cheeses on an olive oil base
18" Margarita
Basil, minced garlic, fresh Mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses on a tomato sauce base
18" Meatball Pie
Sliced meatballs, fresh Mozzarella, garlic, basil, & Parmesan cheese on a marinara base
18" BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken, fresh cilantro, & red onions with Mozzarella cheese on an olive oil base
18" Garlic Chicken
Garlic chicken & spinach with Swiss & Mozzarella cheeses on an olive oil base
18" Sriracha Chicken
BBQ chicken and bacon, with Mozzarella cheese on a ranch/Sriracha base
18" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo and blue cheese chicken on ranch base.
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Bacon and garlic chicken on a ranch base.
18" Hawaiian
Garlic chicken & spinach with Swiss & Mozzarella cheeses on an olive oil base
18" Lazy Grandma
14" Hand Tossed
14" NY Cheese
Extra Toppings Listed
14" NY Special
14" NY Meat
14" NY Veggie
14" NY White
14" Greek
14" Margarita
14" Meatball Pie
14" BBQ Chicken
14" Garlic Chicken
14" Sriracha Chicken
14" Buffalo Chicken
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
14" Lazy Grandma
14" Hawaiian
10" Hand Tossed
10" NY Cheese
Extra Toppings Listed
10" NY Special
10" NY Meat
10" NY Veggie
10" NY White
10" Greek
10" Margarita
10" Meatball Pie
10" BBQ Chicken
10" Garlic Chicken
10" Sriracha Chicken
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
10" Buffalo Chicken
10" Lazy Grandma
10" Hawaiian
1/2 1/2 Specialty Pie
NY Salads
Antipasto Salad
Mozzarella, parmesan, and provolone cheeses, artichokes, carrots, mushrooms, red onions, ham, pepperoni, pepperoncinis & salami
Caesar Salad
Croutons, parmesan cheese, & caesar dressing
Chicken Salad
BBQ or garlic chicken, red onions, mushrooms, & tomatoes
Garden Salad
Artichoke hearts, carrots, cucumbers, mushrooms, tomatoes, & parmesan cheese
Greek Salad
Black olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, green peppers, red onions, and tomatoes
NY Calzone & Strombolis
Calzone (Small)
Half-moon shaped dough filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheeses, sauce served on the side (price includes 1 regular filling)
Calzone (Extra Large)
Half-moon shaped dough filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheeses, sauce served on the side (price includes 1 regular filling)
Stromboli (Small)
Rectangle shaped dough filled with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese (price includes 1 regular)
Stromboli (Extra Large)
Rectangle shaped dough filled with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese (price includes 1 regular)