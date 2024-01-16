NYC Halal Eats Illinois
Food NYC
Rice Platters
- Chicken Platter$12.99
Juicy marinated chicken served over a bed of rice , salad, and seasoned fries and your choice of sauces,
- Lamb Platter$12.99
Delicious slow cooked Lamb served over a bed of rice , salad, seasoned fries and your choice of sauces
- Mixed Platter$12.99
Juicy marinated chicken and lamb served over a bed of basmati rice , salad , and seasoned fries with your choice of sauces
- Falafel Platter$12.99
Fried Garbanzo bean balls served over a bed of basmati rice, house salad, seasoned fries and your choice of sauces
- Fish Platter$13.99
Fresh fried whiting fish served over a bed of basmati rice , house salad, and seasoned fries with your choice of sauces
- Shrimp Platter$13.99
- Monster Platter$13.00
- SALITO BOWL PLATTER$13.00
- Seafood Platter$14.99
- Steak Platter$13.00
- Chicken & Falafel$12.99
- Lamb & Falafel$12.99
- Steak & Chicken Platter$12.99
- Steak & Lamb Platter$12.99
- HALF FAMILY TRAY$60.00
- FULL FAMILY TRAY$120.00
SALADS
BURGERS AND SANDWICHES
HEROS
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$11.49
- CHICKEN PHILLY HERO$11.49
- CHOPPED CHEESE$11.49
- LOADED PHILLY$14.49
- Salito Chicken Hero$12.49
- Big Bash Buffalo$12.49
- Big Bash BBQ$12.49
- Philly-NO VEGGIES$14.99
- UNION CITY STEAK SANDWICH$12.49
- PATTERSON HERO$12.49
- NORTH BERGEN HERO$12.49
- FALAFEL HERO$12.49
- PIZZA PHILLY HERO$12.49
- BIG SAL PHILLY HERO$12.49
FAJITAS
SAUCY WINGS
- 6 PIECES SAUCY WINGS$9.99
- 6 PIECES SAUCY WINGS W/ FRIES$12.99
- 12 PIECES SAUCY WINGS$18.99
- 12 PIECES SAUCY WINGS W/ FRIES$21.99
- 24 PIECES SAUCY WINGS$34.99
- 24 PIECES SAUCY WINGS W/ FRIES$37.99
- 36 PIECES SUCY WINGS$51.99
- 36 PIECES SAUCY WINGS W/ FRIES$54.99
- 48 PIECES SAUCY WINGS$69.99
- 48 PIECES SAUCY WINGS W/ FRIES$74.99
- 60 PIECES SAUCY WINGS$85.99
- 60 PIECES SAUCY WINGS W/ FRIES$89.99
TENDERS
SEAFOOD
FRIES & SIDES
DRINKS
