New York's Chopped Cheese 1471 Tamarind Avenue
All Day
Breakfast
Chopped Cheeses
- Classic Chopped Cheese$10.00+
100% Angus Ground Beef, American Cheese, Sweet Yellow Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, Mayo
- Chicken Chopped Cheese$10.00+
Ground Chicken, Italian Cheese, Sweet Yellow Onions, Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Make it your own!
- Impossible Chopped Cheese$11.00+
Impossible Plant-Based Meat, American Cheese, Sweet Yellow Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, Mayo. Make it your own!
- Mushroom Chopped Cheese$10.00+
Baby Bella Mushrooms, Vegan Cheese, Sweet Yellow Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, Vegan Mayo!
- Picante Chopped Cheese$9.00+
Classic Chopped Cheese, Habanero Peppers, Pepper Sauce.
- Banger Chopped Cheese$9.00+
Classic Chopped Cheese with Jalapeno Peppers, Crispy Shallots, YERRR Sauce
- Southern BBQ Chopped Cheese$9.00+
Classic Chopped Cheese with Caramelized BBQ Sauce, Frito Lay's Honey BBQ Twists
- Spinach Wrap Classic Chopped$13.00
- Bacon, Egg & Chopped Cheese$20.00
- Chopped Cheeses
Sides
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
6 deep fried and breaded mozzarella sticks, with a side of marinara sauce.
- Tater Tots$4.00
Grated potatoes formed into small cylinders and deep-fried. Gotta love tots!
- Fries$4.00
Shoe-string french fries.
- Loaded Fries$9.00
Loaded shoestring fries with your choice of chopped cheese to load it with!
- Loaded Tots$9.00
Loaded tots with your choice of chopped cheese to load it with!
- Chips$2.00
