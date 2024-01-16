NYPD Pizza Hunters Creek 13586 Village Park Drive #310
NYPD Pizza All Day Menu
Appetizer
- Chicken Tenders$8.50
Breaded White Meat Breasts
- Chicken Wings (Boneless)$10.00
Breaded White Breast Meat Chunks
- Chicken Wings (Naked)$7.00
Naked Fried Wing
- Fried Pickles$5.00
Served with a side of Spicy Ranch Dressing
- Fried Raviolis$7.00
Raviolis Lightly Fried and Served with Our Homemade Marinara Sauce
- Garlic Knots$3.00
Freshly Baked Knots with Garlic Butter and Herbs.
- House Soup$4.00
- Jones Beach Fries$4.00
- Mom's Meatballs$6.00
Made with Mom's Special Ingredients
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Served with a side of our Homemade Marinara Sauce
Pizza By The Slice
Classic New York Pies
- 10" Famous Cheese Pie$8.00
Shredded Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce with Italitan Herbs and Spices
- 14" Famous Cheese Pie$13.00
Shredded Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce with Italitan Herbs and Spices
- 18" Famous Cheese Pie$16.00
Shredded Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce with Italitan Herbs and Spices
- 10" Bayside Bianca$9.00
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic and Italian Spices
- 14" Bayside Bianca$15.00
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic and Italian Spices
- 18" Bayside Bianca$18.00
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic and Italian Spices
- The Sicilian$19.00
Thick Seasoned Crust, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce with Italian Herbs and Spices
- --FIRE--
Specialty Pizzas
- APB Alfredo Pie 10"$9.00
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella and Italian Herbs
- APB Alfredo Pie 14"$16.00
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella and Italian Herbs
- APB Alfredo Pie 18"$19.00
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella and Italian Herbs
- Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken Pie 10"$11.00
Grilled Chicken with a layer of Medium Wing Sauce, Mozzarella, with a swirl of Blue Cheese Dressing after cook.
- Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken Pie 14"$19.00
Grilled Chicken with a layer of Medium Wing Sauce, Mozzarella, with a swirl of Blue Cheese Dressing after cook.
- Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken Pie 18"$23.00
Grilled Chicken with a layer of Medium Wing Sauce, Mozzarella, with a swirl of Blue Cheese Dressing after cook.
- Carnegie Hall Chicken Club Pie 10"$11.00
Smoked Bacon, Diced Tomatoes,Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella topped with Ranch Dressing after cook
- Carnegie Hall Chicken Club Pie 14"$19.00
Smoked Bacon, Diced Tomatoes,Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella topped with Ranch Dressing after cook
- Carnegie Hall Chicken Club Pie 18"$23.00
Smoked Bacon, Diced Tomatoes,Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella topped with Ranch Dressing after cook
- Da' Bronx BBQ Chicken Pie 10"$11.00
BBQ and Pizza Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions with Mozzarella
- Da' Bronx BBQ Chicken Pie 14"$19.00
BBQ and Pizza Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions with Mozzarella
- Da' Bronx BBQ Chicken Pie 18"$23.00
BBQ and Pizza Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions with Mozzarella
- Hawaiian Pie 10"$9.00
Ham and Pineapple on our Traditional Pizza Pie
- Hawaiian Pie 14"$15.00
Ham and Pineapple on our Traditional Pizza Pie
- Hawaiian Pie 18"$19.00
Ham and Pineapple on our Traditional Pizza Pie
- Manhattan Meat Lovers Pie 10"$10.00
Pepperoni, Meatballs, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella with Pizza Sauce
- Manhattan Meat Lovers Pie 14"$19.00
Pepperoni, Meatballs, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella with Pizza Sauce
- Manhattan Meat Lovers Pie 18"$23.00
Pepperoni, Meatballs, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella with Pizza Sauce
- Margherita 10"$9.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil
- Margherita 14"$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil
- Margherita 18"$19.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil
- Mariano Pie 10"$9.00
Olive Oil, Diced Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil and Mozzarella
- Mariano Pie 14"$15.00
Olive Oil, Diced Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil and Mozzarella
- Mariano Pie 18"$19.00
Olive Oil, Diced Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil and Mozzarella
- Queens Deluxe Pie 10"$10.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Mozzarella with our Pizza Sauce
- Queens Deluxe Pie 14"$19.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Mozzarella with our Pizza Sauce
- Queens Deluxe Pie 18"$23.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Mozzarella with our Pizza Sauce
- Rosalie's Vegetarian Pie 10"$10.00
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese with our Pizza Sauce
- Rosalie's Vegetarian Pie 14"$17.00
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese with our Pizza Sauce
- Rosalie's Vegetarian Pie 18"$20.00
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese with our Pizza Sauce
- Rustic Salsiccia Pie 10"$11.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Grated Parmesan with a hint of Red Pepper.
- Rustic Salsiccia Pie 14"$19.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Grated Parmesan with a hint of Red Pepper.
- Rustic Salsiccia Pie 18"$23.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Grated Parmesan with a hint of Red Pepper.
- Staten Island Stuffed Pie 18"$26.00
A Double Layer of Dough Stuffed with any Two Toppings, Mozzarella served with a side of Marinara Sauce
- Half/Half Specialty Pizza 10"
- Half/Half Specialty Pizza 14"
- Half/Half Specialty Pizza 18"
- Half Specialty/Half Cheese 10"
- Half Specialty/Half Cheese 14"
- Half Specialty/Half Cheese 18"
- --FIRE--
The Witness Protection Program
- 10" Madison Square Garden Pie$9.00
Cheeseless Pizza, Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Garlic and Olive Oil
- 10" Pop's Pesto Pie$10.00
Petso Sauce, Tomato Slices with Mozzarella
- 10" Tri Borough BLT Pie$12.00
Slice White American Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Smoked Bacon, Shredded Lettuce and Mayo added after cook
- 10" The "Killer Bee" Pie$12.00
Our Famous Cheese Pie topped with Char & Cupped Pepperoni and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey after cook
Fresh Salads
- Astoria Greek Salad$5.00
Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis, Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers and Feta Cheese
- Broadway Blue Cheese Salad$5.00
Romaine Lettuce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomato, Onion and Cinnamon Roasted Pecans
- Caesar Salad$4.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
- Chicken Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons with Grilled Chicken
- Columbus Circle Caprese Salad$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Basil drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Fig Glaze
- House Salad$4.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion and Croutons
- Hudson Salad$13.00
Romaine Lettuce, Baby Arugula, Naples Style Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil with a drizzle of Balsamic Fig Glaze
- Little Italy Antipasta Salad$12.00
Iceberg Lettuce with Salami, Ham, Pepperoni and Cheese Pinwheels, Tomato, Black & Green Olives, Onions and Pepperoncinis
- Soho Cobb Salad$12.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Calzones & Specialty Rolls
- Convict Cheese Calzone$12.00
Mozzarella & Herb Ricotta Cheese Mix
- Jailbird Chicken Roll$12.00
Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Mozzarella. Served with a side of Ranch Dressing
- Patrolman's Pepperoni Roll$10.00
Triple Pepperoni with Double Mozzarella
- Sergeant's Sausage Roll$10.00
Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella
- Swat Team Stromboli$11.00
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
Gourmet Heroes
- Chicken Parmigiana Hero$10.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara served on a 10" Semolina Roll
- Eggplant Parmigiana Hero$9.00
Naples Style Eggplant, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Cheese served on a 10" Semolina Roll
- Italian Combo Hero$9.00
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, side of House Italian Dressing served on a 10" Semolina Roll
- Meatball Parmigiana Hero$9.00
Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce served on a 10" Semolina Roll
- Penn Station Cheese Steak$10.00
Thinly Sliced Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Melted American Cheese served on a 10" Roll
Pasta & Specialty Dishes
- Baked Ziti$13.00
Riccotta & Mozzarella, Baked Well Done
- Chicken Parmigiana$16.00
Chicken Breasts, Marinara, Mozzarella with choice of Pasta
- Eggplant Parmigiana$13.00
Naples Style Eggplant, Marinara, Mozzarella with choice of Pasta
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.00
Made withg Heavy Cream and a blend of Italian Cheeses
- Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken$16.00
Fettuccine Alfredo with Grilled Chicken
- Pasta Aglio E Olia$11.00
Sauteed Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil & Italian Seasonings
- Pasta Aglio E Olia with Chicken$14.00
Pasta Aglio E Olia with Grilled Chicken
- Pasta Bolognese$13.00
Our Homemade Meat Sauce with Pasta Choice
- Pasta Marinara$10.00
Homemade Marinara Sauce, with choice of pasta
- Pasta Marinara with Meatballs$13.00
Pasta Marinara with 2 Meatballs
Desserts
- Black & White Cookies$3.00
- Chocolate Triple Layer Cake$7.00
Dark Chocolate Cake layered high, filled with Rich Chocolate Cream Filling
- Junior's Famous New York Cheesecake$6.50
Award-Winning Hand-Made out of Brooklyn
- New York Cannoli$3.00
Pastry Shell filled with Sweet Ricotta Cream, Dusted with Powdered Sugar
- Zeppoles$5.00
Our Special Dough Fried, Covered in Powdered or Cinnamon Sugar
Beverages
Sides
- Side Marinara Sauce$0.60
- Side Pizza Sauce$0.80
- Side Dressing$0.50
- Side Large Dressing (8oz)$2.00
- Side Wing Sauce$0.50
- Side Garlic Butter$1.00
- Side Alfredo Sauce$2.00
- Side Ricotta Cheese$2.00
- Side Hot Honey$2.00
- Side Bologense Sauce$3.00
- Side Pesto Sauce$3.00
- Side Veggies$0.50
- Side Anchovies$1.50
- Side Fig Glaze$2.50
- Side Large Marinara (8oz)$1.60
Kids Menu
Specials
Lunch Special - Pricing 11am-4pm (Monday through Friday)
Daily Special - All Day Any Day
Catering
Catering Entree
- Pasta Marinara$32.00
- Pasta Marinara w/Meatballs$51.00
- Homemade Past Bolognese (Meat Sauce)$51.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo$49.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken$66.00
- Pasta Aglio E Olia$49.00
- Pasta Aglio E Olia w/Chicken$66.00
- Baked Ziti$46.00
- Homemade Meat Lasagna$79.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana$42.00
- Chicken Parmigiana$59.00
- Garlic Knots$21.00