O'Grady’s Family Restaurant 273 Schuylkill Rd
Eggs
Two Eggs with Potatoes & Toast
Any style, with potatoes and toast
Two Eggs with Meat, Potatoes, and Toast
Any style, with potatoes & toast, choice of bacon, ham, scrapple, sausage links, or patties
Two Eggs with Canadian Bacon or Pork Roll, Potatoes, and Toast
Any style, with Canadian bacon or pork roll served with potatoes and toast
Crab Cake & Eggs
Served with potatoes and toast
One Egg with Potatoes & Toast
One Egg with Meat, Potatoes, and Toast
One Egg with Canadian Bacon or Pork Roll, Potatoes, and Toast
NY Strip & Eggs
One Egg with Toast
Two Eggs W/ Cheese
Two Eggs w/ Potatoes
Two Eggs with Toast
Skillets
Farmer's Skillet
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, sausage, onions, peppers, and Cheddar Jack cheese
Meat Lovers Skillet
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, sausage, bacon, ham, and Cheddar Jack cheese
Philly Cheese Steak Skillet
The best of Philly steak with scrambled eggs, potatoes, peppers, onions, and cheddar jack cheese
Veggie Skillet
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, peppers, onions, tomato, spinach, and mushrooms
Polish Skillet
Scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions, potatoes, kielbasa, and Cheddar Jack cheese
Omelettes
Three Cheese Omelette
American, swiss, and provolone
Western & Cheese Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Mushroom & Cheese Omelette
Florentine Omelette
Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and Cheddar Jack cheese
Philly Cheesesteak Omelette
With grilled onions, Philly cheesesteak with sauce
Crab Omelette
Our signature crab and broccoli topped with Hollandaise sauce
Veggie Omelette
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, & American cheese
Plain Omelette
Pancakes
Specialty Pancakes
Two Stack Chocolate Chip Pancakes
(2) pancakes with chocolate chips inside
Two Stack Blueberry Pancakes
(2) pancakes with whole blueberries inside
Two Stack Strawberry Pancakes
(2) pancakes topped with strawberries in glaze with whipped cream
Two Stack Strawberry & Banana Pancakes
(2) pancakes topped with strawberries in glaze and bananas with whipped cream
Single Chocolate Chip Pancake
Single Blueberry Pancake
Single Strawberry Pancake
Single Choco Chip Pancake w/Meat
Single Blueberry Pancake W/Meat
Single Strawberry Pancake w/Meat
French Toast
Specialty French Toast
Chipped Beef
Belgian Waffle
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict Florentine
Two poached eggs on an English muffin with Canadian bacon, spinach and tomatoes topped with Hollandaise sauce
Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs on an English muffin with Canadian bacon and Hollandaise sauce
Crab Benedict
Poached eggs on an English muffin, O'Grady's crabmeat, and Hollandaise sauce
Combos
Breakfast Sampler
Two eggs, two bacon, two sausage links with choice of two pancakes, French toast or belgian waffles
Farmer's Breakfast
Two eggs, cup of chipped beef, with bacon, sausage or scrapple, toast & choice of homefries or hashbrowns
Phoenixville Pheast
Two eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, hash browns or homefries, with (1) pancake and (1) French toast
Sandwiches
Breakfast Griller Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, grilled on sourdough bread
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs with choice of ham, bacon or sausage with lettuce, tomato and Cheddar Jack
Bagel Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and choice of bacon, sausage or ham, homefries or hashbrowns
Croissant Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, American cheese, and a choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
Egg Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich
Cereals & Breads
Extras
Side Order of Breakfast Meats
Tomato
Sautéed Onions
Green Peppers
Cheese
Extra Egg
Mushrooms
2 Strips Bacon
Cup Sausage Gravy
Bowl Sausage Gravy
Cup Chipped Beef
Bowl Chipped Beef
Potatoes
Banana
Fruit
Biscuit Ala Carte
Bread
Hollandaise
Children's
#1 One Egg
With two strips of bacon or sausage links with toast
#2 One Mickey Mouse Pancake
With two strips of bacon or sausage links
#3 One Piece of French Toast
With two strips of bacon or sausage links
#4 One Chocolate Chip Mickey Mouse Pancake
With two strips of bacon or sausage links
Beverages
8oz Pineapple Juice
14oz Pineapple Juice
8oz Tomato Juice
14oz Tomato Juice
8oz Orange Juice
14oz Orange Juice
8oz Apple Juice
14oz Apple Juice
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Soda
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Root Beer
Breakfast Specials
Avalon Benedict
Chicken&Waffles
Breakfast BLT
Leprachaun Delight
Special #1
Special #2
222
Country Fried Chicken& Eggs
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise