O'Hara's Food & Spirits
FOOD
Specials
- Piggy Back Maple Old Fashioned$14.00
- Amy's Irish Coffee$12.00
- Apple Cider Sangria$11.00
- Elesha's Hot Mulled Cider$11.00
- Cup of Black Bean Soup$6.00
- Bowl of Black Bean Soup$9.00
- Boneless Wings$14.00
- Bone-In Wings$14.00
- Meatball App$10.00
- Isla's Salad$14.00
- Beef Stew$20.00
- NY Sirloin$28.00
- Short Ribs$28.00
- Pork Chops$20.00
- Lucatino's Linguine$21.00
- Chicken Caroline$20.00
- Chicken Cacciatore$20.00
- Baked Stuffed Scallops$28.00
- Haddock$25.00
- Salmon$26.00
- Montillio's Triple Chocolate Cake$8.00
Appetizers
Soups
Salads
Chicken
Sandwiches
Kids Menu
Desserts
Gluten Free
- GF Shepherd's Pie$18.00
- GF Cup Chowder$6.00
- GF Bowl Chowder$9.00
- GF Cup Chili$6.00
- GF Bowl Chili$9.00
- GF Haddock Leonard$25.00
- GF Lucys Lettuce Wraps$24.00
- GF Carlys Chicken$20.00
- GF Grilled Chicken$20.00
- GF Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
- GF Large Salad$14.00
- GF Steak Tips$24.00
- GF Burger$14.00
- GF Salmon$26.00
- GF Turkey Burger$14.00
Sides
- Side Shells$4.00
- Side Whipped Potato$4.00
- Side Baked$4.00
- Side Rice Pilaf$4.00
- Side Spaghetti$4.00
- Side Oven Roasted Sweet Potato$4.00
- Side Baked & Sourcream$4.00
- Side White Rice$4.00
- Side Rigatoni$4.00
- Side Fries$4.00
- Side Onion Rings$4.00
- Side Broccoli$4.00
- Side Potato Chips$4.00
- Side Cole Slaw$4.00
- Side Spinach$4.00
- Side Pickles$4.00
- Side Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Side Butternut Squash$4.00
- Side curry sauce$3.00
- Side Brussel Sprouts$4.00
- Side Garden Salad$4.75
- Side Waffle Fries$4.00
- Side Veg Medley$4.00Out of stock
- Side Garden Salad$4.75
- Side Caesar Salad$4.75
- Quart of Squash$16.00
DRINKS
Wine
- Super Tuscan$12.00
red blend
- Bottle Super Tuscan$46.00
- Montepulciano$10.00
- Bottle Montepulciano$38.00
red blend
- Cabernet$7.00
cabernet sauvignon
- Josh$11.00
- True Grit$11.00
cabernet sauvignon
- Justin$17.00
cabernet sauvignon
- Kendall Jackson Estates Cabernet$18.00
- Bottle Justin$62.00
cabernet sauvignon
- Bottle True Grit$39.00
cabernet sauvignon
- Bottle Josh$39.00
- Bottle Kendall Jackson Estates Cabernet$64.00
- Chardonnay$7.00
- Kendall Jackson$11.00
chardonnay
- La Crema Chardonnay$12.00
chardonnay
- Bottle Kendall Jackson$39.00
chardonnay
- Bottle La Crema$46.00
chardonnay
- Villa Maria$11.00
sauvignon blanc
- Bottle Villa Maria$39.00
sauvignon blanc
- Kim Crawford$11.00
- Bottle Kim Crawford$39.00
- Jolivet "Attitude"$15.00
- Bottle Jolivet "Attitude"$55.00
- Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Kris$10.00
pinot grigio
- Bottle Kris$35.00
pinot grigio
- La Crema Pinot Noir$12.00
- Bottle La Crema Pinot Noir$46.00
- Landmark Overlook$15.00
- Bottle Landmark Overlook$55.00
- Cigar Box$10.00
malbec
- Bottle Cigar Box$35.00
malbec
- Merlot$7.00Out of stock
- Chateau St. Michelle$9.00
riesling
- Bottle Chateau St. Michelle$32.00
riesling
O'Hara's Food & Spirits Location and Ordering Hours
(617) 965-6785
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM