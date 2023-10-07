O'Imperial Kearny
Dinner Menu
APPETIZERS
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy breaded mozzarella sticks.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken and melted cheese folded in a flour tortilla.
Pateis de Bacalhau
(6) piece of Portuguese salted cod fritters
Chicken Wings
Fried chicken wings
Clams Casino
Clams stuffed with crab meat topped w bacon
Shrimp Cocktail
Large shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Clams Bolhao Pato
Clams boiled in green garlic sauce
Fried Calamari
Fried squid rings with marinara dipping sauce
Portugese Sausage (Chorico)
Sliced and fried famous Portuguese Sausage
Mussels & Hot Sauce
Mussels served in our spicy house red sauce
Shrimp & Garlic
Shrimp sautéed in special house garlic sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom caps stuffed with fresh crab meat
Buffalo Wings
Fried chicken wings smothered in buffalo sauce.
Chicken Fingers
Irresistibly crunchy chicken strips, perfect for dipping.
SIGNATURE DISHES
Surf & Turf
Center-cut filet mignon with lobster tail served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Steamed Seafood Combination
Combination of 2 lb Crab Clusters, jumbo shrimp, and steamed clams served with rice and Spanish potatoes
Chef Seafood Combination
Combo of lobster tail, fish filet, and stuffed clams, shrimp, and scallops served with rice and Spanish potatoes
Chicken and Shrimp Picadinho Imperial
Chicken cubes and shrimp mixed with cubed potatoes then drowned in our special house gravy sauce
Pork and Shrimp Picadinho Imperial
Pork cubes and shrimp mixed with cubed potatoes then drowned in our special house gravy sauce
Chicken Soprano
Chicken breast with smoked ham, spinach, gravy, and cheese served with Spanish potatoes
Quails in Garlic Sauce
Quails sautéed in garlic sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Mix Grill
Combo of 1 sirloin steak, 1 pork chop, 1 chicken breast, chourico, & bacon served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
CHICKEN
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast in our house mushroom gravy sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Chicken Francese
Chicken breast in a lemon sauce, butter, and white wine sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Chicken Extremenha
Chicken breast with chourico, peppers, and onions with special house gravy served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Chicken in Garlic Sauce
Chicken breasts smothered in our house garlic sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Chicken in Rice
Cubed chicken breast mixed with saffron rice in a pot
Chicken Picadinho
Chicken cubes and french fries drowned in our special house gravy sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken breast smothered in fresh tomato sauce and parmesan cheese, served with spaghetti
Chicken in Wine Sauce
Chicken breast sautéed in wine sauce and served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Deep fried chicken breasts rolled with ham and cheese, served with spaghetti in our house white sauce
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Chicken served on a bed of rice and fries.
VEAL
Veal Francese
Veal in a lemon, butter, and white wine sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Veal Marsala
Veal smothered in our special mushroom sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Veal Parmesan
Breaded Veal smothered in fresh tomato sauce and parmesan cheese served with spaghetti
Veal Scaloppini
Veal topped with mushrooms and onions in a brandy sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Veal Chops
Grilled Veal chops served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
BEEF
Bitoque
Portuguese-style steak and egg drowned in house sauce with Spanish potatoes
Filet Mignon
Grilled center-cut Angus filet mignon served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Filet Mignon with Sauteed Shrimp
Grilled center-cut Angus filet mignon with sautéed shrimp served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Filet Mignon with Sauteed Mushrooms
Grilled center cut angus filet mignon with sauteed mushrooms served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Sirloin Steak
Grilled 24 oz. CIB-certified Angus sirloin steak served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Porterhouse T-Bone Steak
Grilled 24 oz. CIB-certified Angus Porterhouse Steak served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Lamb Chops
Grilled American lamb chops served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Picanha
Brazilian-style Angus steak with a side of chimichurri sauce served with rice, beans, and French fries
Ribeye Steak
Grilled Ribeye Angus steak served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Cowboy Steak
Grilled Angus cowboy steak served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Beef Short Ribs
Beef short ribs, served with rice and French fries.
PORK
Pork Picandinho
Pork cubes and french fries drowned in our special house gravy sauce
Carne Alentejana
Combination of pork cubes, potato cubes, and clams smothered in homemade gravy sauce
Pork Chops in Garlic Sauce
Pan-seared bone-in pork chops sautéed in house garlic sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Grilled Pork Chops
Grilled bone-in pork chops served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Baby Back Ribs
Whole rack of pork ribs, served with rice and french fries
SEAFOOD
Stuffed Jumbo Scallops
Large scallops stuffed with crab meat served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Shrimp Mozambique
Shrimp prawns sautéed in spicy house Mozambique sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Shrimp and Garlic Dinner
Shrimp and garlic in a dinner portion served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Shrimp in Rice
Shrimp mixed with saffron rice in a pot
Breaded Shrimp
Jumbo breaded shrimp served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo Shrimp in scampi sauce served with rice and Spanish potatoes
Shrimp Diablo (Spicy)
Jumbo Shrimp in red sauce served with rice and Spanish potatoes
Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab meat served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Mariscada Red Sauce
Seafood combination including lobster, mussels, clams, shrimp & scallops served with a side of rice & Spanish potatoes
Mariscada Green Sauce
Paelha Valenciana
A combination including chicken, chourico, lobster, mussels, clams, shrimp, and scallops mixed in a pot of rice
Paelha Marinheira
Seafood combination including lobster, mussels, clams, shrimp, and scallops mixed in a pot of rice
Stuffed Lobster Tails
(2) 6oz. Lobster tails stuffed with crab meat served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
FISH
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon served with boiled potatoes and broccoli
Salmon with Shrimp
Grilled salmon topped with sautéed shrimp served with boiled potatoes and broccoli
Tuna Steak
Grilled Tuna steak served with boiled potatoes and broccoli
Grilled Swordfish
Grilled Swordfish served with boiled potatoes and broccoli
Flounder with Shrimp in Lemon Sauce
Filets of flounder topped with shrimp smothered in lemon sauce served with boiled potatoes and broccoli
Tilapia Marivela
Filet of tilapia smothered in a creamy oregano white sauce served with boiled potatoes and broccoli
Filet Red Snapper with Sauteed Shrimp
Filet of red snapper with sautéed shrimp served with boiled potatoes and broccoli
Bacalhau Na Brasa
Broiled Codfish with peppers and onions served with boiled potatoes and broccoli
Grilled Open Face Stripedbass
PERUVIAN
Tallarin A La Haucaina
Your choice of protein served on spaghetti smothered in a yellow aji pepper and cheese sauce.
Bistec A Lo Pobre
Sudado
Peruvian-Style steamed seafood and bronzini, simmered in tomatoes, red onions, and a hint of wine
Parihuela
Inka Boullabaisse. Mixed seafood prepared with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cubed potatoes, and a hint of wine, served in a broth.
Arroz con Mariscos
Peruvian Paella. Clams, crabs, shrimp, mussels, and calamari sauteed with rice and mixed vegatables
Jalea
Mixed pieces of fried tilapia, shrimp, mussels, and calamari topped with onions, peppers, and cilantro with a dash of lime served with a side of cassava and salsa criolla
Tacu Tacu
Your choice of protein. Topped with fried eggs served with fried plantains, a mixture of rice and beans
Pollo al Horno
Marinated grilled chicken served with a side of rice, boiled potatoes, and salad
Milanesa
Breaded fried chicken served with rice and French fries
Ceviche
Fresh raw fish marinated in an onion and lime juice served with sweet potatoes, corn nuts, and Peruvian corn
Tallarin Verde
Your choice of protein served on spaghetti smothered in a creamy green basil sauce.
Tallarin Saltado
Stir-fried noodles sautéed with your choice of protein, onions, tomatoes, and peppers marinated in soy sauce
Lomo Saltado
Marinated beef strips sautéed with onions, tomatoes, peppers, and french fries seasoned in soy sauce served with a side of white rice
Arroz Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice sautéed with your choice of protein, green onion, scrambled eggs, peas, and carrots. Seasoned with soy sauce and garlic.
SOUP
Chicken Soup
A bowl of warmth and goodness, our chicken soup is made with love, featuring tender pieces of chicken, aromatic vegetables, and savory broth.
Vegetable Soup
Fresh veggies in a savory broth.
Collard Greens Soup
Wholesome collard greens in a soul-warming broth.
Spicy Crab Chowder
Succulent crab meets a spicy kick in this rich chowder.
DESSERTS
Lunch Menu
SANDWICHES
SEAFOOD & FISH
Shrimp & Garlic
Shrimp and garlic served with Spanish potatoes and rice
Shrimp Diablo (Spicy)
Shrimp in red sauce served with Spanish potatoes and rice
Shrimp in Rice
Shrimp mixed with saffron rice
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp in a scampi sauce served with Spanish potatoes and rice
Filet of Flounder in Lemon Sauce
Filet of flounder smothered in lemon sauce served with boiled potatoes and broccoli
Salmon Salad
Grilled 8 oz Salmon served with mixed greens, tomatoes, and onions
CHICKEN/PORK/BEEF
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries
A delightful combination of tender chicken fingers and crispy fries, the ultimate comfort food.
Chicken Extremenha
Chicken breast in a lemon sauce, butter, and white wine sauce served with Spanish potatoes, rice, and vegetables
Chicken Francesa
Chicken breast with chourico, peppers, and onions with special house gravy served with Spanish potatoes, rice, and vegetables
Chicken in Garlic
Chicken breast smothered in our house garlic sauce served with Spanish potatoes, rice, and vegetables
Chicken Picadinho
Chicken cubes and french fries drowned in our special house gravy sauce
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken served with mixed greens, tomatoes, and onions
Pork Picadinho
Pork cubes and french fries drowned in our special house gravy sauce
Pork Chops in Garlic Sauce
Pan-seared bone-in pork chops sautéed in house garlic sauce served with rice, Spanish potatoes, and vegetables
Bitoque
Portuguese-style 8 oz steak and egg drowned in house sauce with Spanish potatoes
Pollo al Horno
Quarter-marinated grilled chicken served with a side of rice, potatoes, and salad