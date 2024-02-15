O'Kims 1028 Nuuanu Ave
Food Menu
Appetizers
Entrées
- BIBIMBAP$15.95
Barley rice with seasoned vegetables, apple gochujang sauce and kimchi
- BIBIMBAB STONE POT$28.95
Bibimbab in stone pot with washugyu beef, sunny side up egg.
- BULGOGI BIBIMBAP$21.95
Beef, barley rice with seasoned vegetables, apple gochujang sauce and kimchi
- BIBIMBAP WITH SPICY CHICKEN$18.95
Spicy Chicken with barley rice with seasoned vegetables, apple gochujang sauce and kimchi
- KALBI STEAK$22.95
Short ribs with sweet shoyu seasoning, roasted root veggies, purple rice, green salad and kimchi
- CONFIT PORK BELLY BRULEE$18.95
Confit pork belly with miso sauce, apple ginger jam, sesame leaves, purple rice, green salad and kimchi
- KOREAN CHICKEN$17.95
Deep fried chicken with gochujang sauce, house-made gnocchi nuts, purple rice, green salad and kimchi
- SEAWEED SALMON$21.95
Slightly poached salmon topped with panko and seaweed powder, Korean remoulade, tosazu gelee, pickled tomato, purple rice, green salad and kimchi.
- GARBANZO CURRY$17.95
Korean curry with chickpeas, black eyed beans, butter nut squash, broccoli, plantain chips, purple rice, and green salad
- MISO EGGPLANT$18.95
Seaweed rice, baked eggplant with dark miso sauce, pickles, green salad.