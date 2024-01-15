O-Ku Atlanta
Small Plates
- Edamame$5.00
- Miso Soup$4.00
tofu, wakame, scallion
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
- Rock Shrimp Tempura$16.00
red chili, tomato confit, sesame seeds
- Chicken Karaage$12.00
- Shishito Pepper$12.00
togarashi, tare sauce, bonito flake
- Crispy Rice$19.00
diced spicy sashimi, seasoned crispy panko rice, sweet soy
- Hanetsuki Gyoza$17.00
pork, chili oil ponzu
- Pork Bun$12.00
pickled onion, cucumber, kimchi puree, pork belly
- Wild Mushroom$17.00
assorted seasonal mushroom with butter, nikudare sauce, mint
- Shakin' Salad$18.00
salmon, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, crunchy onion, dehydrated corn, wasabi dressing
- Hotate Crudo$20.00
"Hokkaido" scallop, summer salsa, mint
- Hamachi Carpaccio$22.00
yellowtail, cilantro, serrano, garlic ponzu
- Tuna Crudo$20.00
yellowfin tuna, tortilla crisps, lime, fermented black beans, chili oil
- Salmon Usuzukuri$20.00
pickled wasabi stem, black volcano salt, truffle ponzu
- Crudo Flight$30.00
- Lobster Temaki$33.00
butter-poached lobster, asparagus, cilantro aioli, black volcano salt
- Extra Temaki$11.00
- Extra spoons$11.00
Sushi Roll
- Acevichado Roll$20.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, diced salmon, onion, ceviche sauce
- Avocado Maki$6.00
- Baja California$18.00
yellowtail, avocado, serrano pepper, spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro, sriracha dot topped
- Black Magic$22.00
lobster, shrimp, squid ink rice, masago aioli, scallion
- California Roll$7.00
- Follow the Yellow Brick Roll$16.00
paper-thin sliced lemon, salmon, tempura crab, cucumber, eel sauce
- Kappa Maki$6.00
- Mt. Fuji$17.00
crab topped, tempura shrimp, avocado, crunchy onion finish, eel sauce
- Negihama Roll$8.00
- Over the Rainbow$17.00
yellowtail, salmon, tuna, shrimp, avocado, shiso leaf, tempura crab, cucumber
- Sake Maki$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
- Tekka Maki$8.00
- The Classic$14.00
- The Herbivore$14.00
asparagus, cucumber, avocado, braised mushrooms, pickled ginger
- The Marbled Forest$21.00
spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtial, tuna, avocado, shiro ajo sauce
- The O-Kurrr$28.00
wagyu beef-topped & torched, tempura shimp, asparagus, Japanese tare, crispy leeks
- The Soft Shell Spider$17.00
crispy soft-shell crab topped with torched salmon, cucumber, aioli, sweet soy, scallion
- The Sunset$15.00
spicy salmon, cucumber, topped with salmon & avocado
- Tuna Crunch$16.00
spicy tuna, cucumber, crab salad, crispy onion, spicy aioli, eel sauce
- Dragon Roll$19.00
- Hachi Roll$17.00
Nigiri (1pcs)
- Akami Nigiri*$10.00
blue fin tuna
- Avocado Nigiri$3.00
- Bincho Maguro Nigiri*$7.00
albacore tuna
- Black Throat Sea Perch Nigiri*$20.00Out of stock
- Ebi Nigiri$7.00
cooked shrimp
- Hamachi Nigiri*$7.00
yellowtail
- Hamachi Toro Nigiri*$8.00
yellowtail belly
- Hotate Nigiri*$7.00
Hokkaido scallop
- Ikura Nigiri*$6.00
salmon roe
- Kani Nigiri$7.00
blue crab
- Kanpachi Nigiri*$8.00
amberjack
- Madai Nigiri*$7.00
sea bream
- Maguro Nigiri*$9.00
lean red tuna
- Masago Nigiri*$4.00
smelt roe
- Otoro Nigiri*$16.00
heavily marbled tuna
- Saba Nigiri*$6.00
mackerel
- Sake Nigiri*$6.00
salmon
- Sake Toro Nigiri*$8.00
salmon belly
- Shima Aji Nigiri*$9.00
striped jack
- Tako Nigiri$5.00
octopus
- Unagi Nigiri$7.00
freshwater eel
Sashimi (2pcs)
- Akami Sashimi*$14.00
blue fin tuna sashimi
- Bincho Maguro Sashimi*$9.00
albacore tuna sahsimi
- Black Throat Sea Perch Sashimi$26.50Out of stock
- Ebi Sashimi$10.00
cooked shrimp sashimi
- Hamachi Sashimi*$9.00
yellowtail sashimi
- Hamachi Toro Sashimi*$10.00
yellowtail belly sashimi
- Hotate Sashimi*$9.00
Hokkaido scallop sashimi
- Ikura Sashimi*$9.00
salmon roe sashimi
- Kani Sashimi$10.00
blue crab sashimi
- Kanpachi Sashimi*$10.00
amberjack sashimi
- Kinmedai Sashimi$18.00
- Madai Sashimi*$9.00
sea bream sashimi
- Maguro sashimi*$11.00
- Masago Sashimi*$6.00
smelt roe sashimi
- Otoro Sashimi*$22.00
heavily marbled tuna sashimi
- Saba Sashimi*$8.00
mackerel sashimi
- Sake Sashimi*$8.00
- Sake Toro sashimi$10.00
- Shima Aji Sashimi*$12.00
striped jack sashimi
- Tako Sashimi$7.00
octopus sashimi
- Unagi Sashimi$10.00
freshwater eel sashimi
Signature Nigiri (1pc)
- Smokey Hamachi$11.00
smoked yellowtail, tomato, pesto, garlic ponzu
- Sake Caviar$10.00
salmon, cilantro aioli, cavier, cilantro
- Snow King$8.00
blue crab, garlic butter, yuzu kosho
- Creme de la Creme$20.00
otoro, black truffle, cavier
- Lil' Swimmer$7.00
marinated white anchovy, avocado, tomato
- Sake Misoyaki$11.00
seared salmon belly, miso glazed
- Misoyaki$12.00
black cod, miso glazed