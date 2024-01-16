O’Vive Cafe
Juice
- Emerald Elixir Juice$8.95
Kale, Ginger, Parsley, Celery, Cucumber, Lime and Himalayan salt
- Sunny Side Juice$8.95
Pineapple, Lemon, Apple, Spinach, Cucumber, Kale and Blue Majik
- Red Zinger Juice$8.95
Strawberry, Orange, Beet, Carrot, Lemon and Ginger
- Tropical Breeze Juice$8.95
Pineapple, Orange, Carrot, Lemon, Ginger and Coconut Water. Garnished with Numeric and Black Pepper.
- Wellness shot 4oz$4.50
Smoothie
- Nutty-Nana Smoothie$8.95
Banana, Cacao, Almond Butter, Dates, Cinnamon and Oat Milk.
- Mangonata Smoothie$8.95
Mango, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Lime juice, Cayenne, Coconut oil, and MCT
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$8.95
Strawberry, Banana, Orange Juice, Greek Yogurt, and Oat Milk
- Golden Chai Smoothie$8.95
Banana, Dates, Desi Chai, Hemp Seeds, Cashews, Turmeric, black pepper, and Oat milk
Hot Drinks
- Hot tea$3.50
Empower Mint (Herbal), Dandy Detox (Herbal), White Peony (Light Caffeine), Jasmine Nectar (Green/Medium Caffeine), Lord Bergamot (Black/High Caffeine)
- Tea lattes$5.75
Desi chai steamed with Oat milk, Smith Matcha Latte steamed with Oat milk, London Fog (Lord Bergamot tea, vanilla and steamed oat milk)
- Superfood Latte$5.50
Orange Golden Milk Latte, Ruby Cocoa, Ruby Ginger
- Bone Broth/Nouriche$7.50
Locally made and sustainably sourced chicken bone broth made with onion, carrot, celery, ginger, sea salt, ACV, Bay leaf, Tellicherry pepper.
- London Fog$5.00
Lord Bergamot Tea bag steeped in hot water with vanilla syrup and steamed oat milk
Grab-and-Go
- Lionheart Kombucha$5.00
Raspberry Harvest, Ginger Fix, Hero's Blend, Strawberry Lemonade
- Cunningham Cold Brew$5.00
Locally made and sustainably sourced organic coffee.
- Tiramisu Overnight Oats$4.75
Gluten free oats combined with oat milk and chia seeds, flavored with cocoa powder, banana, espresso, topped with a layer of Greek yogurt and a dusting of cocoa powder.
- Yogurt Parfait$5.00
Layers of Greek yogurt with strawberries, blueberries, drizzled with honey and house made granola
- Harvest Salad$14.00
See description in Hearty Fare
- O'Vive "Kinda Cobb" Salad$14.00
See description in Hearty Fare
- Chickpea Smash Wrap$10.00
Wrap only(no side salad). See description in Hearty Fare
- Coconut BLT Wrap$10.00
Baked Goods/Pastry Case
- Ocean Roll$5.25
A play on a cinnamon roll, this Sparrow Bakery favorite includes the perfect balance cardamom, sugar and vanilla.
- Plain Croissant$4.75
A French pastry made from puff pastry in a crescent shape. A buttery, flaky viennoiserie pastry inspired by the shape of the Austrian kipferl, but using the French yeast-leavened laminated dough.
- Pistachio Croissant$5.25
A French pastry made from puff pastry in a crescent shape. A buttery, flaky viennoiserie pastry inspired by the shape of the Austrian kipferl, but using the French yeast-leavened laminated dough. Pistachio paste added to the inside of the croissant and roasted pistachio shavings garnished on the top.
- Banana Bread$4.00
A classic. Sparrow Bakery Banana bread is a moist, semi-sweet bread made with mashed bananas as on of the principle ingredients. Most of the bread's sweetness comes from the healthy sugars naturally present in bananas, so it is considerably healthier than its bread counterparts.
- Double Chocolate Chip Cookie (Vegan)$3.50
- COCC Cookie (Cranberry, Oatmeal, Chocolate Chips & Cocunut)$3.50
- Cinnamon Knot$5.00
Sparrow Bakery hand rolled croissant dough, twisted with Saigon Supreme Cinnamon and raw sugar.
- Raspberry Scone$4.00
- Trifecta Bagel (Sesame, Fennel & Poppy Seed)/Tabor Bread$4.00
- Sesame Bagel/ Tabor Bread$4.00
- Herb & Cheese Bagel / Tabor Bread$4.00
Hearty Fare
- Warm Oats with toppings$9.00
Gluten-free oats steamed with oat milk and served with house made apple compote, almond butter, hemp seeds and dusted with cinnamon
- Avocado Toast$11.50
Smashed avocado topped with sliced radishes, green onions and cilantro, with a drizzle of olive oil, lemon juice and Everything Bagel seasoning. On your choice of Tabor Bread: sourdough or whole wheat Suggested add-on: Beet-pickled egg
- Coconut Bacon BLT Wrap$14.25
A vegan twist on a classic. Coconut bacon, diced tomatoes, chopped romaine lettuce and vegan mayonnaise wrapped in a chapati (an unleavened flat bread). Served with peanut sauce and accompanied with a side-salad with your choice of dressing.
- Chickpea Smash Wrap$13.50
Smashed house made chickpea salad with feta cheese, avocados and fresh greens wrapped in chapati (an unleavened flat bread). Accompanied with side-salad with your choice of dressing.
- O'Vive Kinda Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed greens topped with shaved carrots, cucumber, beet-pickled egg, coconut bacon, sunflower seeds and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with a honey-dijon dressing.
- Harvest Salad$14.00
Mixed greens with quinoa, roasted butternut squash, roasted beets, chickpeas, toasted pumpkin seeds, cranberries and goat cheese. Served with a maple-tahini dressing.
- Savory Lentil Curry Bowl$13.50
Lentils, Carrots, Sweet Potatoes, Onions, and Curry Spices simmered in a tomato-based vegetable broth, finished with coconut milk, served over Basmati rice. Garnished with raita sauce, pickled onions, and cilantro.