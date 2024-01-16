Countryside Cafe (O'ahu Location)
COUNTRYSIDE MENU
BREAKFAST
- Beachside Breakfast$12.95
Choice of breakfast meat, starch, & eggs
- Island Burrito$14.95
Burrito stuffed with eggs, bacon, portuguese sausage, pork sausage, bell peppers, & cheese. Topped with salsa and sour cream
- Da Braddahz Breakfast$16.95
Bacon, portuguese sausage, & spam with 3 eggs and choice of starch
- Countryside Steak$16.95
Chicken fried steak accompanied with homemade sausage gravy & lilikoi biscuits
- Steak & Eggs$19.95
8oz breakfast steak with choice of starch and eggs
- Local Moco$14.95
Homemade hamburger patty on a bed of rice, smothered in gravy, topped with eggs & kimchee
- Corned Beef Local Moco$15.95
Homemade corned beef patty on a bed of rice, smothered in gravy, topped with eggs & pickled onions
- Meat Lovers Scrambler$13.95
Portuguese sausage, bacon, & pork sausage scrambled in eggs with cheese on a bed of potatoes accompanied with lilikoi biscuits
- Pork Adobo Benedict$14.95
English muffin topped with lomi tomato, pork adobo, and poached eggs, covered in hollandaise sauce
- Crab Cake Bennie$15.95
Fried crab cakes topped with poached eggs & hollandaise sauce on an english muffin
- Kalua Benedict$14.95
Kalua pork, spinach, tomato, and poached eggs on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
- Teri Chicken Kimchee Fried Rice$13.95
Chopped teri chicken sautéed in fried rice and kimchee, topped with two eggs
- Adobo Fried Rice$13.95
Pork adobo tossed in fried rice, topped with two eggs and lomi tomato
- Bacon Benedict$13.95
- Kalua Loco Moco$14.95
- Ginger Scallion fried rice$14.95
OMELETS
- Westside Omelet$13.95
Portuguese sausage, bacon, pork sausage, mushrooms, and American cheese
- Garlic Shrimp Omelet$15.95
Sautéed shrimp in garlic butter, tomatoes and onions
- Luau Omelet$13.95
Kalua pork and spinach folded in three eggs, topped with lomi tomato
- Veggie Omelet$13.95
Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, spinach, broccoli and Swiss cheese
PANCAKES
- Walk through the Country$13.95
A perfect trio of bananas foster French toast, lilikoi pancakes, and strawberry waffles
- Bananas Foster French Toast$11.95
Bananas sautéed in buttery caramel sauce, drizzled over French toast and topped with whip cream
- Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes$13.95
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$11.95
- Buttermilk Pancakes$10.95
- Cinnamon French Toast$9.95
- Banana Pancakes$11.95
- Lilikoi Pancakes$11.95
- Short Stack$8.95
- Waffles$9.95
- Papaya Fruit Bowl$10.95
SIDES
- SD Fried Rice$3.95
- SD Potatoes$3.95
- SD Kim Chee$3.95
- SD Pickled Onions$3.95
- SD Biscuit$3.95
- Biscuits & Gravy$6.95
- SD Breakfast meat$6.95
- SD Lomi$3.95
- SD Toast$2.95
- SD avocado$3.00
- SD Gravy$3.95
- SD Country Gravy$3.95
- SD Egg$1.95
- SD Hollandaise$2.00
- SD Fries$7.95
- SD Tater tots$7.95
- SD Mac salad$3.95
- SD Toss salad$7.95
- SD Papaya$8.95
- SD White Rice$2.95
- SD English muffin$2.95
- SD hamburger patty$8.95
- SD Adobo$8.95
- SD Garlic chx$8.95
- SD Hibachi chx (1pc)$8.95
- SD Banana foster$2.95
- SD Strawberry$2.95
- SD Lilikoi$2.95
- ADD Shrimp$4.00
- SD Bananas$2.95
- ADD Banana$2.95
- ADD Choc chips$2.95
- ADD Banana Macnut$3.95
- SD Sour cream$1.25
- SD Salsa$1.00
- Extra Dressing$0.75
- SD Nutella$2.00
PUPUS
- Crab Cakes$11.95
- Garlic Shrimp & Mushrooms$14.95
Shrimp and mushrooms sautéed in garlic butter
- Kalua Pork Tater Tot Nachos$10.95
Tater tots loaded with cheese, kalua pork, pineapple salsa and sour cream
- Furikake Garlic Fries$8.95
- Loaded Fries$9.95
Fries loaded with homemade gravy, bacon bits, and cheese
- Onion Rings$9.95
LUNCH
- Hamburger Steak$14.95
Homemade hamburger patty smothered in gravy, topped with caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms
- Garlic Fried Chicken$13.95
Deep fried marinated chicken, served with choice of starch and side
- Ma’ili Point Special$15.95
Fried noodles accompanied with Teri beef and hibachi chicken
- Hibachi Chicken$13.95
Grilled marinated chicken, served with choice of starch and side
- Garlic Mushroom Pork Chops$14.95
Grilled pork chops topped with garlic butter sautéed mushrooms
- Fried Noodles & Garlic Chicken$14.95
Fried noodles with garlic chicken and choice of side
- Fried Noodles$8.95
- Fish & Chips$18.95
SANDWICHES
- Ono Burger$14.95
Homemade hamburger patty on a brioche bun with Swiss cheese and an onion ring drizzled with BBQ sauce
- Cheeseburger Deluxe$14.95
Homemade hamburger patty on a brioche bun with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions
- Mushroom & Onion Burger$15.95
Homemade hamburger patty topped with Swiss cheese, mushrooms & caramelized onions
- Veggie Sandwich$13.95
Avocado, sprouts, tomatoes, cucumbers and Swiss cheese on wheat toast with a pesto aioli
- Teri Burger$15.95
- Fish Burger$17.95
Beer battered Ono fish on a brioche bun
DRINKS
THE LIGHTER SIDE
BREAKFAST
- Avo Toast$9.95
Avocado fanned on toasted whole wheat bread topped with two eggs any style
- Nutella Toast$8.95
Whole wheat toast covered with Nutella and topped with strawberries, bananas & honey
- Lox & Bagel$14.95
Bagel covered with cream cheese and topped with smoked salmon, spinach, red onions & capers
- Veggie Bennie$14.95
Tomato,spinach, & mushrooms sautéed on an English muffin with poached eggs
- Garden Omelette$13.95
Fresh spinach, broccoli, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & onions in egg whites
- Papaya with Fruit$10.95
- Avocado Flatbread$13.95
Avocado, red bell, shredded mozzarella & grilled chicken breast