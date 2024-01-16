Oak 19 Fare & Refreshment 3000 Town Course Dr
APPETIZERS
- CHIPS & SALSA$7.50
Tri-colored corn tortilla chips and house-made ancho chili salsa
- OAK 19 FRIES$8.50
Platter of skin-on fries served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce
- HUMMUS PLATE$10.50
House-made greek-style hummus served with a side of kalamata olives and your choice of warm flatbread, tortilla chips or cucumber slices
- BRUSSELS SPROUTS$10.50
Fried brussels sprouts tossed in our house-made korean bbq sauce and topped with chopped bacon
- BONELESS WINGS$15.50
Eight fried chicken tenders, tossed in a wing sauce of your choice and served with one of our house-made dipping sauces
SALADS & WRAPS
- OAK 19 HOUSE SALAD$12.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, red onions, cucumbers, grape tomatoes and croutons served with your choice of dressing
- CAESAR SALAD$12.50
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese, served with house-made caesar dressing
- MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$13.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, hummus, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onion and served with house-made balsamic dressing
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$15.50
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, fresh romaine lettuce, diced celery and tomato, served with house-made buttermilk bleu cheese dressing
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$14.00
Diced chicken breast, shredded parmesan, fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, house-made caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$14.00
Diced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, fresh romaine lettuce, house-made buttermilk bleu cheese dressing, diced celery and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla
- RANCH CHEDDAR WRAP$14.00
Diced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh romaine lettuce, house-made ranch dressing, diced celery and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla
SANDWICHES
- BLT$12.50
Thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo on toasted sourdough or marble rye
- CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$14.00
Diced chicken, mayo, garlic, celery, red grapes and slivered almonds on toasted sourdough or marble rye
- PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Chicken breast with pesto, garlic mayo, provolone cheese, tomato and red onion on toasted focaccia
- REUBEN$14.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house-made thousand island on toasted marble rye
- RACHEL$14.00
Thinly sliced roast turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house-made thousand island on toasted sourdough
- FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Buttermilk-soaked southern fried chicken breast with house pickles and coyote sauce on a toasted bakery bun
BURGERS
- CHEESEBURGER$14.00
Diner-style, double patty cheeseburger made with two, fresh quarter-pound patties and your choice of cheese, with dill pickles and diced onion on a toasted bakery bun
- 1000 ISLAND BURGER$14.50
Diner-style double-patty burger with american cheese, house-made 1000 island sauce and shredded lettuce on a toasted bakery bun
- BLACK & BLEU BURGER$14.50
Diner-style, double patty burger seasoned with extra black pepper, bleu cheese, garlic mayo and dijon mustard on a toasted bakery bun
- PATTY MELT$14.50
Two ground beef patties with sauteed onions, swiss and pepperjack cheese on toasted sourdough or marble rye
- HAMBURGER$13.50
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
SPECIALS
- CROQUE MADAME$15.00
Black Forrest ham, swiss and béchamel sauce melted on toasted sourdough and topped with a sunny-side up fried egg
- ROASTED BEET SLAD$12.50
Mixed Greens, red beets, diced chives, candied walnuts and feta or goat cheese with aged balsamic & olive oil
- SHRIMP TACOS$16.00
Fried corkscrew shrimp, fresh corn salsa, cilantro and seasoned crema in three flour tortillas
- WALLEYE POBOY$15.00
Cajun fried walleye, lettuce, tomato, red onion & house-made roasted red pepper remoulade on a toasted hoagie bun
- MELON SALAD$12.50
Watermelon, cantaloupe, golden melon, cucumbers, fresh mint, candied walnuts and feta cheese with aged balsamic & olive oil on a bed of mixed greens
- MEATBALL SUB$14.50
Homemade meatballs and marinara topped with melted provolone and grated parmesan cheese on a toasted hoagie bun
- CAPRESE SALAD$12.00
Grape tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella pearls and aged balsamic served on a bed of mixed greens
- STEAK PHILLY$14.00
Chopped sirloin steak, melted provolone cheese, sautéed peppers and onions on a toasted hoagie bun
- BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD$13.50
Chicken, bacon, red onion, bell pepper, five cheese blend and sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce on toasted flatbread
- JERK CHICKEN TACOS$13.50
Marinated jerk chicken, fresh mango and lime slaw and seasoned sour cream in three flour tortillas
- FRESH APPLE SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens, diced apples, cucumbers, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles and candied walnuts with our house-made balsamic dressing
- WALLEYE CAKE$16.00
Walleye, red bell peppers, bread crumbs, onion, garlic and lemon herbed mayo on a bed of mixed greens
- CUBAN REUBEN$14.00
Black forest ham, corned beef, swiss cheese, sliced dill pickles and house-made birdie sauce on toasted marble rye
- TACO SALAD$13.50
Romaine lettuce, frito chips, seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, sour cream and house-made garden style salsa
- PASTRAMI ON RYE$14.50
Pastrami, melted swiss, fried egg and birdie sauce on toasted marble rye
- FRIED CHICKEN TENDER MELT$15.00
Fried chicken tenders, bacon, tomato and pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough with a side of house-made honey mustard
- BLUE COW$15.00
Seared sirloin, bacon, lettuce, red onion, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese and horseradish mayo on toasted hoagie bun
- STREET-STYLE GREEK GYRO$14.50
Street-style gyro wITH beef & lamb, red onion, tomato, french fries and house-made tzatziki sauce wrapped up in a warm flatbread
- WAGYU BURGER$14.50
Wagyu beef patty with munster cheese, crispy onions and house-made rosemary & horseradish mayo on a toasted bakery bun
- PESTO CHICKEN FLATBREAD$13.50
Grilled chicken, red onion, tomato, pesto and five cheese blend on a toasted flatbread
- CHICKEN TINGA TACOS$13.50
Shredded tinga chicken, lettuce, queso fresco and house-made avocado crema in three flour tortillas
- CHIPS & GUACAMOLE$9.00
Fresh house-made guacamole served with corn tortilla chips
- BARBACOA TACOS$14.00
Slow roasted barbacoa, red onion, queso fresco and house-made radish slaw in three flour tortillas