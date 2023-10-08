Oak Bistro 1287 Cambridge Street
Popular Items
French Dip Panini
Slow Braised Beef, Gruyère Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Hand-Cut Fries, Au Jus side.
Organic Little Leaf Greens Beet Salad
Goat Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Maple Cherry Vinaigrette Dressing
Braised Short Rib Croquettes
Spicy Red Onion Marmalade, Truffle Aioli, Manchego Cheese
Daily Specials
Grilled Longboard Pizza of the Day
Dinner Menu
SMALL BITES
Buttermilk Fried Oysters
Buttermilk Fried Oysters, Spicy Safron Aioli, Sea Salt
Braised-Fried Pork Belly
Grilled Pineapple, Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce
House-Made Potato Pave
Shaved Pecorino Cheese, Bravas Sauce, Chives
Pan-Fried Halloumi Cheese
Mint Yogurt, Rosemary-Infused Honey, Toasted Pine Nuts
Grilled Sourdough Ricotta Tartine
Grilled Sourdough Ricotta Tartine, Rosemary-Infused Honey, Maple Fig Jam & Caramelized Onion
Braised Short Rib Croquettes
Spicy Red Onion Marmalade, Truffle Aioli, Manchego Cheese
FOR THE TABLE
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Spicy Brioche Croutons, Apple Goat Cheese Fritters, Chive Oil
Organic Little Leaf Greens Beet Salad
Goat Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Maple Cherry Vinaigrette Dressing
Heirloom Tomato & Grilled Peach Salad
Heirloom Tomato & Grilled Peach Salad, Fresh Burrata, Basil Pesto, Arugula, 20 Yr. Balsamic, Sea Salt
Steamed Wild Mussels
White Wine Shallots Broth, Jalapeno Butter, Spanish Chorizo, Rustic Bread
Grilled Spanish Octopus
Confit Fingerling Potatoes, Pickled Onions, Lemon Aioli, Tomato Relish, Chili Oil
OAK Wings
House-Made Hot Sauce or Sticky Honey Chili Sauce, Scallions, and Blue Cheese Dressing
Grass-Fed Lamb Sliders
Melted Brie, Bacon Onion Jam, Cajun Potato Chips, Mint Aioli
DINNER TIME
Farm-To-Table 8oz Burger
8oz Grass-Fed Burger, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Vidalia Onion, House Pickles, Hand-Cut Fries
French Dip Panini
Slow Braised Beef, Gruyère Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Hand-Cut Fries, Au Jus side.
Pan-Seared Sea Scallops
Pan-Seared Sea Scallops, Roasted Corn Grits, Baby Spinach, Pancetta, Microgreens, Chive Oil.
Gourmet Mushroom Risotto
Arborio Rice, Wild Local Mushroom, Baby Spinach, Black Truffle, Chives, Pecorino Cheese
House-Made Potato Ricotta Gnocchi
Maine Lobster, Local Wild Mushroom, Confit Tomatoes, Black Truffle, Pecorino Cheese.
Tagliatelle Bolognese
Tagliatelle Pasta, Pork, Beef & Veal Ragu, Shaved Pecorino Cheese, 20 Yr. Balsamic
Pan-Roasted Salmon
Roasted Delicata Squash Puree, Fingerling Potato, Broccolini & Meyer Vinaigrette
Slow-Cooked Farm-Raised Half Chicken
Chives Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Lemon-Thyme Pan Jus
Prime 10oz Grilled New York Steak
Prime 10oz Grilled New York Steak, Confit Fingerling Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Crispy Onions, Peppercorn Sauce
Long Island Duck Confit
Slow Duck Confit, Sweet Potato & Apple Bacon Hash, Port Wine Sauce
KIDS DINNER MENU
SIDES
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Fried Duck Egg
Grilled Organic Chicken
Grilled Asparagus, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
Grilled Asparagus, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts, Local Honey
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts, Local Honey
Roasted Rainbow Cauliflower, Fried Capers, Lemon Yogurt
Simple Greens, Maple Vinaigrette Dressing
Organic Local Greens, Maple Vinaigrette Dressing
Hand-Cut French Fries
Truffle Frites, House Made Aioli
Truffle Frites, House Made Aioli
Potato Chips
SWEET FINISH
Dinner Gluten Free Menu
SMALL BITES (GLUTEN FREE)
FOR THE TABLE (GLUTEN FREE)
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup (GF)
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, chive oil
Heirloom Tomato & Grilled Peach Salad (GF)
Fresh Burrata, Basil Pesto, Arugula, 20 Yr. Balsamic, Sea Salt
Organic Little Leaf Greens Salad (GF)
Organic Little Leaf Greens, Goat Cheese, Candy Pecans, Pickled Red Onions, Maple Vinaigrette Dressing
Steamed Wild Mussels (GF)
White Wine Shallots Broth, Jalapeno Butter, Spanish Chorizo
Grilled Spanish Octopus (GF)
Confit Fingerling Potatoes, Pickled Onions, Tomato Relish, Chili Oil, Lemon Aioli
DINNER TIME (GLUTEN FREE)
Farm-Raised 8oz Burger (GF)
8oz Grass-Fed Burger, Cheese, Grilled Vidalia Onion, Dressed Mixed Organic Greens, Gluten Free Bun.
Gourmet Mushroom Risotto (GF)
Arborio Rice, Wild Local Mushroom, Baby Spinach, Black Truffle, Chives, Pecorino Cheese
Bolognese (GF)
Gluten Free Penne, Pork, Beef & Veal Ragu, Shaved Pecorino Cheese, 20 Yr. Balsamic
Pan-Seared Sea Scallops (GF)
Pan-Seared Sea Scallops with Wild Local Mushroom& Baby Spinach Risotto, Pecorino Cheese, Shaved Black Truffle, Chive Oil
Pan Roasted Halibut (GF)
Baby Spinach & Local Mushroom Risotto, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
Slow Cooked Farm-Raised Half Chicken (GF)
Chives Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Lemon-Thyme Pan Jus
Prime 10 oz Grilled New York Steak (GF)
Prime 10oz Grilled New York Steak, Chives Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, and Peppercorn Sauce
Long Island Duck Confit Leg (GF)
Slow Duck Confit, Sweet Potato Apple & Bacon Hash, Port Wine Sauce
KIDS DINNER MENU (GLUTEN FREE)
SIDES (GLUTEN FREE)
Applewood Smoked Bacon (GF)
Fried Duck Egg (GF)
Grilled Asparagus, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette (GF)
Grilled Asparagus, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts, Local Honey (GF)
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts, Local Honey
Roasted Rainbow Cauliflower, Lemon Yogurt (GF)
Roasted Rainbow Cauliflower, Fried Capers, Lemon Yogurt.
Simple Greens, Maple Vinaigrette (GF)
Organic Mixed Greens Salad, Maple Vinaigrette Dressing.