Popular Items

French Dip Panini

$19.00

Slow Braised Beef, Gruyère Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Hand-Cut Fries, Au Jus side.

Organic Little Leaf Greens Beet Salad

$14.00

Goat Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Maple Cherry Vinaigrette Dressing

Braised Short Rib Croquettes

$10.00

Spicy Red Onion Marmalade, Truffle Aioli, Manchego Cheese

Daily Specials

Grilled Longboard Pizza of the Day

Prosciutto, Caramelized Onion, Fresh Arugula, Mozzarella, Shaved Pecorino & Truffle Oil

Dinner Menu

SMALL BITES

Buttermilk Fried Oysters

$9.00

Buttermilk Fried Oysters, Spicy Safron Aioli, Sea Salt

Braised-Fried Pork Belly

$10.00

Grilled Pineapple, Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce

House-Made Potato Pave

$9.00

Shaved Pecorino Cheese, Bravas Sauce, Chives

Pan-Fried Halloumi Cheese

$9.00

Mint Yogurt, Rosemary-Infused Honey, Toasted Pine Nuts

Grilled Sourdough Ricotta Tartine

$8.00

Grilled Sourdough Ricotta Tartine, Rosemary-Infused Honey, Maple Fig Jam & Caramelized Onion

FOR THE TABLE

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

$14.00

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Spicy Brioche Croutons, Apple Goat Cheese Fritters, Chive Oil

Heirloom Tomato & Grilled Peach Salad

$17.00

Heirloom Tomato & Grilled Peach Salad, Fresh Burrata, Basil Pesto, Arugula, 20 Yr. Balsamic, Sea Salt

Steamed Wild Mussels

$15.00

White Wine Shallots Broth, Jalapeno Butter, Spanish Chorizo, Rustic Bread

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$17.00

Confit Fingerling Potatoes, Pickled Onions, Lemon Aioli, Tomato Relish, Chili Oil

OAK Wings

$13.00

House-Made Hot Sauce or Sticky Honey Chili Sauce, Scallions, and Blue Cheese Dressing

Grass-Fed Lamb Sliders

$18.00

Melted Brie, Bacon Onion Jam, Cajun Potato Chips, Mint Aioli

DINNER TIME

Farm-To-Table 8oz Burger

$19.00

8oz Grass-Fed Burger, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Vidalia Onion, House Pickles, Hand-Cut Fries

Pan-Seared Sea Scallops

$31.00

Pan-Seared Sea Scallops, Roasted Corn Grits, Baby Spinach, Pancetta, Microgreens, Chive Oil.

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

$23.00

Arborio Rice, Wild Local Mushroom, Baby Spinach, Black Truffle, Chives, Pecorino Cheese

House-Made Potato Ricotta Gnocchi

$29.00

Maine Lobster, Local Wild Mushroom, Confit Tomatoes, Black Truffle, Pecorino Cheese.

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$26.00

Tagliatelle Pasta, Pork, Beef & Veal Ragu, Shaved Pecorino Cheese, 20 Yr. Balsamic

Pan-Roasted Salmon

$29.00

Roasted Delicata Squash Puree, Fingerling Potato, Broccolini & Meyer Vinaigrette

Slow-Cooked Farm-Raised Half Chicken

$26.00

Chives Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Lemon-Thyme Pan Jus

Prime 10oz Grilled New York Steak

$42.00

Prime 10oz Grilled New York Steak, Confit Fingerling Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Crispy Onions, Peppercorn Sauce

Long Island Duck Confit

$26.00

Slow Duck Confit, Sweet Potato & Apple Bacon Hash, Port Wine Sauce

KIDS DINNER MENU

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese, Hand-Cut Fries

Kid's Organic Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kid's Organic Chicken Fingers, Hand-Cut French Fries

Kid's Pasta

$12.00

Orecchiette Kid's Pasta with Red Sauce & Pecorino Cheese or Butter & Pecorino Cheese

SIDES

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$2.00

Fried Duck Egg

$3.00

Grilled Organic Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts, Local Honey

$8.00

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts, Local Honey

Roasted Rainbow Cauliflower, Fried Capers, Lemon Yogurt

$9.00

Simple Greens, Maple Vinaigrette Dressing

$8.00

Organic Local Greens, Maple Vinaigrette Dressing

Hand-Cut French Fries

$7.00

Truffle Frites, House Made Aioli

$9.00

Truffle Frites, House Made Aioli

Potato Chips

$7.00

SWEET FINISH

House Made Black Cherry Cheesecake

$12.00

House Made Black Cherry Cheesecake

Raindrop Beignet

$9.00

Deep Fried Dough, Covered with Sugar & Cinnamon Powder, Warm Caramel Sauce on the Side.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream served with Home-Made Caramel Sauce.

Dinner Gluten Free Menu

SMALL BITES (GLUTEN FREE)

Pan-Fried Halloumi Cheese (GF)

$9.00

Pan-Fried Halloumi Cheese, Mint Yogurt, Rosemary-Infused Honey, Toasted Pine Nuts

FOR THE TABLE (GLUTEN FREE)

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup (GF)

$14.00

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, chive oil

Heirloom Tomato & Grilled Peach Salad (GF)

$17.00

Fresh Burrata, Basil Pesto, Arugula, 20 Yr. Balsamic, Sea Salt

Organic Little Leaf Greens Salad (GF)

$14.00

Organic Little Leaf Greens, Goat Cheese, Candy Pecans, Pickled Red Onions, Maple Vinaigrette Dressing

Steamed Wild Mussels (GF)

$15.00

White Wine Shallots Broth, Jalapeno Butter, Spanish Chorizo

Grilled Spanish Octopus (GF)

$17.00

Confit Fingerling Potatoes, Pickled Onions, Tomato Relish, Chili Oil, Lemon Aioli

DINNER TIME (GLUTEN FREE)

Farm-Raised 8oz Burger (GF)

$19.00

8oz Grass-Fed Burger, Cheese, Grilled Vidalia Onion, Dressed Mixed Organic Greens, Gluten Free Bun.

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto (GF)

$23.00

Arborio Rice, Wild Local Mushroom, Baby Spinach, Black Truffle, Chives, Pecorino Cheese

Bolognese (GF)

$26.00

Gluten Free Penne, Pork, Beef & Veal Ragu, Shaved Pecorino Cheese, 20 Yr. Balsamic

Pan-Seared Sea Scallops (GF)

$31.00

Pan-Seared Sea Scallops with Wild Local Mushroom& Baby Spinach Risotto, Pecorino Cheese, Shaved Black Truffle, Chive Oil

Pan Roasted Halibut (GF)

$34.00

Baby Spinach & Local Mushroom Risotto, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

Slow Cooked Farm-Raised Half Chicken (GF)

$26.00

Chives Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Lemon-Thyme Pan Jus

Prime 10 oz Grilled New York Steak (GF)

$42.00

Prime 10oz Grilled New York Steak, Chives Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, and Peppercorn Sauce

Long Island Duck Confit Leg (GF)

$26.00

Slow Duck Confit, Sweet Potato Apple & Bacon Hash, Port Wine Sauce

KIDS DINNER MENU (GLUTEN FREE)

Kid's Pasta (GF)

$12.00

Gluten Free Penne Pasta, with Red Sauce & Pecorino Cheese, or Butter & Pecorino Cheese

SIDES (GLUTEN FREE)

Applewood Smoked Bacon (GF)

$2.00

Fried Duck Egg (GF)

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette (GF)

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts, Local Honey (GF)

$8.00

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts, Local Honey

Roasted Rainbow Cauliflower, Lemon Yogurt (GF)

$9.00

Roasted Rainbow Cauliflower, Fried Capers, Lemon Yogurt.

Simple Greens, Maple Vinaigrette (GF)

$8.00

Organic Mixed Greens Salad, Maple Vinaigrette Dressing.

Grilled Organic Chicken (GF)

$6.00

SWEET FINISH (GLUTEN FREE)

Vanilla Ice Cream (GF)

$5.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream served with Home-Made Caramel Sauce.

Sauces

Sauce

Bravas Sauce

$2.00

BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Hot Sauce

$2.00

Honey Sticky Chili Sauce

$2.00

Peppercorn Sauce

$2.00

Port Wine Sauce

$2.00

Aioli

Lemon Aioli

$2.00

Mint Aioli

$2.00

Truffle Aioli

$2.00

Saffron Aioli

$2.00

Other

Au Jus

$3.00

Lemon-Thyme Au Jus

$3.00

Bacon Onion Jam

$3.50

Meye Lemon Vinaigrette

$2.00

Blue Cheese Dreasing

$2.00

White Wine Shallots Broth

$3.50

Basil Pesto

$2.00

Rosemary-Infused Honey

$2.00

Maple Fig Jam

$3.00

Maple Vinaigrette

$2.50

Pecorino Cheese

$1.00