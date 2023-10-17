OSC

Hearty Breakfast
$9.99

2 eggs any style with choice of meat, potato & toast.

Corned Beef Hash
$9.99

grilled corn beef hash with 2 eggs & toast.

Breakfast Burrito
$9.99

2 scrambled eggs, sausage, onion, tomato, hash browns & cheddar wrapped in a flour tortilla with hash browns & salsa.

Eggs Benedict
$10.49

2 poached eggs & ham over english muffin covered in hollandaise with hash browns.

Half Eggs Benedict
$9.99

poached egg & ham over english muffin covered in hollandaise with hash browns.

BELT
$9.99

Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, cheddar cheese & mayo on white toast & hash browns.

Biscuits & Gravy
$9.49

2 buttermilk biscuits covered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs.

Breakfast Sandwich
$8.99

Toast or english muffin with an egg, cheese choice of meat with hash browns.

Country Fried Steak
$11.49

Covered in thick sausage gravy with 2 eggs, potatoes, & toast.

Big Oak
$11.49

Three eggs, two bacon, two sausage links, one sausage patty, choice of potato & a pancake or toast.

Chili Cheese Hash Browns
$9.99

Chili over hash browns & covered in cheddar, includes two eggs & toast.

Blueberry French Toast
$7.99

2 slices of blueberry bread french toast & 2 slices of bacon or 2 links.

Stuffed French Toast
$8.99

Two pieces of french toast stuffed with cream cheese and topped with strawberries.

2 Eggs & Toast
$4.99

2 eggs any style & toast

1 Egg & Toast
$3.99

1 eggs any style & toast

Skillets & Omelettes

Works Skillet
$10.99

2 scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper & cheese over hash browns.

Ham and Cheese Skillet
$9.99

2 scrambled eggs, diced ham & cheese over hash browns.

Three Meat Skillet
$10.49

2 scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage & cheese over hash browns.

Denver Skillet
$9.99

2 scrambled eggs, ham, green pepper, onion & cheese over hash browns.

Three Cheese Skillet
$9.49

2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, swiss & american cheese over hash browns.

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Skillet
$10.49

2 scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese & a side of sour cream over hash browns.

Mexican Skillet
$10.99

2 scrambled eggs, taco meat, tomato, onion & salsa topped with cheddar jack cheese over hash browns. (includes sides of salsa and sour cream)

Philly Steak Skillet
$10.49

2 scrambled eggs, shredded beef, onion, green pepper, mushrooms & swiss cheese over hash browns.

Veggie Skillet
$9.49

2 scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, tomato & cheese over hash browns.

Country Fried Skillet
$11.49

Hash Browns, country fried steak, 2 eggs covered in thick sausage gravy & toast.

Works Omelette
$10.99

3 egg omelette with bacon, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper & cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Ham and Cheese Omelette
$9.99

3 egg omelette with diced ham & cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Three Meat Omelette
$10.49

3 egg omelette with bacon, ham, sausage & cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Denver Omelette
$9.99

3 egg omelette with ham, green pepper, onion & cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Three Cheese Omelette
$9.49

3 egg omelette with cheddar, swiss & american cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Omelette
$10.49

3 egg omelette with chicken sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese & a side of sour cream with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Mexican Omelette
$10.99

3 egg omelette with taco meat, tomato, onion & salsa topped with cheddar jack cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns. (includes sides of salsa and sour cream)

Philly Steak Omelette
$10.49

3 egg omelette with shredded beef, onion, green pepper, mushrooms & swiss cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Veggie Omelette
$9.49

3 egg omelette with onion, green pepper, mushrooms, tomato & cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.

Beverages

Coffee
$1.99

Freshly ground

Decaf Coffee
$1.99

Freshly ground

Coffee Flavor of the Day
$1.99

Changes daily

Water
Pepsi
$2.29
Mountain Dew
$2.29
Diet Pepsi
$2.29
Diet Dew
$2.29
Rootbeer
$2.29
Starry
$2.29

Lemon Lime

Ice Tea
$2.29
Orange Juice
$2.19+
Apple Juice
$2.19+
Cranberry Juice
$2.19+
Lemonade
$2.19+
Tomato Juice
$2.19+
Pineapple Juice
$2.19+
Grapefruit Juice
$1.99+
Milk
$1.99+
Chocolate Milk
$1.99+
Hot Chocolate
$2.49
Cappuccino French Vanilla
$2.49
Cappuccino Swiss Mocha
$2.49
Hot Tea Black
$2.29
Hot Tea Green
$2.29

Tazo

Hot Tea Earl Grey
$2.29

Tazo

Kids Beverage
$1.00

Sides

One Egg
$1.59

one egg

Two Eggs
$3.18
Hash Browns
$2.99

Hash Browns

American Fries
$2.99

American Fries

Toast
$2.29

white, wheat, rye,sour dough or cinnamin

Bacon
$3.99

Bacon

Ham
$3.99

Ham

Sausage Patty
$3.99

3 link

Sausage Links
$3.99

2 patties

Chicken Sausage
$4.29

2 patties

Side Pork
$4.29

3 slices

Polish sausage
$4.29

Polish sausage

Side Corned Hash
$4.29

Corned beef hash

Side Country Fried
$5.49
Side Biscuits & Gravy
$6.99

Biscuits & Gravy

English muffin
$2.49

English muffin

Bagel
$2.79

with cream cheese

Gluten Free
$3.99

Gluten Free

Biscuit
$2.79

Biscuit

Blueberry Toast
$2.69

Blueberry Toast

Cinnamon roll
$4.49

Cinnamon roll

Oatmeal
$4.29

Oatmeal

Fruit cup
$3.99

Fresh Sliced in House

Hollandaise Side
$2.50
Sausage Gravy Side
$2.50
Sour Cream
$0.50
Salsa
$0.50
Cheese Cake
$6.99
Pie
$4.99
Loaf White
$4.99
Loaf Wheat
$3.99
Loaf Cinamon
$3.99
Loaf Sour Dough
$5.99
Loaf Rye
$6.99
Side Strawberry
$2.50
Side Banana
$1.00
Jalapenos
$0.50
Cereal
$4.29

Cereal

Pancake & French Toast

Buttermilk Cake
$3.49

large plate size cake

Blueberry Cake
$4.49

large plate size cake

Chocolate Chip Cake
$4.49

large plate size cake

Banana Walnut Cake
$4.99

large plate size cake

Strawberry Cake
$5.49

large plate size cake

French Toast
$3.49

choose 1, 2 or 3 pieces of french toast

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast
$4.99

An egg, 2 links or bacon & toast.

Kids Cakes
$4.99

3 smaller cakes & 2 strips of bacon or 2 sausage links. Choose from buttermilk, chocolate chip, or blueberry.

Kids Grilled Cheese
$4.99

with applesauce or fries.

Kids Tenders
$4.99

2 tenders with applesauce or fries.

Kids French Toast

Soup

Chicken Dumpling
$3.99+

homemade choose cup, bowl, or (quart to go)

Vegetable Beef
$3.99+

homemade choose cup, bowl, or (quart to go)

Soup of the Day
$3.99+

choose cup, bowl, or (quart to go)

Chilli
$4.59+

homemade choose cup or bowl

Lunch

Philly Steak
$9.49

Shredded Beef with Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers and Swiss on a Hoagie

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
$9.49

Classic combination on a Kaiser Bun

Hamburger
$7.49

Angus Beef Patty served on a Kaiser Bun

Cheeseburger
$7.99

Angus Beef Patty served on a Kaiser Bun

Rueben
$9.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island and swiss on grilled rye bread.

Grilled Chicken
$9.49

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a kaiser bun.

Chef Salad
$11.49

Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Egg, Cheddar Cheese & Croutons over a bed of Lettuce

Cranberry Chicken Salad
$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Grapes, Walnuts, Tomato, Mozzarella on a bed of Lettuce drizzled with Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Crispy Chicken Bacon Wrap
$9.99

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar, Ranch Dressing & Lettuce in a Tomato Basil Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap
$9.99

Our popular homemade Chicken Salad with sweet dried Cranberries and Lettuce in a Tomato Basil Wrap

Chicken Salad Sandwich
$8.99

On wheat toast with lettuce

Perch Plate
$9.99

Two perch filets, potato, rye, onion & coleslaw.

Cod Plate
$10.49

Three pieces of cod potato, rye, onion & coleslaw.

Grilled Cheese
$7.99

Lunch Sides

Onion Rings
$3.99

Onion Rings

French Fries
$2.49

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries
$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

Sour Cream Wedges
$3.49

Sour Cream Wedges

Side Salad
$4.99

lettuce, red onion, tomato cheese & crutons

Applesauce
$1.99

Applesauce

Tenders & Fries
$7.99

Tenders & Fries

Tuesday Special

2 French Toast 2 Eggs 2 Links
$6.99

Friday

Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast
$7.99
Scalloped Potatoes & Ham
$6.99

Tuesday - Veggie & Buttered Bread