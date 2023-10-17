Oak Street Cafe 926 Oak St
OSC
Classics & OSC Secials
2 eggs any style with choice of meat, potato & toast.
grilled corn beef hash with 2 eggs & toast.
2 scrambled eggs, sausage, onion, tomato, hash browns & cheddar wrapped in a flour tortilla with hash browns & salsa.
2 poached eggs & ham over english muffin covered in hollandaise with hash browns.
poached egg & ham over english muffin covered in hollandaise with hash browns.
Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, cheddar cheese & mayo on white toast & hash browns.
2 buttermilk biscuits covered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs.
Toast or english muffin with an egg, cheese choice of meat with hash browns.
Covered in thick sausage gravy with 2 eggs, potatoes, & toast.
Three eggs, two bacon, two sausage links, one sausage patty, choice of potato & a pancake or toast.
Chili over hash browns & covered in cheddar, includes two eggs & toast.
2 slices of blueberry bread french toast & 2 slices of bacon or 2 links.
Two pieces of french toast stuffed with cream cheese and topped with strawberries.
2 eggs any style & toast
1 eggs any style & toast
Skillets & Omelettes
2 scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper & cheese over hash browns.
2 scrambled eggs, diced ham & cheese over hash browns.
2 scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage & cheese over hash browns.
2 scrambled eggs, ham, green pepper, onion & cheese over hash browns.
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar, swiss & american cheese over hash browns.
2 scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese & a side of sour cream over hash browns.
2 scrambled eggs, taco meat, tomato, onion & salsa topped with cheddar jack cheese over hash browns. (includes sides of salsa and sour cream)
2 scrambled eggs, shredded beef, onion, green pepper, mushrooms & swiss cheese over hash browns.
2 scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, tomato & cheese over hash browns.
Hash Browns, country fried steak, 2 eggs covered in thick sausage gravy & toast.
3 egg omelette with bacon, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper & cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.
3 egg omelette with diced ham & cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.
3 egg omelette with bacon, ham, sausage & cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.
3 egg omelette with ham, green pepper, onion & cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.
3 egg omelette with cheddar, swiss & american cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.
3 egg omelette with chicken sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese & a side of sour cream with 1/2 order of hash browns.
3 egg omelette with taco meat, tomato, onion & salsa topped with cheddar jack cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns. (includes sides of salsa and sour cream)
3 egg omelette with shredded beef, onion, green pepper, mushrooms & swiss cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.
3 egg omelette with onion, green pepper, mushrooms, tomato & cheese with 1/2 order of hash browns.
Beverages
Freshly ground
Freshly ground
Changes daily
Lemon Lime
Tazo
Tazo
Sides
one egg
Hash Browns
American Fries
white, wheat, rye,sour dough or cinnamin
Bacon
Ham
3 link
2 patties
2 patties
3 slices
Polish sausage
Corned beef hash
Biscuits & Gravy
English muffin
with cream cheese
Gluten Free
Biscuit
Blueberry Toast
Cinnamon roll
Oatmeal
Fresh Sliced in House
Cereal
Pancake & French Toast
Kids Menu
Soup
Lunch
Shredded Beef with Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers and Swiss on a Hoagie
Classic combination on a Kaiser Bun
Angus Beef Patty served on a Kaiser Bun
Angus Beef Patty served on a Kaiser Bun
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island and swiss on grilled rye bread.
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a kaiser bun.
Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Egg, Cheddar Cheese & Croutons over a bed of Lettuce
Grilled Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Grapes, Walnuts, Tomato, Mozzarella on a bed of Lettuce drizzled with Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar, Ranch Dressing & Lettuce in a Tomato Basil Wrap
Our popular homemade Chicken Salad with sweet dried Cranberries and Lettuce in a Tomato Basil Wrap
On wheat toast with lettuce
Two perch filets, potato, rye, onion & coleslaw.
Three pieces of cod potato, rye, onion & coleslaw.