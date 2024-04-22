Oakhurst Cafe
Oakhurst Cafe WEEKDAY LUNCH
Small Plates
- Seasonal Scone$6.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Muffin$6.00
Served with Whipped Honey Butter
- The Oakhurst Biscuit$12.00
Pommery Mustard, House Apple Butter, Country Ham
- House Granola$11.00
Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Fresh Fruit, Mint, Local Honey Drizzle
- Beignets$12.00
Ciabatta Croutons, Crispy Garlic, Black Pepper Parmesan Dressing
- Deviled Eggs$12.00
Creme Fraiche, Chives, Grilled Cheese
Sides
WEEKDAY Lunch
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fontina, White Cheddar, Gruyere, Smoked Gouda, Toasted Breadcrumbs, Fine Herbs
- Farm Sandwich$15.00
Garlic Sausage, Egg Sunny Side Up, Cheddar, Pommery Mustard, Greens, Pickled Jalapenos, Brioche Bun, Choice of Salad or House-Made Chips
- The Hangover Burger$19.00
Double Smash Burger | Sliced Avocado | Crispy Bacon | Fontina Fondue | Fried Egg | Pickled Jalapeños | Toasted Everything Bagel • Choice of House Chips or Local Green Salad • Sub ‘Beyond Burger’ Upon Request
- Pimento B.L.T.$16.00
Sourdough, Bibb Lettuce, Thick-Cut Bacon, Tomato, House Pimento Cheese, Choice of Salad or House-Made Chips
- Avocado Toast$12.00
Ciabatta, Smoked Salmon, Sliced Red Onion, Dill Goat Cheese Vinaigrette
- Smoked Chicken Hash$17.00
Turkey Sausage, Grilled Peppers, Scallions, Poached Egg, Crispy Brussels, Sriracha
- French Toast$14.00
Brioche Toast, Brown Butter Bourbon Pear, Spiced Pecans, Local Maple Syrup
- Oak Omelet$16.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
- Strawberry and Burrata Salad$15.00
Oakhurst Cafe/Bar
Coffee/Espresso
- Drip Coffee SM$3.00
- Drip Coffee LG$4.00
- Iced Coffee$4.00
- Cafe au Lait SM$3.50
- Cafe au Lait LG$4.50
- Oakhurst Breve SM$4.50
- Oakhurst Breve LG$5.00
- Espresso$3.00
- Americano$3.00
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Latte SM$4.00
- Latte LG$4.50
- Cafecito$3.25
- Cortado$3.50
- Cuban$3.75
- Esp. Macchiato$3.50
- Caramel Macchiato$5.00
- Red Eye SM$3.25
- Red Eye LG$3.75
- Mocha SM$4.50
- Mocha LG$5.00
Tea, ETC.
N/A Beverages
Oakhurst Cafe WEEKEND BRUNCH
WEEKEND Brunch
- Avocado Toast$12.00
Ciabatta, Smoked Salmon, Sliced Red Onion, Dill Goat Cheese Vinaigrette
- Smoked Chicken Hash$17.00
Turkey Sausage, Grilled Peppers, Scallions, Poached Egg, Crispy Brussels, Sriracha
- Farm Sandwich$15.00
Garlic Sausage, Egg Sunny Side Up, Cheddar, Pommery Mustard, Greens, Pickled Jalapenos, Brioche Bun, Choice of Salad or House-Made Chips
- Pimento B.L.T.$16.00
Sourdough, Bibb Lettuce, Thick-Cut Bacon, Tomato, House Pimento Cheese, Choice of Salad or House-Made Chips
- French Toast$14.00
Brioche Toast, Brown Butter Bourbon Pear, Spiced Pecans, Local Maple Syrup
- Oakhurst Benedict$26.00
Crispy Apple Braised Pork Belly, Toasted Brioche, Sauce Moutarde
- The Hangover Burger$19.00
Double Smash Burger | Sliced Avocado | Crispy Bacon | Fontina Fondue | Fried Egg | Pickled Jalapeños | Toasted Everything Bagel • Choice of House Chips or Local Green Salad • Sub ‘Beyond Burger’ Upon Request
- Frittata$16.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fontina, White Cheddar, Gruyere, Smoked Gouda, Toasted Breadcrumbs, Fine Herbs
- Strawberry and Burrata Salad$15.00
Small Plates
- Seasonal Scone$6.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Muffin$6.00
Served with Whipped Honey Butter
- The Oakhurst Biscuit$12.00
Pommery Mustard, House Apple Butter, Country Ham
- House Granola$11.00
Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Fresh Fruit, Mint, Local Honey Drizzle
- Beignets$12.00
Ciabatta Croutons, Crispy Garlic, Black Pepper Parmesan Dressing
- Deviled Eggs$12.00
Creme Fraiche, Chives, Grilled Cheese