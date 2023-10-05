Skip to Main content
Oakley Bakery
Muffin
Cookies
Tart
Pastries
Cupcake
Bread
Muffin
Lemon Blueberry
$3.50
Apple Cinnamon
$3.50
Banana Walnut
$3.50
Raspberry Bran
$3.50
Cookies
Chocolate Chip
$3.00
Oatmeal Raisin
$3.00
Snickerdoodle
$3.00
Peanut Butter
$3.00
Tart
Mixed Berry
$5.00
Hazelnut
$5.00
Pastries
Brownie
$3.50
Lemon Bar
$3.50
Cannoli Vanilla
$3.00
Cannoli Cholcolate
$3.00
Cannoli Pistachio
$3.00
Scone
$3.50
Butter croisant
$3.50
Chocolate croissant
$4.50
Spinach Feta croissant
$4.50
Cupcake
Carrot
$4.00
Out of stock
Chocolate
$4.00
Vanilla
$4.00
Bread
Zucchini
$3.50
Banana
$3.50
Baguette
$4.75
Sourdough
$6.75
Whole Wheat
$6.75
Brioche
$9.00
Potato Bun
$1.60
Biscuit
$1.50
Cheddar Biscuit
$1.55
Whole Zucchini
$2.00
Oakley Bakery Location and Ordering Hours
(435) 602-9921
981 West Weber Canyon Road, Oakley, UT 84055
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 7:30AM
All hours
