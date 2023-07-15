Breakfast

Breakfast

2 Eggs

$12.50

2 eggs any style - choice of meat, potato & bread

Oakley Eggs

$14.95

scrambled eggs, prosciutto, cream cheese, sour cream, chives - choice of meat, potato and bread

Cheese Omelet

$11.75

3 cheese omelet, cheddar, Monterey Jack, queso fresco - choice of meat, potato and bread

Denver Omelet

$12.50

ham, peppers, onion, cheddar cheese - choice of meat, potato & bread

Spinach Mushroom Omelet

$12.50

mushroom, spinach, onion, Swiss - choice of meat, potato & bread

Country Sausage Skillet

$13.50

2 eggs, house sausage, diced potato, onion, country gravy - choice of bread

Pork Belly Skillet

$13.50

2 eggs, sautéed pork belly, peppers, onion, diced potato, cheddar - choice of bread

Vegetable Skillet

$13.50

kale, brussels sprouts, onion, peppers, diced potato, cheddar cheese - choice of bread

Traditional Benedict

$14.25

canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, english muffin

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.75

spinach, tomato, smoked salmon, poached eggs, english muffin, caper hollandaise

Cowboy Benedict

$16.25

jalapeno biscuit, house sausage, poached eggs, country gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$14.25

chorizo sausage, queso fresco, chile colorado, avocado, mexican rice, scramble eggs, salsa and sour cream

Veggie Burrito

$14.25

kale, brussels sprouts, onions, bell peppers, diced potatoes, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

2 eggs, brown gravy - choice of meat, potato & bread

Flat Iron Steak & Eggs

$22.75

2 eggs, grilled steak - choice of meat, potato & bread

Corned Beef & Hash

$15.00

house roasted corned beef, diced potato, eggs - choice of bread

Biscuits & Country Gravy

$12.25

house biscuits - choice of gravy & potato

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.45

3 buttermilk pancakes - choice of meat

Belgian Waffle

$10.25

1 waffle - choice of meat

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$12.25

2 slices house made brioche - choice of meat

Avocado Toast

$12.00

house whole wheat sourdough, avocado, blistered grape tomatoes, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, everything seasoning

Sides

Bacon

$4.50

3 slices of bacon

Ham

$5.50

1 slice of ham

Sausage

$4.50

1 house sausage patty

1 Egg

$2.00

1 egg any style

Biscuit w/Gravy

$5.50

biscuit topped with gravy

Avocado

$1.50

1/2 avocado sliced

Hashbrowns

$4.00

side order of hashbrowns

Country Potato

$4.00

side order of country potatoes

1 Pancake

$3.00

Toast

$2.75

choice of white, sourdough, whole wheat or english muffin

GF Toast

$3.00

SD Fruit

$4.00

side of mixed fruit

Granola Parfait

$7.00

Lunch/Dinner

Lunch/Dinner

Soup Cup

$5.00

daily soup

Soup Bowl

$8.00

daily soup

Chili Cup

$5.75

chili topped with cheddar & sour cream

Chili Bowl

$8.75

chili topped with cheddar & sour cream

House Salad

$10.00

spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, onions with choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, parmesan, house croutons, Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$14.00

turkey, ham, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, cheddar, Swiss, choice of dressing

All-American Burger

$12.50

double burger, American, shredded lettuce, tomato & onion on a house made potato bun

Oakley Burger

$17.00

double burger, American, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce & Oakley Sauce on a house made potato bun

Messy Burger

$17.00

double burger, Swiss & mushroom gravy on a house made potato bun

Patty Melt

$17.00

double burger, Swiss, caramelized onion & Oakley sauce on toasted wheat sourdough

Meat Loaf Sandwich

$15.00

house meatloaf, honey mustard, caramelized onion, arugula & house pickles on a ciabatta bun

Pork Belly BLT

$16.00

braised pork belly, creamy onion jam, lettuce & tomato on toasted country bread

Club Sandwich

$14.00

smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar & dijon aioli. on toasted white bread

Rueben

$15.00

house corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut & Oakley sauce on marbled rye

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables, choice of gravy

Baked Mac n' Cheese

$10.00

white cheddar, bacon, tomato, bread crumbs

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.00

fettucine, alfredo, parmesan

Pasta Primavera

$15.00

sautéed fresh vegetables, olive oil, pine nuts, fresh basil

Fish & Chips

$16.50

beer battered cod, house fries

Flat Iron Steak

$26.00

8oz steak topped with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables

Sides

House Fries

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Dessert

Pie

$6.00

slice of daily pie

Cake

$6.00

slice of daily cake

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

vanilla, chocolate or strawberry ice cream - topped with peanuts, whipped cream & cherry - choice of topping

Banana Split

$10.00

vanilla, chocolate & strawberry ice cream, banana, cherry, peanuts, whipped cream

Milkshakes

$6.00

A La Mode

$2.00

scoop of ice cream - vanilla, chocolate or strawberry

Specialty Milkshake

$10.00

Beverages

SODA

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Coffee/Tea/Milk

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Juice

Orange

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Tomato

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Kids

Kid's Breakfast

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.50

chocolate chip pancakes served with syrup & butter - choice of meat

Egg & Potatoes

$8.50

1 egg any style with country potatoes - choice of meat

French Toast

$8.50

house made brioche served with syrup & butter - choice of meat

Kid's Lunch

Kid Mac n' Cheese

$8.50

pasta with cheese sauce

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.50

single patty, American cheese

Butter Pasta

$8.50

pasta with butter & parmesan

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

white bread, American cheese

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

breaded chicken strips

Retail

Apparel

Adult Shirt White

$17.95

Adult Shirt Black

$17.95

Youth Shirt

$14.95

Hats

$22.95

Sticker

$1.00