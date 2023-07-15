Oakley Diner
Breakfast
2 Eggs
2 eggs any style - choice of meat, potato & bread
Oakley Eggs
scrambled eggs, prosciutto, cream cheese, sour cream, chives - choice of meat, potato and bread
Cheese Omelet
3 cheese omelet, cheddar, Monterey Jack, queso fresco - choice of meat, potato and bread
Denver Omelet
ham, peppers, onion, cheddar cheese - choice of meat, potato & bread
Spinach Mushroom Omelet
mushroom, spinach, onion, Swiss - choice of meat, potato & bread
Country Sausage Skillet
2 eggs, house sausage, diced potato, onion, country gravy - choice of bread
Pork Belly Skillet
2 eggs, sautéed pork belly, peppers, onion, diced potato, cheddar - choice of bread
Vegetable Skillet
kale, brussels sprouts, onion, peppers, diced potato, cheddar cheese - choice of bread
Traditional Benedict
canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, english muffin
Smoked Salmon Benedict
spinach, tomato, smoked salmon, poached eggs, english muffin, caper hollandaise
Cowboy Benedict
jalapeno biscuit, house sausage, poached eggs, country gravy
Breakfast Burrito
chorizo sausage, queso fresco, chile colorado, avocado, mexican rice, scramble eggs, salsa and sour cream
Veggie Burrito
kale, brussels sprouts, onions, bell peppers, diced potatoes, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese
Country Fried Steak
2 eggs, brown gravy - choice of meat, potato & bread
Flat Iron Steak & Eggs
2 eggs, grilled steak - choice of meat, potato & bread
Corned Beef & Hash
house roasted corned beef, diced potato, eggs - choice of bread
Biscuits & Country Gravy
house biscuits - choice of gravy & potato
Buttermilk Pancakes
3 buttermilk pancakes - choice of meat
Belgian Waffle
1 waffle - choice of meat
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
2 slices house made brioche - choice of meat
Avocado Toast
house whole wheat sourdough, avocado, blistered grape tomatoes, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, everything seasoning
Sides
Bacon
3 slices of bacon
Ham
1 slice of ham
Sausage
1 house sausage patty
1 Egg
1 egg any style
Biscuit w/Gravy
biscuit topped with gravy
Avocado
1/2 avocado sliced
Hashbrowns
side order of hashbrowns
Country Potato
side order of country potatoes
1 Pancake
Toast
choice of white, sourdough, whole wheat or english muffin
GF Toast
SD Fruit
side of mixed fruit
Granola Parfait
Lunch/Dinner
Soup Cup
daily soup
Soup Bowl
daily soup
Chili Cup
chili topped with cheddar & sour cream
Chili Bowl
chili topped with cheddar & sour cream
House Salad
spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, onions with choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, house croutons, Caesar dressing
Chef Salad
turkey, ham, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, cheddar, Swiss, choice of dressing
All-American Burger
double burger, American, shredded lettuce, tomato & onion on a house made potato bun
Oakley Burger
double burger, American, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce & Oakley Sauce on a house made potato bun
Messy Burger
double burger, Swiss & mushroom gravy on a house made potato bun
Patty Melt
double burger, Swiss, caramelized onion & Oakley sauce on toasted wheat sourdough
Meat Loaf Sandwich
house meatloaf, honey mustard, caramelized onion, arugula & house pickles on a ciabatta bun
Pork Belly BLT
braised pork belly, creamy onion jam, lettuce & tomato on toasted country bread
Club Sandwich
smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar & dijon aioli. on toasted white bread
Rueben
house corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut & Oakley sauce on marbled rye
Country Fried Steak
mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables, choice of gravy
Baked Mac n' Cheese
white cheddar, bacon, tomato, bread crumbs
Fettucine Alfredo
fettucine, alfredo, parmesan
Pasta Primavera
sautéed fresh vegetables, olive oil, pine nuts, fresh basil
Fish & Chips
beer battered cod, house fries
Flat Iron Steak
8oz steak topped with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables
Dessert
Pie
slice of daily pie
Cake
slice of daily cake
Ice Cream Sundae
vanilla, chocolate or strawberry ice cream - topped with peanuts, whipped cream & cherry - choice of topping
Banana Split
vanilla, chocolate & strawberry ice cream, banana, cherry, peanuts, whipped cream
Milkshakes
A La Mode
scoop of ice cream - vanilla, chocolate or strawberry