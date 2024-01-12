Oakley's Texas Bar and Grill 816 N Valley Mills
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Cheese Sticks$7.99
Fried to golden perfection and served with ranch and Marinara
- Little Doggies$8.99
Mini corn dogs served with mustard
- Pancho Villa Queso$9.99
Our homemade queso with avocado, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Jalapeño Poppers$8.99
Jalapeños filled with cream cheese and wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, fried to perfection
- Hog Balls$11.99
Pulled brisket, Pepper Jack cheese and jalapeños wrapped in bacon and fried to perfection, served with spicy BBQ
- Oakley's Bombs$9.99
Mac n cheese, Rotel, bacon and cilantro rolled in a tortilla and fried to perfection, served with sriracha ranch
- BCB Bombs$9.99
The best bits of a bacon cheeseburger rolled in a tortilla and fried to perfection, served with sriracha ranch
- Build Your Own Sampler Small$19.99
- Build Your Own Sampler Large$28.99
Choose 5 items
- Wings$11.99
Choose boneless or bone-in and your sauce. Served with celery sticks and ranch. A signed waiver is required for guests ordering Texas Reaper
- Fried Mushrooms$7.99
- Fried Jalapenos$7.99
- Fried Pickles$7.99
- Pot Stickers$9.99
- Chips and Queso$7.99
- Chips and Salsa$5.99
- Combo Salsa, Queso & Chips$9.99
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken
- Shrimp Caesar Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing, topped with grilled shrimp
- Dixie Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled, fried, blackened, or buffalo style chicken with tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing
- Oakley's Chef Salad$11.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, croutons and cheese with your choice of dressing
Sandwiches & Wraps
- The Oaks$9.99
Ham and turkey on Texas toast with bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled, fried, or buffalo-style chicken with lettuce, tomato, Pepper Jack and ranch
- Texas Rueben$12.99
House-smoked corned beef on marbled rye, topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese
- Caesar Style Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh romaine and our homemade Caesar dressing
- Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese and sriracha
Nachos
- Half Order Nacogdoches Nachos$10.99
Our house-smoked brisket topped with queso, jalapeños, cilantro, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Full Order Nacogdoches Nachos$15.99
Our house-smoked brisket topped with queso, jalapeños, cilantro, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Half Order La Grange Nachos$10.99
Blackened chicken or fajita beef topped with queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Full Order La Grange Nachos$15.99
Blackened chicken or fajita beef topped with queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Oakley's Original$13.99
Our house-smoked brisket on mound of waffle fries, topped with jalapeños, cheese and Chipotle fresco sauce
Quesadillas
- Bevo Quesadillas$14.99
Our house-smoked brisket, caramelized onions and jalapeños, served with salsa and guacamole
- Coyote Quesadillas$14.99
Blackened chicken with black bean and roasted corn salsa, served with salsa and guacamole
- Fajita Quesadillas$14.99
Beef or chicken fajita, sautéed bell peppers and onions, served with salsa and guacamole
Burgers
- Hamburger$11.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mustard
- High Noon Sliders$12.99
Mini burgers with caramelized onions, candied bacon and Cheddar on a Hawaiian king bun
- Maple Creek Mushroom Burger$13.99
Mushrooms sautéed in Knob Creek maple, topped with pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and Chipotle mayo
- Hangover Burger$14.99
Two eggs cooked to order with a hash brown, bacon and Cheddar tucked between two grilled cheeses, with mayo
- Brisket Sliders$12.99
Mini brisket sliders with onions, pickles and our homemade BBQ sauce on a Hawaiian king bun
- Cheesburger$12.99
Tacos
- Fajita Street Tacos$12.99
Beef or chicken fajita, diced onions and cilantro on corn tortillas with a side fresh salsa and limes
- Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Fried shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce with cabbage, cilantro and sriracha sauce on corn tortillas
- Stockyard Tacos$11.99
Our house-smoked brisket topped with avocado, Chipotle mayo and sriracha sauce on corn tortillas
Burritos
Entrees
- Texas Style Chicken$14.99
Our texas-sized chicken breast fried, grilled, or blackened - topped with the sauce of your choice!
- Chicken Fried Steak$16.99
Texas-size chicken fried steak breaded in Ritz crackers
- Hamburger Steak$13.99
Our handmade hamburger steak topped with mushrooms, onions and brown gravy
- Mesquite Meatloaf$14.99
Perfectly seasoned meatloaf with our signature BBQ sauce topping
- Matagorda Redfish$14.99
Your choice of grilled or blackened redfish
- Pork Chops$15.99
Perfectly seasoned pork chops, choose grilled or fried
- Texas Ribeye$26.99
Perfectly seasoned 10 oz USDA prime ribeye grilled to your liking
- Beef Tips and Rice$15.99
Sides
Big Tex Bowls
- Queso Chicken Bowl$12.99
Mashed potatoes topped with fried chicken tenders, queso and pico de gallo
- Fajita Bowl$13.99
Chicken or beef with bell peppers and onions on cilantro rice, topped with queso, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Mac N Cheese Bowl$12.99
Choose house-smoked brisket or buffalo-fried tenders. Try it Bayou style with shrimp, crawfish and sausage for an additional price
- Mac N Cheese Bowl Bayou Style$16.99
- Bang Bang Bowl$15.99
Sweet n spicy fried shrimp over a bed of rice and veggies
Baskets
- Steak Finger Basket$12.99
Hand-battered steak fingers served with Oakley's fries, Texas toast and gravy
- Texas Tender Basket$11.99
Hand-battered chicken tenders served with Oakley's fries, Texas toast and ranch, honey mustard or gravy
- Fried Shrimp Basket$17.99
Hand-battered shrimp served with Oakley's fries, hushpuppies and cocktail sauce
- Catfish Basket$15.99
Fried catfish with hushpuppies and Oakley's fries
Kids Menu
A La Carte
- 3oz Ranch$1.50
- 3oz BBQ$1.50
- 3oz Sriracha Ranch$1.50
- 3oz Chipotle Mayo$1.50
- Add Cheese$1.00
- Add Avocado$1.00
- Bacon (2 Slices)$2.99
- 6oz BBQ$5.99
- Chicken Breast$3.99
- Chicken Tender(1)$1.99
- Egg$1.49
- Hamburger Patty$4.99
- HushPuppies(8)$3.99
- 2oz Jalapenos$0.99
- 2oz Mushrooms$0.99
- 2oz Small Queso$0.99
- 4oz Medium Queso$2.99
- 6oz Large Queso$5.99
- Reuben(Sandwich)$9.99
- 4oz Salsa$1.99
- Shrimp(1)$1.75
- 2oz Ranch$0.69
- 2oz Reaper$0.99
- Side Salad$4.99
- 2oz Sour Cream$0.79
- Texas Toast(1 Slice)$0.99
Soup
Breakfast
Cigarettes
- Camel Blue$12.00
- Camel Crush$12.00
- Camel Crush Menthol$12.00
- Newports$12.00
- Marlboro Gold$12.00
- Marlboro Gold 100s$12.00
- Marlboro Menthol$12.00
- Marlboro Menthol 100s$12.00
- Marlboro Menthol Gold$12.00
- Marlboro Smooth$12.00
- Marlboro Menthol Silver$12.00
- Marlboro Menthol Silver 100s$12.00
- Marlboro Silver$12.00
- Marlboro Silver 100s$12.00
- Marlboro Red$12.00
- Marlboro Red 100$12.00
- Marlboro Red Special Select$12.00
- Marlboro Red Special Select 100s$12.00
- Marlboro Special Select$12.00