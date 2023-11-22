Obon - Tucson 350 E Congress St
Kitchen
Hot Starters
- Miso Soup$6.50
Miso, Wakame, Scallion, Hondashi
- Steamed Edamame$6.50
Served with Salt
- Chilled Edamame$6.50
Served with Salt
- Obon Edamame$11.00
Edamame Sauteed with Asian Chamoy
- Wings$14.00
Five Wings with choice of Salt & Pepper or Spicy Fuku
- Pork Dumplings$13.00
Six Dumplings with Gyoza Sauce
- Veggie Dumplings$13.00
Six Dumplings with Gyoza Sauce
- Pork Belly App$13.00
- Crispy Calamari$14.50
- Pork Egg Rolls$13.50
Vegetarian Egg Rolls served with Lettuce, Herbs, Pickles, and a Chili Garlic Fish Sauce
- Veggie Egg Rolls$13.50
Steamed Buns
Salads
Ramen
- Obon Ramen$18.50
Spicy Red Miso & Chicken Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Spicy Chicken, Scallions, Enoki, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg
- Tonkotsu Ramen$18.50
Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Chili Oil, 64° Egg
- Original Ramen$18.50
Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Beansprouts, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg
- Veggie Black Ramen$18.50
Red Miso Broth, Ramen Noodles, Beech Mushrooms, Onions, Scallions, Enoki, Bean Sprouts, Garlic Oil, Kombu
- DFF Vegan Ramen$18.50
Large Plates
- Street Noodles$22.00
Spicy Yakisoba, Chicken, Onion, Egg, Beansprouts, Peanuts, Cilantro
- Vegan Street Noodles$22.00
Spicy Yakisoba, Tofu, Onion, Beansprouts, Peanuts, Cilantro
- Kanto Beef$25.00
Flank Steak, Broccolini, Onion, Crispy Garlic, Savory Sweet Glaze, White Rice
- Chicken Teriyaki$23.00
Chicken Thigh, Onion, Mushroom, Broccolini, Terkiyaki, White Rice
- Salmon Teriyaki$29.00
- Pork Katsu Sandwich$17.00
- Korean Chicken Sandwich$17.00
- Veggie Fried Rice$20.00
- Chicken Fried Rice$24.00
- Steak Fried Rice$25.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice$28.00
- Spam & Kimchi Fried Rice$25.00
- Coconut Curry Mussels$24.00
Sides
Kids Hot
Sushi
Cold Starters
Cut Rolls
- California Roll$10.50
Kani Kama, Cucumber, Avocado rolled in Rice & Seaweed
- Spicy Tuna Roll$11.50
Spicy Salmon Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed
- Spicy Salmon Roll$11.50
Spicy Salmon Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$11.50
Spicy Yellowtail Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Krab Mix, Sprouts rolled in Rice & Seaweed
- Philly Roll$12.00
Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled in Rice & Seaweed
- Rainbow Roll$17.50
California Roll topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, and Avocado
- Veggie Roll$9.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Daikon, Spring Mix, Sprouts, Broccolini rolled in Rice & Seaweed
- Tuna Roll$11.00
Tuna rolled in Rice & Seaweed
- Salmon Roll$10.50
Salmon rolled in Rice & Seaweed
- Yellowtail Roll$11.00
Yellowtail rolled in Rice & Seaweed
- Cucumber Roll$8.50
Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed
- Avocado Roll$10.00
Avocado rolled in Rice & Seaweed
- Tataki Maki$19.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Krab mix rolled in Rice & Seaweed topped with Seared Tuna, Avocado, Chimichurri, Tomato, and Basil
- Shiro Maki$18.50
Spicy Yellowtail Roll topped with Whitefish, Avocado, Yuzu, Scallion, Shiso, and Sesame Seeds
- Hafu Roll$19.00
Spicy Tuna Roll topped with Spicy Salmon, Onion, Hafu sauce, Furikake, and Wasabi Oil
- Fukushu Roll$18.00
Spicy Salmon Roll topped with Spicy Tuna, Serrano Pepper, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, and Rice Pearls
- Strip Roll$18.00
Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed
- Dragon Roll$19.00
- Caterpillar Roll$18.00
Handrolls
- California Handroll$8.00
Kani Kama, Cucumber, Avocado rolled with Rice & Seaweed
- Spicy Tuna Handroll$8.50
Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed
- Spicy Salmon Handroll$9.50
Spicy Salmon Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed
- Spicy Yellowtail Handroll$9.50
Spicy Yellowtail Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed
- Shrimp Tempura Handroll$10.50
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Krab Mix, Sprouts rolled with Rice & Seaweed
- Philly Handroll$9.50
Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled with Rice & Seaweed
- Veggie Handroll$8.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Daikon, Spring Mix, Sprouts, Broccolini rolled with Rice & Seaweed
- Tuna Handroll$7.50
Tuna rolled with Rice & Seaweed
- Salmon Handroll$8.00
Salmon rolled with Rice & Seaweed
- Yellowtail Handroll$8.00
Yellowtail rolled with Rice & Seaweed
- Cucumber Handroll$6.00
Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed
- Avocado Handroll$7.50
Avocado rolled with Rice & Seaweed
- Spicy Scallop Handroll$12.00
Nigiri
Sashimi
Poke & Salad
- Tuna Poke$21.00
Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens
- Salmon Poke$21.00
Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens
- Yellowtail Poke$21.00
Yellowtail, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens
- Rainbow Poke$21.00
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens
- Vegan Poke$21.00
Marinated Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens