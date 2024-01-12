O'Brien's Pub, Newport
Popular Items
- Chicken BLT Wrap$14.50
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.
- Caesar Salad$12.99
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy caesar dressing.
- GF Cheese pizza$15.99
13" Still Riding Foods brand pizza crust topped with O'Brien's own marinara sauce & shredded mozzarella cheese.
Appetizers
- Buffalo Tenders$13.50
Crispy boneless chicken with your choice of mild, medium or hot Buffalo Sauce. Comes with one dipping sauce. Additional sauce(s) are extra. Served 4 to an order.
- Celery & Carrots$6.99
For all the veggie lovers! Comes with one dipping sauce. Additional sauce(s) are extra.
- Quesadilla$14.99
A flour tortilla filled with Cajun Creole sauce, blackened chicken, cheddar jack cheese, jalapeño peppers, red and green peppers. Served with salsa & sour cream on the side. Modifications are not allowed to this order.
- Ultimate Nachos$14.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, golden fried and topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, black olives, lettuce and O'Brien's chili. Served with sour cream & salsa on the side
- Pork Nachos$15.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, golden fried and topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, black olives, lettuce and BBQ Pulled Pork. Served with sour cream & salsa on the side.
- Plain Tenders$12.99
Crispy boneless chicken. Comes with one dipping sauce. Additional sauce(s) are extra. Served 4 to an order.
- Seafood Cakes$17.99
A blend of shrimp, scallops and crab meat, served with roasted red pepper aioli sauce.
- Wings$13.50
(8) Bone-in chicken drums and wings, served with mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce. Comes with one dipping sauce. Additional sauce(s) are extra.
Soup & Salad
- Caesar Salad$12.99
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy caesar dressing.
- Chicken Caesar$16.99
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
- Chili w/ Cheese$9.50
House made ground beef chili topped with cheddar jack cheese, served with Tri-color tortilla chips.
- Dinner Salad$9.99
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, carrots and red onion.
- French Onion Soup$7.99
House made daily. Please call for our selection.
- Greek Salad$14.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, feta cheese, cucumber, kalamata olives, banana pepper, red onion, served with Greek Aegean dressing on the side.
- Chowder$7.50
Comforting and Creamy New England style Clam Chowder.
- Side Caesar$6.50
- Side Greek$8.99
- Side Salad$6.50
Sandwiches
- Blackened Burger$16.50
Our 8oz burger grilled with Cajun seasonings, topped with sautéed onions & cheddar jack cheese.
- Chicken BLT Wrap$14.50
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
- Chourico Sandwich$13.99
Mildly spiced Portuguese sausage, sautéed with peppers & onions and served on a torpedo roll.
- Grilled Burger$15.50
Our 8 oz Angus Burger served on a Bulkie roll with your choice of lettuce, tomato, & raw onion.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
A 6 oz grilled chicken breast served on a Bulkie roll with your choice of lettuce, tomato and red onion.
- Jerk Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Our seasoned grilled chicken breast tossed with our homemade Jamaican Jerk seasoning & served on a Bulkie roll.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
Pulled pork simmered in BBQ sauce & served on a bulkie roll
- Reuben$14.99
Fresh corned beef grilled & stacked with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, & served on marble rye bread.
- Smokey Mountain Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken breast smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with bacon & cheddar jack cheese.
- SW Fried Chx Wrap$14.99
Our crispy chicken tenders served with bacon, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- SW Patty Melt$15.99
- Veggie Burger$12.99
Made with green peas, cut corn, diced carrots, green beans, black beans, Anaheim peppers, chipotle peppers in an adobo sauce, ground cumin, onion & garlic powders, & served on a bulkie roll.
- Veggie Wrap$12.99
Roasted & seasoned carrots, red & green peppers, zucchini, summer squash, feta cheese, sautéed in our balsamic vinaigrette, & wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded lettuce.
Grilled Pizza
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.99
BBQ grilled chicken, red and green peppers, onions, BBQ sauce, & a blend of four cheeses
- Cheese Pizza$15.99
O’Brien’s own seasoned tomato sauce with a blend of four cheeses
- Chourico & Pepper Pizza$17.99
Mildly spiced Portuguese sausage, onions, & red and green peppers.
- Pepperoni Pizza$17.99
Our classic cheese pizza topped with sliced pepperoni.
- Vegetable Pizza$16.99
Roasted & seasoned carrots, red and green peppers, zucchini, summer squash, onions, and mushrooms.
- White Garlic Pizza$17.99
A blend of feta, mozzarella, and shredded Parmesan cheese topped with fresh chopped garlic.
Entrees
- Beef Stew$16.99
Tender pieces of beef, slow cooked & simmered with potatoes & carrots, served with dinner rolls.
- Chicken Curry$20.99
Tender chicken breast tossed in a Caribbean style curry sauce with onions, red and green peppers, and carrots, served with broccoli & a side of Jasmine rice.
- Chicken Tomato Basil Pasta$19.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast tossed in a tomato basil cream sauce with penne pasta.
- Fish & Chips$18.99
Fresh cod fish lightly breaded in a beer batter, golden fried, served with French fries & coleslaw.
- Jerk Chicken Dinner$21.50
(2) Chicken breast marinated with our authentic Jamaican Jerk seasonings.
- Vegetable Winter Pasta$16.99
Seasoned vegetables marinated and grilled, tossed with olive oil, garlic, white wine, & fresh herbs & spices.
Mac & Cheese
- Chicken Mac & Cheese$17.99
Seasoned grilled chicken tossed with our creamy cheddar penne pasta.
- Chourico Mac & Cheese$17.99
Mildly spiced Portuguese sausage tossed with our creamy cheddar penne pasta.
- Plain Mac & Cheese$13.99
Creamy cheddar cheese melted and blended with penne pasta, topped with seasoned bread crumbs.
- Veggie Mac & Cheese$17.50
Roasted & seasoned carrots, red and green peppers, zucchini, summer squash, onions, and mushrooms tossed with penne pasta and our creamy cheddar cheese sauce.
Gluten Free
- GF Cheese pizza$15.99
13" Still Riding Foods brand pizza crust topped with O'Brien's own marinara sauce & shredded mozzarella cheese.
- GF Chicken Saute$18.99
(2) Chicken breast grilled & sautéed with olive oil, fresh squeezed lime juice, fresh squeezed orange juice, white onions, ground cumin, ground sage, & served with your choice of 2 sides.
- GF Smokey Burger$16.50
Kids Menu
- Kid Chicken Tenders$7.99
(2) Crispy chicken tenders. Don't forget the dipping sauce!
- Kid Pasta$7.99
Penne pasta served with butter or marinara sauce.
- Kids 4 oz Burger$7.99
A perfect sized meat patty for the little ones!
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.99
Traditional with white bread and American cheese.
- Kids Hot Dog$7.99
Kids size grilled all beef hot dog.
Sides
- $ADD Chicken$7.00
- $ADD Pork$7.00
- $ADD Seafood Cakes$15.00
- $Baked Potato$3.00
- $Banana Peppers$1.00
- $Bar Chips$2.00
- $Cajun$0.50
- $GF Roll$2.00
- $Sd Pita-6 Piece$1.75
- $Sd. Aioli$0.50
- $Sd. Bacon$2.00
- $Sd. BBQ$0.50
- $Sd. Blue Cheese$0.50
- $Sd. Chipotle Mayo$0.50
- $Sd. Coleslaw$3.00
- $Sd. Dinner Rolls$2.00
- $Sd. Fries$5.50
- $Sd. Honey Mustard$0.50
- $Sd. Marinara$0.50
- $Sd. Mayo$0.50
- $Sd. Ranch$0.50
- $Sd. Rice$3.00
- $Sd. Salsa$0.50
- $Sd. Sour Cream$0.50
- $Sd. Veg of Day$3.00
- $Side Balsamic$0.50
- $Side Buff Hot$0.50
- $Side Buff Medium$0.50
- $Side Buff Mild$0.50
- $Side Caesar$0.50
- $Side Greek$0.50
- $Side Italian$0.50
- $Side Thousand Island$0.50
Fry Bar
- Cajun FF$7.99
Tossed in a spicy cajun seasoning.
- Cheddar FF$8.50
Melted Cheddar Cheese
- Chili Cheese FF$8.99
Melted Cheddar Cheese and O'B's own Chili.
- Chowder FF$7.99
Served with NE clam chowder on the side.
- Curry FF$8.99
Tossed with Caribbean style curry sauce.
- Garlic FF$7.99
Garlic powder, Parmesan cheese & Italian seasonings.
- Greek FF$8.99
Fresh parsley, oregano, lemon juice & feta cheese.
- Side FF$6.99
Classic O'B's addicting French Fries!
- Ultimate FF$10.99
Topped with O'B's chili, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives & jalapeño peppers.