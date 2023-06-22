Oby's Starkville 504 Academy Road
Popular Items
Half Fried Chicken Tenders
Oby's hand-breaded fried tenders. Served with garlic bread and our own honey mustard dressing. Served with choice of 1 side. 3 fried tenders, garlic bread, sauce, and waffle fries platters
Ty's BBQ
Slow cooked pulled pork, topped with sweet BBQ sauce and mayo
Kid's Grill Cheese
American cheese on sliced white bread. Served with chips. American cheese
Food Menu
Appetizers
Rotel and Chips
Tortilla chips and rotel cheese dip
Salsa and Chips
Tortilla chips and house made salsa
Guacamole and Chips
Tortilla chips and guacamole
Ultimate Fries
Waffle fries with cheese, bacon, green onion, and ranch
Chili Cheese Fry
Waffle fries with cheese, chili, sour cream, and green onion
ROTEL CHEESE FRIES
Our Waffle Fries topped with Rotel Cheese
3oz Rotel
Add Dressings
Cajun Po-Boys
Shrimp Poboy
Large shrimp double breaded by hand and deep fried until golden brown. Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Grilled Shrimp Poboy
Seasoned shrimp topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Crawfish Poboy
Crawfish tails are hand breaded and deep fried to order, and tastes even better with an Oby's ice cold fishbowl draft beer. Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Oyster Poboy
Gulf oysters, hand breaded to order and deep fried to perfection. Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Alligator Poboy
Real alligator tail meat, double-breaded and deep fried until tender. Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Catfish Poboy
A large Mississippi farm-raised catfish fillet hand breaded to order in our own cornmeal blend and fried crisp. Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Po-Boys
Roast Beef Poboy
Our rare roast beef is thinly sliced. Served hot with melted swiss cheese and Oby's homemade gravy. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, swiss, and gravy
Turkey Poboy
Smoked whole breast turkey thinly sliced and topped with Swiss cheese. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss
Ham and Cheese Poboy
Smoked pit ham topped with swiss cheese. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss
Veggie Poboy
Fresh bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, and black olives topped with melted cheddar and swiss cheese, and Oby's homemade Italian olive salad. Bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives, swiss, Cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and olive salad
BLT
Thick sliced applewood smoked bacon cooked crisp and topped with American cheese. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
Smoked Sausage Poboy
Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss
Chicken Salad Poboy
Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Shrimp Salad Poboy
Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Corned Beef Poboy
Slow-cooked. Topped with swiss cheese and mayo only. Mayo and swiss
Club Poboy
All breast turkey, smoked ham, applewood bacon, topped with swiss and American cheeses and honey mustard. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, American, swiss, ham, turkey, and bacon
Oby's Chicken Sandwich
With your choice of marinated grilled tenders, or our special hand breaded fried tenders topped with Monterey jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, and Monterrey jack
Ty's BBQ
Slow cooked pulled pork, topped with sweet BBQ sauce and mayo
Specialty Sandwiches
Around the World
Just like the name says, you would have to travel the world to find a sandwich this good. Cotto and Genoa salami, pepperoni, smoked ham, roast beef, swiss cheese. Mayo and Oby's homemade Italian olive salad. Salami, ham, pepperoni, roast beef, mayo, and ol
Grilled Kick'n Chicken
Our grilled tenders, jalapeño smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese, topped with creole mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Creole mayo, Monterrey jack, lettuce, tomato, and jalapeño bacon
Fried Kick'n Chicken
Our fried tenders, jalapeño smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese, topped with creole mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Creole mayo, Monterrey jack, lettuce, tomato, and jalapeño bacon
Grilled Ultimate Club
Grilled tenders, smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon, American and Monterey jack cheese, and topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, American, and Monterrey jack cheeses, ham, and bacon
Fried Ultimate Club
Fried tenders, smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon, American and Monterey jack cheese, and topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, American and Monterrey jack cheeses, ham, and bacon
Half Muffuletta
The New Orleans original only better. Salami, pepperoni, smoked ham. Swiss cheese, topped with mayo and our own Italian olive salad, served on a 6" French muffuletta bread. Salami, ham, pepperoni, mayo, and olive salad
Whole Muffuletta
The New Orleans original only better. Salami, pepperoni, smoked ham. Swiss cheese, topped with mayo and our own Italian olive salad, served on a 6" French muffuletta bread. Salami, ham, pepperoni, mayo, and olive salad
Creole Roast Beef
Our own roast beef, jalapeño smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese, topped with spicy creole mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of homemade gravy. Creole mayo, lettuce, tomato, Monterrey jack, and jalapeño bacon
Philly Cheesesteak
We cook the freshly sliced steak to order with sautéed bell pepper, onion, and mushrooms and seasoned with oby's special seasoning. Topped with mayo and swiss cheese. Mayo, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, and swiss
Reuben
Our slow cooked corned beef, topped with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese, and mayo. Served on thick-sliced rye bread. Sub pastrami or turkey for an awesome sandwich as well! Mayo, 1000 island, and swiss
Chicken Philly
Oby's marinated, grilled chicken topped with sautéed bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, mayo, and Monterey jack cheese. Mayo, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, and Monterrey jack
Pimento Cheese Panini:
Homemade pimento cheese on pressed wheat berry bread with sliced tomatoes
Cuban Panini:
Sliced ham, slow cooked pulled pork, Cuban pesto, swiss cheese, and dill pickles pressed and served hot
Half Medituletta
Whole Medituletta
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled tenders, smoked ham, applewood bacon, American cheese, and honey mustard. Ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard
Fried Chicken Club Wrap
Fried tenders, smoked ham, applewood bacon, American cheese, and honey mustard. Ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato. Lettuce and tomato
Creole Roast Beef Wrap
Our own mast beef topped with jalapeño smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with gravy. Creole mayo, lettuce, tomato, Monterrey jack, and jalapeño bacon
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken with fresh romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, and freshly grated Romano cheese. Romaine lettuce, Romano cheese, and Caesar dressing
Shrimp Salad Wrap
Oby's homemade shrimp salad, lettuce, and tomato. Lettuce and tomato
Club Wrap
Thinly sliced ham and turkey. Thick applewood smoked bacon, American, and swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and our signature honey mustard. Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard
Veggie Wrap
Fresh bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, and black olives topped with Cheddar and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Italian olive salad. Bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives, swiss, Cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and olive salad
Platters
Half Fried Chicken Tenders
Oby's hand-breaded fried tenders. Served with garlic bread and our own honey mustard dressing. Served with choice of 1 side. 3 fried tenders, garlic bread, sauce, and waffle fries platters
Whole Fried Chicken Tenders
Oby's hand-breaded fried tenders. Served with garlic bread and our own honey mustard dressing. Served with choice of 1 side. 5 fried tenders, garlic bread, sauce, and waffle fries platters
Half Grilled Chicken Tenders
Our marinated grilled tenders. Served with garlic bread and our own honey mustard dressing. Served with choice of 1 side. 3 grilled tenders, garlic bread, sauce, and waffle fries platters
Whole Grilled Chicken Tenders
Our marinated grilled tenders. Served with garlic bread and our own honey mustard dressing. Served with choice of 1 side. 5 grilled tenders, garlic bread, sauce, and waffle fries
Cup of Red Beans and Rice
Our signature recipe of this Cajun treat. Served with garlic bread, onions, and peppers. Garlic bread, pepperoncini, and red onion
Platter of Red Beans and Rice
Our signature recipe of this Cajun treat. Served with garlic bread, onions, and peppers. Garlic bread, pepperoncini, and red onion
Half Catfish Platter
Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any side with half platter. 5 strips of catfish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side
Whole Catfish Platter
Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any two sides with the whole platter. 8 strips of fish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side
Half Oyster Platter
Gulf oysters, hand-breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with hush puppies. Choice of any side with half platter. 6 fried oysters, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side
Whole Oyster Platter
Gulf oysters, hand-breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with hush puppies. Choice of any two sides with whole platter. 12 fried oysters, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side
Cup of Jambalaya
A mixture of rice, tomatoes, vegetables, chicken, Cajun sausage, and our special blend of seasonings prepared in Oby's kitchen. Served with garlic bread
Platter of Jambalaya
A mixture of rice, tomatoes, vegetables, chicken, Cajun sausage, and our special blend of seasonings prepared in Oby's kitchen. Served with garlic bread
Swamp and Sea Platter Pick 2
Choose between Oby's chicken tenders, fried catfish filets, alligator, crawfish, fried or grilled shrimp,or oysters. Served with hushpuppies. Choose 2 from, fried or grilled chicken tenders, fried or grilled shrimp, oysters, catfish, alligator, or crawfish
Swamp and Sea Platter Pick 3
Choose between Oby's chicken tenders, fried catfish filets, alligator, crawfish, fried or grilled shrimp,or oysters. Served with hushpuppies. Choose 3 from, fried or grilled chicken tenders, fried or grilled shrimp, oysters, catfish, alligator, or crawfish
Half Shrimp Platter
Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any side with half platter. 5 strips of catfish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side
WHL SHRIMP PLATTER
Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any two sides with the whole platter. 8 strips of fish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side
Half Gator platter
Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any side with half platter. 5 strips of catfish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side
Whole Gator Platter
Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any two sides with the whole platter. 8 strips of fish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side
Half Crawfish Platter
Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any side with half platter. 5 strips of catfish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side
Whole Crawfish Platter
Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any two sides with the whole platter. 8 strips of fish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side
Salads
Fried Club Salad
A bed of mixed greens topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, chopped ham, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, egg, onion and fried chicken. Cheese, ham, bacon, tomato, egg, and onion
Grilled Club Salad
A bed of mixed greens topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, chopped ham, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, egg, onion and grilled chicken. Cheese, ham, bacon, tomato, egg, and onion
Chef Salad
Mixed salad greens topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, chopped ham, turkey. Applewood bacon, fresh cucumber, cherry tomatoes, salad peppers, croutons, egg and onion. Cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, cucumber, egg, onion, croutons, and
Greek Salad
Mixed salad greens topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, salad peppers, onion, cucumber, and Oby's homemade Greek dressing. Feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomato, onion, cucumber, and Greek dressing
Taco Salad
Your choice of homemade chili or chicken, topped with shredded cheese, iceberg lettuce, black olives, onions, cherry tomatoes, sour cream and guaca-mole. All served in a fried flour tortilla bowl and a side of salsa. Cheese, tomato, black olives, green oni
Small Side Salad
Mixed salad greens topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, and croutons. Cheese, bacon, tomato, and croutons
Large Side Salad
Mixed salad greens topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, and croutons. Cheese, bacon, tomato, and croutons
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce. Croutons, grated Romano cheese, and Caesar dressing. Croutons, Romano cheese, and Caesar dressing
Chicken Salad/Fruit
Served on a bed of romaine lettuce and surrounded by seasonal fruits. Served with our own fruit dip. Strawberries, oranges, pineapple, egg, onion, and fruit dip
Shrimp Salad/Fruit
Served on a bed of romaine lettuce and surrounded by seasonal fruits. Served with our own fruit dip. Strawberries, oranges, pineapple, egg, onion, and fruit dip
Mandarin Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach topped with applewood bacon, toasted almonds, Mandarin oranges and fresh mushrooms. Almonds, oranges, mushrooms, and bacon
Ponchatoula Strawberry
Fresh strawberries and grapes, crumbled blue cheese, homemade praline pecans, red onion, served on a bed of fresh spinach with Oby's homemade strawberry balsamic dressing. Perfect with grilled shrimp or grilled chicken added! Blue cheese, pralines, strawbe
Seafood Pasta Salad
Tri colored rotini pasta, mixed with mayonnaise and seasonings, with chunks of crab and shrimp, topped with grape tomatoes and Romano cheese. Served on a bed of iceberg lettuce
Small Caesar
Soups
Cup of Potato Soup
Our homemade potato soup topped with bacon, shredded cheese, and onions. Cheese, bacon, and green onion
Bowl of Potato Soup
Our homemade potato soup topped with bacon, shredded cheese, and onions. Cheese, bacon, and green onion
Cup of Seafood Gumbo
Boudreaux's momma's recipe, with lots of good shrimp, okra, and rice. Rice
Bowl of Seafood Gumbo
Boudreaux's momma's recipe, with lots of good shrimp, okra, and rice. Rice
Cup of Clam Chowder
Like everything else Oby's makes, it is one of a kind
Bowl of Clam Chowder
Like everything else Oby's makes, it is one of a kind
Cup of Chili
A bowl of your favorite chili! Loaded with fresh beef, tomatoes, beans, and Oby's own blend of spices
Bowl of Chili
A bowl of your favorite chili! Loaded with fresh beef, tomatoes, beans, and Oby's own blend of spices
Cup of Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
All white meat chicken, Cajun sausage, cooked in a dark ons Wil by's blend of spices. Rice
Bowl of Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
All white meat chicken, Cajun sausage, cooked in a dark ons Wil by's blend of spices. Rice
Soup/Salad Combo
A bowl of your favorite soup with a small side or osserr salad. Substitute Greek or gumbo for an additional charge. Bowl of soup with small side or small Caesar salad
Spuds
Chili Cheese Spud
Butter, sour cream, oby's homemade chili, topped with melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, onions, and jalapeños. Butter, sour cream, chili, cheese, jalapeños, and green onions spuds
Super Spud
Butter, sour cream, smoked turkey, chopped ham, black olives, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and applewood smoked bacon, all smothered in melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese. Butter, sour cream, ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, black olives, mushrooms, and gree
Basic Spud
Design your own creation. If it's in our kitchen we will put it on there for you
Kids Menu
Kid's Grill Cheese
American cheese on sliced white bread. Served with chips. American cheese
Kid's PB&J
Peanut butter and grape jelly on toasted white bread. Served with chips. Peanut butter and grape jelly
Kid's Chicken Basket
Oby's fried chicken tenders with waffle fries and honey mustard. Fried or grilled chicken tender, sauce, and waffle fries
Kid's Catfish Basket
Catfish fingers with waffle fries. Waffle fries
Kid's Ham and Cheese
Ham and American cheese on sliced white bread. Ham, American cheese
Kid's Turkey and Cheese
Turkey and American cheese on sliced white bread. Turkey, American cheese
Kid's Shrimp Basket
Waffle fries
Kid's Sundae
Vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate or strawberry and whipped cream. Choice of chocolate, strawberry or praline topping, whipped cream, and cherry
Sides
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Our made from scratch bread pudding with our homemade rum sauce and whipped cream. Just one bite and you will know why this is our signature dessert. Whipped cream, rum sauce
Brownie A La Mode
Our homemade pecan brownie, served warm and topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and a cherry. Pecan brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and cherry
Cheesecake
A tall New York style cheesecake served plain or with your choice of strawberry or praline sauce topping for an extra charge. Plain or add topping
Praline Pecan Pie
A homemade praline pecan pie topped with our homemade praline sauce. Make it a-la-mode for just a little extra. Praline sauce, whipped cream
Fishbowl Sundae
Our fishbowl glass filled with two scoops of vanilla ice cream and topped with your favorite topping, whipped cream, chopped pecans, and a cherry. Vanilla ice cream, choice of topping, whipped cream, pecans, and cherry