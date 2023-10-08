Football Specials

NFL Specials

Double Smash Burger

$18.00

Chicken-Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Mexicano Hot Dog

$17.00

Crispy Taco Plate

$16.50

Brunch

Brunch Menu

Chile Verde Con Puerco Burrito

$17.00

Flour Tortilla, Peruvian Beans, Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella, Potatoes & Cotija Cheese

Yummy Yummy Sandwich

$14.00

Toasted Brioche Bun, Jalapeno Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Spicy Aioli, Avocado, Carmelized Onions. Served with Tots

Fry Me Up Tots

$16.00

Tots, Peruvian Beans, Mozzarella, Bacon Jam, Spicy Aioli, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Fried Egg

Hangover Bison Burger

$21.00

Bison Patty, Toasted Brioche Bun, Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Salsa Quemada, Jalapeno Mayo, Tots

French Toast & Gravy

$15.75

French Toast Sticks, Sausage Gravy, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Smoked Bacon, Tots

A Little Somethin' Somethin'

$8.50

Two Fluffy Pancakes, Two Eggs, One Strip of Bacon or Sausage

Ay Dios Mio French Toast

$14.00

Tres Leches Berry Crunch French Toast Sticks, Seasonal Fruit, Toasty Coconut Vanilla Ice Cream

OC Omelet

$18.00

Veggie Omelet

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Chilaquiles Verdes

$16.00

Breakfast Quesapizza

$17.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla, Crema, Spicy Aioli, Grilled Veggies, Mozzarella, Eggs, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cilantro. Choice of Bacon or Sausage

Guacamole Nachos

$21.00

Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Peruvian Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Citrus Creme Fraiche, Served With Your Choice of Protein

Grilled Chicken Wings

$18.00

Dry Rubbed and Grilled Wings & Flats, Tossed with Your Choice of Buffalo, Carolina Gold, or BBQ Sauce

Side Bacon - 4 Pieces

$5.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Side of Toast

$2.25

Side of Tater Tots

$4.00

Crinkle Fries

$4.50

Bratwurst Platter

$18.00

2 Grilled German Bratwurst served in a Baguette Roll, topped with Spicy Mustard, Saurkraut, Sweet Relish and Grilled Onions. Served with Crinkle Fries

Bratwurst 2

$14.00

2 Grilled German Bratwurst served in a Baguette Roll, topped with Spicy Mustard, Saurkraut, Sweet Relish and Grilled Onions. Served A la Carte.

Jumbo Pretzel

$11.00

Served with House Made Beer Cheese and Beer Mustard

Kids Meals (Copy)

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Kraft Mac & Cheese with Side of Fresh Fruit

$6.95

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.95

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.95

Stuborn Soda (Copy)

Stuborn Soda

$3.50

Ice tea

$3.50