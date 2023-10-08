OC Mexican Cocina
Brunch
Brunch Menu
Chile Verde Con Puerco Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Peruvian Beans, Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella, Potatoes & Cotija Cheese
Yummy Yummy Sandwich
Toasted Brioche Bun, Jalapeno Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Spicy Aioli, Avocado, Carmelized Onions. Served with Tots
Fry Me Up Tots
Tots, Peruvian Beans, Mozzarella, Bacon Jam, Spicy Aioli, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Fried Egg
Hangover Bison Burger
Bison Patty, Toasted Brioche Bun, Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Salsa Quemada, Jalapeno Mayo, Tots
French Toast & Gravy
French Toast Sticks, Sausage Gravy, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Smoked Bacon, Tots
A Little Somethin' Somethin'
Two Fluffy Pancakes, Two Eggs, One Strip of Bacon or Sausage
Ay Dios Mio French Toast
Tres Leches Berry Crunch French Toast Sticks, Seasonal Fruit, Toasty Coconut Vanilla Ice Cream
OC Omelet
Veggie Omelet
Huevos Rancheros
Chilaquiles Verdes
Breakfast Quesapizza
Crispy Flour Tortilla, Crema, Spicy Aioli, Grilled Veggies, Mozzarella, Eggs, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cilantro. Choice of Bacon or Sausage
Guacamole Nachos
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Peruvian Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Citrus Creme Fraiche, Served With Your Choice of Protein
Grilled Chicken Wings
Dry Rubbed and Grilled Wings & Flats, Tossed with Your Choice of Buffalo, Carolina Gold, or BBQ Sauce
Side Bacon - 4 Pieces
2 Eggs
Side of Toast
Side of Tater Tots
Crinkle Fries
Bratwurst Platter
2 Grilled German Bratwurst served in a Baguette Roll, topped with Spicy Mustard, Saurkraut, Sweet Relish and Grilled Onions. Served with Crinkle Fries
Bratwurst 2
2 Grilled German Bratwurst served in a Baguette Roll, topped with Spicy Mustard, Saurkraut, Sweet Relish and Grilled Onions. Served A la Carte.
Jumbo Pretzel
Served with House Made Beer Cheese and Beer Mustard