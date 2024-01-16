Ocala Wings2Go 4132 E Silver Springs Blvd.
Entrees
- 10 Breaded Wings$9.25
10 Breaded wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- 10 Naked Wings$9.25
10 Naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- 10 Smoked Wings$9.25
10 Smoked wings dry rub used NO sauce
- Boneless Wings$9.25
Boneless Wings served with your choice of sauce
- Chicken Strips$9.25
5 Large breaded chicken strips served with Honey mustard and Ranch Dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Burrito$9.25
A Large Burrito stuffed with Buffalo chicken, cheese, bleu cheese, tomoatoes and shredded lettuce
Appetizers
- Onion Rings$8.25
10 Breaded Onion Rings Served with Ranch Dressing
- Fried Mushrooms$8.25
Delicious Fried Mushrooms topped with parmesan cheese served with ranch Dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$8.25
3 Spicy Fried Buffalo Eggrolls served with Ranch served with Ranch Dressing
- Zucchini Fries$8.25
10 Seasoned Fried Zucchini sticks topped with POarmesan and served with Ranch dressing
- Corn Nuggets$8.25
a half pound of well seasoned corn nuggets served with Spicy Ranch
Party Platters
- 50 Breaded Wings$46.25
50 Breaded wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- 50 Naked Wings$46.25
50 Naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- 50 Smoked Wings$46.25
50 Smoked wings dry rub used NO sauce
- 50 Boneless Wings$46.25
50 Boneless Wings served with your choice of sauce
- 100 Breaded Wings$92.50
100 Breaded wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- 100 Naked Wings$92.50
100 Naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- 100 Smoked Wings$92.50
100 Smoked wings dry rub used NO sauce
- 100 Boneless Wings$92.50
100 Boneless Wings served with your choice of sauce