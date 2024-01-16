Ocean 193 193 A Commercial Street
Brunch Menu
Soups and Salads
- New England Clam Chowder CUP$12.00
GF; no bacon
- New England Clam Chowder BOWL$15.00
GF; no bacon
- Coconut Corn Soup$14.00
GF and VEGAN
- Caribbean Salad$18.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, grilled watermelon, mango, goat cheese, caramelized sunflower seeds, dry cranberry, papaya, lemon vinaigrette
- Mixed Green Salad$15.00
cucumber, radish, yellow and red cherry tomatoes, carrots, sherry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$16.00
romaine, aged parmigiano reggiano, parmesan tuile, housemade croutons
- Greek Salad$19.00
diced cucumber, diced tomato, diced red onion, diced bell pepper, black olives, feta cheese, mint, lemon vinaigrette
Starters
- Jalapeno Poppers$18.00
VEGAN; jalapeno, vegan cheese, rice panko
- Conch Fritters$22.00
GF; salsa verde, salsa rojo, chipotle aioli on the side
- Korean Cod Poppers$18.00
GF; cod, gochujang, sesame seeds, scallions
- Fried Oysters$21.00
GF; panko crusted, mango habanero salsa, plantain, chipotle aioli
- Salmon Tataki$22.00
GF; pan seared sushi salmon, avocado, figs, coconut curry broth
- Tuna Tataki$22.00
GF; pan seared sushi tuna, guacamole, crispy nori, caramelized cherry tomatoes, sesame seeds
- Tajin Dusted Ceviche$25.00
GF; red snapper, avocado, red onion, cilantro, celery, lime, tajin, housemade plantain chips
- Grilled Stuffed Squid$23.00
shrimp, garbanzo beans, rice panko
Raw Bar
- Wellfleet Oysters 6$18.00
GF
- Wellfleet Oysters 12$33.00
GF
- Wellfleet Little Necks 6$12.00
GF
- Wellfleet Little Necks 12$22.00
GF
- Tuna Sashimi$21.00
GF; wasabi, pickled ginger, soy sauce
- Chilled Lobster Tail$35.00
GF; chipotle drawn butter
- Seafood Platter$94.00
GF; 12 oysters, 6 shrimp, 6 little necks, lobster salad, tuna sashimi
- Grande Seafood Platter$126.00
GF; 12 oysters, 6 shrimp, 6 little necks, lobster salad, chilled lobster tail, tuna sashimi, red snapper ceviche
Breakfast
- Mascarpone Stuffed French Toast$19.00
V
- Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$19.00
V
- Scrambled eggs$14.00
V, VEG O; 3 eggs, crème fraîche, home fries, english muffin
- Tofu Scramble$16.00
GF, V, VEG; roasted red peppers, scallions, home fries, english muffin
- Spinach Mushroom Omelette$18.00
V, VEG O; spinach, mushrooms, white cheddar, home fries, english muffin
- Shrimp And Asparagus Omelette$19.00
V, VEG O; shrimp, asparagus, mozzarella cheese, home fries, english muffin
- Bagel and Smoked Salmon$18.00
Nova Scotia smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, tomato, capers, mixed greens, bagel
- Eggs Benedict$19.00
2 poached eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise, english muffin, kale and sweet potato hash
- Egg Sandwich$17.00
GFO; soft scrambled eggs, white cheddar, crispy bacon, chipotle aioli, brioche bun, home fries
- Short Rib Hash and Eggs Any Style$27.00
braised short rib, diced peppers, diced potatoes, caramelized onion, ciabatta
Lunch
- Seafood Flatbread$24.00
GFO; shrimp, calamari, grilled watermelon, feta cheese, mixed greens on top
- Fig Flatbread$22.00
GFO; fig jam, dry cranberries, figs, mango, goat cheese, mixed greens on top
- Roasted tomato flatbread$18.00
GFO; mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic
- Poke Bowl$25.00
GF; rice, cucumber, avocado, mango, radish, pickled cabbage, scallion, sesame seeds
- Lobster Roll$35.00
GFO; lobster, preserved lemon aioli, celery, brioche bun, housemade chips
- Fish n Chips$29.00
GFO; cod tempura, french fries, tartar sauce, malt vinegar, ketchup
- Fish Tacos$25.00
GFO; 3 flour tortilla, tempura cod, onion, cilantro, red cabbage, avocado, salsa roja, salsa verde, chipotle aioli
- Soft Shell Crab Sandwich$19.00
soft shell crab tempura, lettuce, tomato, pickles, tartar sauce, brioche bun
- Breast of Veal Sandwich$24.00
GFO; pulled breast of veil, papaya salad, brioche bun, housemade chips
- Short Rib Sandwich$24.00
GFO; braised short rib, green papaya, tomato, carrots, chipotle aioli, brioche bun, housemade chips
- Cheeseburger$19.00
GFO; grass fed burger, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, housemade aioli, brioche bun, housemade chips
- Impossible Burger$24.00
VEG, GFO; housemade aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, brioche bun, housemade chips
Sides
Desserts
- Key Lime Pie$12.00
graham cracker crust, key lime custard, whipped cream
- Fresh Mixed Berry Napoleon$12.00
puff pastry, fresh berries, chocolate drizzle, housemade cream custard
- Black & White Chocolate Brownie Sundae$12.00
vanilla and chocolate ice cream, black and white chocolate brownie, chocolate sauce, whipped cream
- Mango Crèm brûlée$12.00
GF
- Tulipa Ice Cream$12.00
GF; vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle, whipped cream, marble chocolate tulip
- Vegan Raspberry Tart$12.00
VEG
- Sugar Free Lemon Mousse$12.00
GF
- Ice Cream$12.00
GF; vanilla or chocolate
Dinner Menu
Soups and Salads
- New England Clam Chowder CUP$12.00
GF; no bacon
- New England Clam Chowder BOWL$15.00
GF; no bacon
- Coconut Corn Soup$14.00
GF and VEGAN
- Caribbean Salad$18.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, grilled watermelon, mango, goat cheese, caramelized sunflower seeds, dry cranberry, papaya, lemon vinaigrette
- Mixed Green Salad$15.00
cucumber, radish, yellow and red cherry tomatoes, carrots, sherry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$16.00
romaine, aged parmigiano reggiano, parmesan tuile, housemade croutons
- Greek Salad$19.00
diced cucumber, diced tomato, diced red onion, diced bell pepper, black olives, feta cheese, mint, lemon vinaigrette
Starters
- Jalapeno Poppers$18.00
VEGAN; jalapeno, vegan cheese, rice panko
- Conch Fritters$22.00
GF; salsa verde, salsa rojo, chipotle aioli on the side
- Korean Cod Poppers$18.00
GF; cod, gochujang, sesame seeds, scallions
- Fried Oysters$21.00
GF; panko crusted, mango habanero salsa, plantain, chipotle aioli
- Salmon Tataki$22.00
GF; pan seared sushi salmon, avocado, figs, coconut curry broth
- Tuna Tataki$22.00
GF; pan seared sushi tuna, guacamole, crispy nori, caramelized cherry tomatoes, sesame seeds
- Tajin Dusted Ceviche$25.00
GF; red snapper, avocado, red onion, cilantro, celery, lime, tajin, housemade plantain chips
- Grilled Stuffed Squid$23.00
shrimp, garbanzo beans, rice panko
Raw Bar
- Wellfleet Oysters 6$18.00
GF
- Wellfleet Oysters 12$33.00
GF
- Wellfleet Little Necks 6$12.00
GF
- Wellfleet Little Necks 12$22.00
GF
- Tuna Sashimi$21.00
GF; wasabi, pickled ginger, soy sauce
- Chilled Lobster Tail$35.00
GF; chipotle drawn butter
- Seafood Platter$94.00
GF; 12 oysters, 6 shrimp, 6 little necks, lobster salad, tuna sashimi
- Grande Seafood Platter$126.00
GF; 12 oysters, 6 shrimp, 6 little necks, lobster salad, chilled lobster tail, tuna sashimi, red snapper ceviche
From the Land
- Roast Cauliflower$27.00
GF, VEG; whole roasted cauliflower, garlic, paprika, brussel sprouts, fingerling potatoes
- Wild Mushroom Risotto$27.00
GF, VEG; arborio rice, portobello, creaminess, aged parmigiano reggiano
- Duck Leg Confit$35.00
duck leg, sautéed spinach, fig reduction, savory bread pudding
- Fried Chicken in a Basket$29.00
half chicken, collard greens, biscuit, gravy
- Coq Au Vin$27.00
GF; red wine braised chicken, fingerling potatoes, tricolor carrots
- Braised Short Ribs$45.00
GF; white carrot puree, green papaya salad, sautéed spinach, red wine demi-glace reduction
- Breast of Veal$52.00
GF; braised breast of veal, polenta cake, fingerling potatoes, tricolor carrots, roasted garlic
- Skirt Steak$41.00
GF; chimichurri, black bean risotto cake, sautéed spinach, red wine demi-glace reduction
- 20 oz Bone-In Ribeye Steak$63.00
GF; chimichurri, grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes
From the Sea
- Poke Bowl$25.00
GF; rice, cucumber, avocado, mango, radish, pickled cabbage, scallion, sesame seeds
- Pan Seared Cod$32.00
GF; sautéed broccolini, white wine citrus reduction
- Red Snapper Fillet$32.00
seared red snapper fillet, grilled pineapple, couscous
- Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon$39.00
GF; toasted Israeli couscous, zucchini, jalapeño mint salsa
- Sea Scallops$39.00
GF; white carrot puree, sautéed brussel sprout leaves, crispy bacon, aged balsamic reduction
- Crispy Nori Tuna$43.00
nori seaweed wrapped tempura tuna, fried rice noodles, daikon radish, carrots, lobster vinaigrette
- Fettuccine with mussels and clams$29.00
mussels, clams, brown butter leeks
- Seafood Risotto$48.00
GF; arborio rice, lobster, shrimp, scallops, lobster sauce, aged parmigiano reggiano
- Lobster Tail Clam Bake$48.00
GF; lobster tail, shrimp, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, fingerling potatoes, drawn butter
- Lobster Roll$35.00
GFO; lobster, preserved lemon aioli, celery, brioche bun, housemade chips
- Soft Shell Crab$42.00
two crispy tempura crabs, potato au gratin, asparagus, aged reggiano parmigiano lime-pepper aioli
- Fish n Chips$29.00
cod tempura, french fries, tartar sauce, malt vinegar, ketchup
Sides
- Side of chips$5.00
- Side of french fries$7.00
- Side of salad$5.00
- Side of Fingerling Potatoes$7.00
- Side of Savory Bread Pudding$8.00
- Side of Collard Greens$8.00
- Side of Tricollor Carrots$7.00
- Side of White Carrot Puree$7.00
- Side of Green Papaya Salad$7.00
- Side of Polenta Cake$8.00
- Side of Grilled asparagus$7.00
- Side of Mashed potatoes$7.00
- Side of Sauteed Broccolini$7.00
- Side of Couscous$7.00
- Side of Sauteed Spinach$7.00
- Side of Brussel Sprouts$7.00
- Side of Avocado$5.00
Desserts
- Key Lime Pie$12.00
graham cracker crust, key lime custard, whipped cream
- Fresh Mixed Berry Napoleon$12.00
puff pastry, fresh berries, chocolate drizzle, housemade cream custard
- Black & White Chocolate Brownie Sundae$12.00
vanilla and chocolate ice cream, black and white chocolate brownie, chocolate sauce, whipped cream
- Mango Crèm brûlée$12.00
GF
- Tulipa Ice Cream$12.00
GF; vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle, whipped cream, marble chocolate tulip
- Vegan Raspberry Tart$12.00
VEG
- Sugar Free Lemon Mousse$12.00
GF
- Ice Cream$12.00
GF; vanilla or chocolate