Ocean View Seafood Restaurant Broad River Rd
Popular Items
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Wings$7.99+
Available with buffalo, honey mustard, or teriyaki flavor. Choose either 6 or 12 wings!
- Cheese Sticks (6)$7.99
6 mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce.
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (6)$9.99
Served with cocktail sauce
- 2 Fried Crab Cakes$8.99
2 Fried Crab Cakes served with tartar sauce.
- Fried Calamari$10.99
Crispy fired calamari served with marinara sauce.
- Fried Buffalo Jumbo Shrimp (6)$9.99
6 Fried Buffalo Jumbo Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and perfect for those looking for delicious jumbo shrimp with a spicy kick.
- Fried Buffalo Chicken Tenders (4)$7.99
4 Fried Buffalo Chicken Tenders. Perfect for those looking for an appetizer with a spicy kick.
- House Favorite Blooming Onion$7.99
Our famous, house favorite blooming onion. Served with our sweet vidalia sauce.
- Fried Mushrooms$7.99
Our delicious fried mushrooms appetizer, always perfect for sharing! Served with ranch dressing.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$7.99
Served with our sweet vidalia sauce.
- Ocean View Sampler$13.99
3 Fried Chicken Tenders, 3 Cheese Sticks, 3 Fried Jumbo Shrimp, and Onion Rings. The perfect appetizer or light meal for those who just want a little variety.
Side Orders
Salads
- Garden Salad with Bowl of Soup$8.99
Our delicious garden salad, made with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, and served with your choice of salad dressing, paired with a bowl of soup.
- Garden Salad$4.99
Our delicious garden salad, made with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, and served with your choice of salad dressing.
- Fried Baby Shrimp Salad$9.99
Fried Baby Shrimp served on a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions, and served with your choice of salad dressing.
- Marinated Chicken Breast Salad$10.99
Our fresh, marinated , grilled chicken breast served on a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions, and served with your choice of salad dressing.
- Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Salad$11.99
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp served on a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions, and served with your choice of salad dressing.
- Grilled Salmon Salad$14.99
Our delicious, grilled salmon fillet served on a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions, and served with your choice of salad dressing.
- Chicken Tender Salad$10.99
Our famous fried chicken tenders are cut into smaller pieces and are served on a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions, and served with your choice of salad dressing.
Soups
From the Broiler & Grill (Steaks & Seafood)
- Ribeye Steak$22.99
Our 12oz Choice Ribeye Steak cooked at your desired meat temperature. Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Boneless Grilled Pork Chops$14.99
2 Marinated, Boneless, Grilled Pork Chops served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Hamburger Steak with Grilled Onions$13.99
12oz Hamburger Steak with Grilled Onions. Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Grilled Chicken Breasts$14.99
2 marinated grilled chicken breasts served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Ribeye Steak & 1 Grilled Chicken Breast$28.99
12oz Choice Ribeye Steak & 1 Grilled Chicken Breast served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Flounder Fillet$16.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Tilapia Fillet$15.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Jumbo Shrimp$18.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Baby Shrimp$15.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Ribeye Steak & Seafood$29.99
12oz Choice Ribeye Steak & Seafood served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Scallops$22.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- 2 Pieces of Broiled Salmon$23.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Shrimp Scampi$19.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Catfish Fillet$16.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Alaskan White Fish$15.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Ocean View Favorite: Stuffed Flounder with Crab Meat Mix$19.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Shrimp Feast Sensation$23.99
Broiled Jumbo Shrimp, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Boiled Jumbo Shrimp, Fried Baby Shrimp, & Boiled Baby Shrimp. Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Perch$17.99
Light Appetite Broiled Platters
- Broiled Flounder$13.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Salmon$16.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Tilapia$11.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Alaskan White Fish$12.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- 1 Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast$11.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Scallops$17.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Jumbo Shrimp$14.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Shrimp Scampi$15.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Broiled Perch$14.99
Broiled Seafood Combos
- 2 Item Combo (Broiled)$19.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. Must be 2 different items. Premium Items: Scallops or Oysters as a choice: add $2.99 extra.
- 3 Item Combo (Broiled)$24.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. Must be 3 different items. Premium Items: Scallops or Oysters as a choice: add $2.99 extra.
- Oysters and 1 Item Combo (Broiled)$22.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Oysters and 2 Item Combo (Broiled)$27.99
Served with a side salad or coleslaw, Texas toast or hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. Must be 2 different items.
Pasta Dishes
- Fettucine Alfredo$11.99
Served with a side salad or Coleslaw and Texas toast.
- Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken$14.99
Served with a side salad or Coleslaw and Texas toast.
- Fettucine Alfredo with Baby Shrimp$15.99
Served with a side salad or Coleslaw and Texas toast.
- Fettucine Alfredo with Scallops$19.99
Served with a side salad or Coleslaw and Texas toast.
- Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken & Baby Shrimp$19.99
Served with a side salad or Coleslaw and Texas toast.
- Fettucine Alfredo with Baby Shrimp & Scallops$21.99
Served with a side salad or Coleslaw and Texas toast.
- Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken, Baby Shrimp, & Scallops$24.99
Served with a side salad or Coleslaw and Texas toast.
Fried Platters
- Fried Chicken Livers$9.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Calabash Chicken$9.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Boiled Jumbo Shrimp$13.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. Choose whether you would like them served cold or hot!
- Fried Chicken Tenders$9.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Deviled Crabs$9.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Clam Strips$13.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Oysters$16.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Scallops$16.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Jumbo Shrimp$13.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Baby Shrimp$11.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Alaskan White Fish$11.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Whole Catfish$12.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Catfish Fillet$12.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Perch$12.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Tilapia$10.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Flounder$11.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Whiting$10.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Crab Cakes$10.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Seafood Combo Platter$18.99
Fried combo platter with: Fried Perch, Fried Baby Shrimp, Fried Deviled Crab, & Fried Jumbo Shrimp. Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. No substitutions, please.
- Ocean View Special$20.99
Fried combo platter with: Fried Flounder, Fried Oysters, Fried Scallops, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, & Fried Deviled Crab. Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. No substitutions, please.
- Captain's Platter$20.99
Fried combo platter with: Fried Flounder, Fried Oysters, Fried Clam Strips, Fried Deviled Crab, & Fried Baby Shrimp. Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. No substitutions, please.
Fried Seafood Combos
- Oysters and 3 Item Combo (Fried)$28.99
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. Must be 3 different items.
- Oysters and 2 Item Combo (Fried)$22.99
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. Must be 2 different items.
- Oysters and 1 item combo (Fried)$16.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- 4 Item Combo (Fried)$25.99
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. Must be 4 different items. Premium Items: Scallops or Oysters as a choice: add $2.99 extra.
- 3 Item Combo (Fried)$19.99
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. Must be 3 different items. Premium Items: Scallops or Oysters as a choice: add $2.99 extra.
- 2 Item Combo (Fried)$13.99+
Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item. Must be 2 different items. Premium Items: Scallops as a choice: add $2.99 extra.
Sandwiches
- Hamburger$8.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and your choice of one side item.
- Cheeseburger$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Flounder Sandwich$8.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and your choice of one side item.
- Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Catfish Fillet Sandwich$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and your choice of one side item.
Desserts
Children's Menu
- Kid's Fried Baby Shrimp$7.99
Must be 10 years old or under to order this item. No exceptions. Served with child's choice of French Fries, Baked Potato, or Baked Sweet Potato.
- Kid's Fried Flounder$7.99
Must be 10 years old or under to order this item. No exceptions. Served with child's choice of French Fries, Baked Potato, or Baked Sweet Potato.
- Kid's Fried Chicken Tenders$7.99
Must be 10 years old or under to order this item. No exceptions. Served with child's choice of French Fries, Baked Potato, or Baked Sweet Potato.
All Day Specials
Every Day Specials
- 3 Item Crab Leg Combo$19.99
One Cluster of Crab Legs, Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6), and Fried Flounder Fillet (1). Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Super 5 Combo$16.99
Fried Flounders Fillet (1), Fried Baby Shrimp, Fried Tilapia Fillet (1), Fried Deviled Crab (1), & Fried Chicken Tenders (2). Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- Fried Cajun Combo Platter$18.99
Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6), Fried Flounder Fillet (1), Fried Oysters (5), and Fried Chicken Tenders (3). Served with coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- 1.5lbs Snow Crab Legs$34.99
1.5lbs of Snow Crab Legs served with your choice of house salad or coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of one side item.
- 3 Item Combo- Fried Whiting (1), Fried Baby Shrimp, & Fried Chicken Tenders$13.99
- Crab Legs & Jumbo Shrimp$22.99
- 3 Item Combo- Fr. Jumbo Shrimp (6), Fr. Flounder (1), & Fr. Chicken Tenders (3)$16.99
Daily Specials-Wednesday
Wednesday All Day Specials
Family Packages
- Family Package #1- Alaskan White Fish, Chicken Tenders, & Baby Shrimp$39.99
Fried Alaskan White Fish (8 pieces), Fried Chicken Tenders (6 pieces), Fried Baby Shrimp (1 box). Serves 5-6. All family packages are served with French Fries, Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw.
- Family Package #2- Flounder, Tenders, & Baby Shrimp$39.99
Fried Flounder (6 pieces), Fried Chicken Tenders (8 pieces), Fried Baby Shrimp (1 box). Serves 5-6. All family packages are served with French Fries, Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw.
- Family Package #3- Chicken Tenders$34.99
Fried Chicken Tenders (25 Pieces) Serves 4-5. All family packages are served with French Fries, Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw.
- Family Package #4- Perch, Tenders, Baby Shrimp$39.99
Fried Perch (10 pieces), Fried Chicken Tenders (8 pieces), Fried Baby Shrimp (1 box). Serves 5-6. All family packages are served with French Fries, Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw.
- Family Package #5- Whiting & Baby Shrimp$39.99
Fried Whiting (8 pieces) & Fried Baby Shrimp (1 box). Serves 5-6. All family packages are served with French Fries, Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw.
- Family Package #6- Flounder & Baby Shrimp$39.99
Fried Flounder Fillet (8 Pieces) & Fried Baby Shrimp (1 Box). Serves 5-6. All family packages are served with French Fries, Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw.
- Family Package #7- Flounder OR Whiting OR Tilapia$39.99
Fried Flounder (12 Pieces) OR Fried Whiting (12 Pieces) OR Fried Tilapia (12 Pieces). Serves 5-6. All family packages are served with French Fries, Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw.
- Family Package #8- Flounder & Tilapia$34.99
Fried Flounder and Fried Tilapia. 5 pieces of each, 10 pieces total. Serves 4-5. All family packages are served with French Fries, Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw.