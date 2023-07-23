Beach Bus Diner 5142 W Point Loma Blvd
Breakfast
Beach Bus Burrito
Two cage-free eggs, choice of bacon, sausage, or plant-based sausage, refried beans, cheese, crispy potatoes, fire-roasted tomato jam, and BBDiner sauce
Loaded OB Breakfast Potatoes
Crispy fried potatoes loaded with two cage-free eggs, choice of bacon, sausage, or plant-based sausage, refried bean, melted cheese, fire-roasted tomato jam, and BBDiner sauce
BB Diner Dogs - Breakfast Dog
All beef hot dog, cream cheese, cage-free eggs, bacon, fire-roasted tomato jam, and toasted sesame dog
BB Diner Dogs- Hair of the Dog
All beef hot dog, cream cheese, sauerkraut, and toasted sesame seed bun
Diner Breakfast Burger
House blend burger, bacon, Havarti and Cheddar cheese, tomato jam, fried egg, cowboy butter, and brioche bun
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Plain Croissant
Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted Crossiant or Bagel - Bacon - Egg - Cheedar Cheese - Fire Roasted Tomato Jam
Coffee
12oz Fair Trade - Organic Blue Sky Coffee
16oz Fair Trade - Organic Blue Sky Coffee
12oz Fair Trade - Organic, Water Process Decaf Bravura
16oz Fair Trade - Organic, Water Process Decaf Bravura
16oz V12 - 24 Hour Beach Bus Cold Brew
Hot Chocolate
Lunch & Dinner
Burritos
Burgers
Single Beach Bus Burger
House blend burger, grilled red onion, Havarti and Cheddar cheese, fire-roasted tomato jam, cowboy butter, and brioche bun
Double Beach Bus Burger
House blend burger, grilled red onion, Havarti and Cheddar cheese, fire-roasted tomato jam, cowboy butter, and brioche bun
Pomme Frites
Crispy golden french fries and choice of two BBDiner sauces
Beach Dogs
Beach Dogs - BBDiner Dog
All beef hot dog, curtido slaw, BBDiner sauce, and toasted sesame seed bun
Beach Dogs - BLT
All beef hot dog wrapped in bacon, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, garlic ranch sauce, and toasted sesame seed bun
Beach Dogs - Enzo
All beef hot dog, fried cheese, marinara sauce, pizza spike, and toasted sesame seed bun
Beach Dogs- Regular
All beef hot dog, mustard, ketchup, and toasted sesame seed bun
Beach Dogs - Seattle Dog
All beef hot dog, cream cheese, grilled onions or sauerkraut, jalapeños, and toasted sesame bun
Beach Dog - Mini Dog
All beef mini hot dog, sesame bun, ketchup, and mustard
Pizza 12"
12" Margarita
House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano, fresh tomato, basil, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil
12" Cheese
House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, BBDiner pizza sauce, and extra virgin olive oil
12" Pepperoni
House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, pepperoni, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil
12" Chicken & Zesty BBQ
House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, grilled chicken curtido, buffalo BBQ sauce, BBDiner pizza dust, basil, and extra virgin olive oil
12" Butchers' Pride
House marinara, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, meatball, shredded basil, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil
12" Half Specialty Pizza
Pizza 16"
16" Margarita
House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano, fresh tomato, basil, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil
16" Cheese
House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, BBDiner pizza sauce, and extra virgin olive oil
16" Pepperoni
House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, pepperoni, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil
16" Chicken & Zesty BBQ
House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, grilled chicken curtido, buffalo BBQ sauce, BBDiner pizza dust, basil, and extra virgin olive oil
16" Butchers' Pride
House marinara, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, meatball, shredded basil, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil
16" Half Specialty
GF Pizza 14"
14" GF Margarita
House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano, fresh tomato, basil, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil
14" GF Cheese
House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, BBDiner pizza sauce, and extra virgin olive oil
14" GF Pepperoni
House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, pepperoni, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil
14" GF Chicken & Zesty BBQ
House marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, grilled chicken curtido, buffalo BBQ sauce, BBDiner pizza dust, basil, and extra virgin olive oil
14" GF Butchers' Pride
House marinara, fresh mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmigiano, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, meatball, shredded basil, BBDiner pizza dust, and extra virgin olive oil
14" GF Half Specialty
Wings
Chicken Tenders
Cravory Cookies
Beverages
