OC Organic Kitchen
Popular Items
Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic oven roasted turkey breast, pesto mayo, sharp cheddar, diced tomato and red onions.
Toasted ciabatta with organic grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, roasted red peppers, romaine, fresh tomato and chipotle mayo.
Grilled wild caught non GMO sockeye salmon layered over quinoa and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado.
Baked Goods
Organic cranberries and organic homemade orange marmalade, fused together to make these tasty muffins.
Loaded with organic wild blueberries to make an excellent muffin.
Organic almond flour and organic almond butter with pureed organic dates and organic apples for sweetness. No added sugar! (The organic fruit sweetens this muffin.) Great for a Keto diet!
Organic wild Maine blueberries, organic almond flour, organic coconut oil and organic coconut sugar.
Organic sliced toasted almonds, organic almond flour, organic coconut oil and organic coconut sugar.
Our version of the Beignet; Italian bombolone stuffed with our organic homemade cream. (You WILL need to use your hands with this one!)
Organic brown sugar, organic cane sugar, organic raisins, organic butter and organic eggs make for a gooey sweet treat.
Organic brown sugar, organic cane sugar, organic eggs, organic toasted walnuts and organic couverture chocolate.
Organic candy coated chocolate, organic brown sugar, organic cane sugar, organic eggs and organic butter.
Organic heavy cream, organic eggs, organic bread, organic sliced and diced apples and our organic homemade apple preserve.
Organic bread, organic eggs, organic cane sugar, organic heavy cream, and organic couverture chocolate.
Gluten free organic bread, organic eggs, organic raisins, organic sliced apples and good old Kentucky bourbon. (Don't worry it burns off when baking... it's just for flavor!)
Organic cake flour, organic olive oil, organic eggs and organic raspberries.
Organic almond flour, organic coconut sugar, organic eggs and organic almond milk. It's topped with an organic homemade coconut sugar and whip cream mixture. Under 12 grams of carbohydrates per cake!
Organic shredded carrots, organic almond flour, organic raisins and organic pureed apples. (This product has no added sugars. This product is also vegan AND gluten free!)
Organic unsweetened coconut shavings, organic heavy cream, organic sugar, organic egg whites and organic corn starch. (This is a gluten free product!)
Organic cake flour, organic almond flour, organic eggs, organic sugar and plenty of organic toasted sliced almonds.
Organic French croissant.
Organic French croissant filled with couverture chocolate.
Our organic French croissant, with exquisite almond flavoring and adorned with almond slices.
Our organic French croissant, with exquisite almond flavoring and topped with organic chocolate.
French butter brioche roll.
Our French butter brioche roll stuffed with organic couverture chocolate.
Organic brown sugar, organic cinnamon, organic walnuts and organic pecans rolled into heavenly goodness.
Organic butter, organic eggs and organic brown sugar baked and topped with our homemade organic cream cheese frosting.
Croissant dough spread with homemade organic pastry cream and organic raisins.
Our homemade Danish topped with our organic almond paste. Layered with organic sliced almond flakes and organic apricot halves toasted to perfection.
Organic chocolate, organic sugar, and organic eggs. If you like chocolate, you are going to love this product... this soufflé is every chocolate lover's dream!
Organic cream cheese, organic raspberries, organic eggs, organic white chocolate and organic sugar.
Organic couverture chocolate with organic caramel chips swirled into this cheesecake with a touch of bourbon.
Fresh made organic pastry cream folded in with our organic heavy whipping cream. Topped off with organic fruit (fruits may vary according to season).
Our homemade organic pastry cream topped off with our homemade organic raspberry jam, surrounded by fresh organic raspberries.
Fresh sliced organic strawberries served over homemade pastry cream.
Our homemade organic lemon curd.
Organic almond slices, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)
Organic chocolate, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)
Fresh organic blueberries, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)
Fresh organic apples, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)
Fresh organic peaches, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)
Organic French Baguette.
Organic ciabatta roll.
Organic whole what boule.
Organic tomato basil loaf.
Organic Sour Dough Di Seesamo Loaf
Organic sour dough artisan bread.
Organic coconut oil, organic rice flour, organic soy gum flower, organic tapioca flour, organic potato starch, organic chia seeds, organic flax seeds.
Organic coconut oil, organic rice flour, organic soy gum flour, organic tapioca flour, organic potato starch, organic chia seeds, organic flax seeds, organic cranberries and organic walnuts.
A croissant stuffed with ham and swiss cheese.
A croissant stuffed with bacon, egg and cheddar cheese.
Our bacon, egg and cheddar cheese on homemade gluten free bread.
A personal sized quiche, filled with grilled vegetables, herbs and egg.
A personal sized quiche, filled with cheddar cheese and broccoli.
Beverages
Organic brewed hot coffee.
Organic espresso shot, topped with hot water.
One shot of hot organic espresso.
Organic brewed hot coffee with steamed milk.
Organic espresso with your choice of steamed milk and foam.
Organic espresso with your choice of steamed milk and foam.
Organic espresso served with steamed milk of your choice and chocolate flavor.
Organic espresso, freshly steamed milk of your choice, caramel flavor and caramel drizzle.
Organic chai tea, served hot with a shot of organic espresso.
Your choice of milk, freshly steamed with organic chocolate.
Your choice of milk, freshly steamed with organic chocolate and caramel flavors.
Your choice of milk, freshly steamed with organic white chocolate.
Your choice of freshly steamed milk, topped with foam.
Your choice of milk, steamed with Crème Brule flavor, topped with foam.
Organic espresso, steamed milk of your choice and vanilla flavor.
Your choice of freshly steeped organic hot tea. Milk is optional.
Our organic brewed coffee, served cold over ice.
Iced organic espresso and your choice of milk over ice.
Iced organic espresso and your choice of milk over ice.
Organic Espresso, milk of your choice, and chocolate flavor poured over ice.
Organic espresso, milk of your choice and caramel flavor poured over ice.
Organic espresso, your choice of milk and vanilla flavor poured over ice.
Organic espresso, milk of your choice, caramel flavor and caramel drizzle over ice.
Our house blend organic tea, served over ice.
Organic lemonade, served over ice.
Half organic lemonade, half organic iced tea blend, served over ice.
Organic apple juice poured over ice.
Organic orange juice poured over ice.
Your choice of organic soda. Organic Sodas are served in a glass bottle.
Boxed Water
Organic espresso and your choice of milk blended with ice.
Organic espresso and your choice of milk and caramel flavor blended with ice.
Organic espresso and your choice of milk, vanilla flavor and chocolate chips blended with ice.
Organic espresso and your choice of milk, white chocolate flavor and white chocolate chips blended with ice.
Organic strawberries, your choice of milk and ice, blended.
Organic blueberries, organic strawberries organic blackberries, your choice of milk, vegan protein powder and ice, blended.
Organic blueberries, organic peaches, your choice of milk, vegan protein and ice, blended.
Your choice of fruits (organic strawberries, peaches, mixed berry), blended with your choice of milk, ice and a scoop of raw protein meal replacement powder.
Grain Bowl/Entrée
Rotisserie Organic Chicken breast layered over quinoa and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado.
Rotisserie Organic Chicken breast layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
Grilled organic tofu, layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
Organic falafel layered over quinoa and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of hummus and Kalamata olives.
Grilled wild caught non-GMO sockeye salmon layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
Salads & Soups
Homestyle organic chicken noodle soup (chicken raised without antibiotics)
Creamy organic tomato soup.
Organic mesclun mix, our fresh seasonal vegetables, and cranberries. Served with a side of our house dressing.
Organic Romaine, parmesan cheese, dried gooseberries, red onion, sliced egg. Served with our Caesar dressing.
Organic mesclun mix, Organic rotisserie chicken breast, and our fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with our house dressing.
Organic Romaine, and our fresh seasonal vegetables. Topped with a grilled wild caught Antibiotic free Salmon fillet, served with our house citrus vinaigrette.
Organic mesclun mix, with almonds, walnuts and pecans. Dried blueberries, mangos, apples and cranberries. Crumbled goat cheese with seasonal fresh fruits. Served with our raspberry citrus vinaigrette.
Organic kale mix and our fresh seasonal vegetables. Topped with a generous portion of our smoked wild caught ahi tuna and served with a side of our house citrus dressing.
Organic mesclun mix, crumbled goat cheese, and a generous portion of our organic grilled vegetables, served with our house dressing. (Zucchini, squash, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, brussel sprouts, caramelized onions *) *Choice may vary due to season.
Organic mesclun mix, organic rotisserie chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, sliced avocado, sliced boiled egg, and our fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with our organic blue cheese dressing.
Wild caught Atlantic gulf shrimp, served over a bed of mixed greens, topped with our fresh seasonal vegetables, avocado and a side of our house dressing.
Sandwiches
Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic oven roasted turkey breast, pesto mayo, sharp cheddar, diced tomato and red onions.
Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic oven roasted turkey breast, layered with gruyere cheese, arugula, fresh tomato, sliced egg, sliced avocado, red onions with French mustard and organic mayo.
Organic toasted Rosemary bread, layered with grilled organic shiitake mushrooms, sliced tomato, fresh arugula with our vegan mayonnaise.
Organic whole wheat bread, topped with our organic hummus, roasted seasonal vegetables and crumbled goat cheese.
Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic smoked tuna, dried cranberries, Kalamata olives, fresh tomato, cilantro, red onions and sliced avocados.
Toasted ciabatta with freshly sliced mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil. Drizzled with organic virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Toasted ciabatta, with organic grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, red onion, fresh tomato, arugula, French mustard and mayo.
Toasted ciabatta with organic grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, roasted red peppers, romaine, fresh tomato and chipotle mayo.
Toasted ciabatta with organic grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, grilled mushrooms and caramelized onions with chipotle mayo.
Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic grilled chicken breast, Kalamata olive paste, roasted red peppers, fresh tomato, topped with crumbled goat cheese.
Organic whole wheat toast (open faced), flaked grilled wild caught Atlantic salmon, capers, cream cheese, diced tomato and red onions.
Organic whole wheat toast (open faced) layered with sliced avocado and diced tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and a dash of lime juice.
Toasted Ciabatta bread with cheddar cheese and sliced tomato.
Toasted ciabatta with cheddar cheese and sliced tomato, served with our organic Tomato soup.
Organic whole wheat bread, sliced organic Mexican honey with sliced Manchego cheese.
Wild-caught Atlantic gulf shrimp, layered with sliced avocado, diced tomatoes, diced onions and lime. Served on toasted whole wheat bread.