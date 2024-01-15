OD on Coffee
- Americano$4.00+
- Black Eye$5.50+
3 shots of espresso filled to brim with drip coffee.
- Black\White$5.50+
- Cappuccino$5.50+
- Catering Box$23.99
96oz dark or medium brewed coffee.
- Chai Tea Latte$5.50+
- Classic$5.50+
- Coffee$3.50+
- Cold Brew$5.50+
Handcrafted small batches daily, slow-steeped in cool water for 12 hours.
- Cortado$4.50
- Flat White$4.75
- French Press$5.00
An earthy, rich taste in your daily cup of coffee.
- Honey$6.00+
- Kevlar$6.25
- Macchiato$5.50+
- Matcha$5.50+
- Mocha$5.50+
- New England$6.00+
- No Sleep Till Death$6.00
- OD Dead Eye$7.00
4 shots of espresso filled to brim with drip coffee.
- Pour Over$5.00
- Red Eye$4.50+
2 shot espresso filled to brim with drip coffee.
- WC Mocha$5.50+
- Cubano$4.50
Specialty Drinks
Blended
Teas
Invigorators
