oddcha
Specialties
oddcha Matcha (Large)
Premium grade matcha smoothie with oreo brulee cream swirled.
Twilight Taro (Large)
Slow cooked taro and purple yams with fresh milk.
Unicorn Cotton Candy (Large)
Cotton candy smoothie topped with strawberry cheese mousse and cotton candy.
Thai Twister (Large)
Thai milk tea with brulee cream swirled.
Creme Brulee Boba Latte (Medium)
Caramelized black sugar, mini boba, fresh milk and torched creme brûlée. (Cannot adjust ice)
Mango Supreme (Large)
(Vegan) Fresh mango smoothie, coconut milk and mango bites.
Fancy Matcha - Mango/Ube/Strawberry (Large)
Layers of premium grade matcha latte with house made fresh fruit puree.
DHL- Dragon fruit Honey Lavender (Large)
Dragon fruit smoothie made with creamy lavender milk and honeycomb.
Oreo Brulee Milk Tea (Large)
Classic black milk tea mixed with creme brulee and crumbled oreo.
Peach in Kyoto (Large)
Refreshing and creamy peach milk tea with fresh milk topped off signature matcha salted cheese.
Milk Tea
House Milk Tea (Large)
House blend of premium black milk tea with boba.
Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Large)
House black milk tea, sweetened brown sugar with boba.
Peach Oolong Milk Tea (Large)
Creamy premium peach oolong milk tea with boba.
Thai Milk Tea (Large)
Oddcha way Thai milk tea with boba.
Jasmine Green Milk Tea (Large)
Premium jasmine blossom milk tea with boba.