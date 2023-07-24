Specialties

oddcha Matcha (Large)

oddcha Matcha (Large)

$7.50

Premium grade matcha smoothie with oreo brulee cream swirled.

Twilight Taro (Large)

Twilight Taro (Large)

$7.00

Slow cooked taro and purple yams with fresh milk.

Unicorn Cotton Candy (Large)

Unicorn Cotton Candy (Large)

$7.25

Cotton candy smoothie topped with strawberry cheese mousse and cotton candy.

Thai Twister (Large)

Thai Twister (Large)

$6.50

Thai milk tea with brulee cream swirled.

Creme Brulee Boba Latte (Medium)

Creme Brulee Boba Latte (Medium)

$6.50

Caramelized black sugar, mini boba, fresh milk and torched creme brûlée. (Cannot adjust ice)

Mango Supreme (Large)

Mango Supreme (Large)

$7.25

(Vegan) Fresh mango smoothie, coconut milk and mango bites.

Fancy Matcha - Mango/Ube/Strawberry (Large)

Fancy Matcha - Mango/Ube/Strawberry (Large)

$7.25

Layers of premium grade matcha latte with house made fresh fruit puree.

DHL- Dragon fruit Honey Lavender (Large)

DHL- Dragon fruit Honey Lavender (Large)

$7.25

Dragon fruit smoothie made with creamy lavender milk and honeycomb.

Oreo Brulee Milk Tea (Large)

Oreo Brulee Milk Tea (Large)

$6.50

Classic black milk tea mixed with creme brulee and crumbled oreo.

Peach in Kyoto (Large)

Peach in Kyoto (Large)

$6.50

Refreshing and creamy peach milk tea with fresh milk topped off signature matcha salted cheese.

Milk Tea

House Milk Tea (Large)

House Milk Tea (Large)

$6.50

House blend of premium black milk tea with boba.

Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Large)

Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Large)

$6.50

House black milk tea, sweetened brown sugar with boba.

Peach Oolong Milk Tea (Large)

Peach Oolong Milk Tea (Large)

$6.50

Creamy premium peach oolong milk tea with boba.

Thai Milk Tea (Large)

Thai Milk Tea (Large)

$6.50

Oddcha way Thai milk tea with boba.

Jasmine Green Milk Tea (Large)

Jasmine Green Milk Tea (Large)

$6.50

Premium jasmine blossom milk tea with boba.

Fresh Milk

Wow Winter Melon (Large)

Wow Winter Melon (Large)

$6.50

Creamy winter melon milk with butterfly pea.

Strawberry Milk Bar (Large)

Strawberry Milk Bar (Large)

$7.00

House made fresh strawberry puree with fresh milk.

Black Sugar Boba Latte (Large)

Black Sugar Boba Latte (Large)

$6.50

Fresh milk with caramelized black sugar, mini boba. (Cannot adjust ice)

Ceremonial Matcha

Matcha Gold (Large)

Matcha Gold (Large)

$7.50

Premium grade matcha smoothie with honeycomb.

Matcha Latte (Large)

Matcha Latte (Large)

$6.50

Hand whisked premium grade matcha with your choice of milk.

Smoothie (Non-Caffeinated)

Coco Bomb (Large)

Coco Bomb (Large)

$7.25

(Vegan) Young coconut smoothie with freshly scooped coconut meat.

Oreo Madness (Large)

Oreo Madness (Large)

$7.25

Oreo cookies smoothie topped with oreo crumbs.

Fruit Tea

Double strawberry (Large)

Double strawberry (Large)

$7.25

Ice Blended fresh strawberry green tea topped with strawberry cheese mousse.

Mother of Dragon (Large)

Mother of Dragon (Large)

$7.00

(Non-Caffeinated) Refreshing dragon fruit mango drink.

Marin Refresher (Large)

Marin Refresher (Large)

$6.50

Refreshing passion fruit lemonade green tea with crystal boba. (Yakult optional)

Pure Tea - Signature Salted Cheese

White Peach Oolong (Large)

White Peach Oolong (Large)

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet aroma, natural peach flavor.

Jasmine Green Tea (Large)

Jasmine Green Tea (Large)

$5.00

Sweet floral green tea scented with jasmine flower blossoms.

Winter Melon Tea (Large)

Winter Melon Tea (Large)

$5.00

(Non-Caffeinated) Sweet wintermelon aroma.