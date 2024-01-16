Odeen's at Oak Hills
Drinks
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Beer
- Captain Lawrence / Pilsner$5.00+
- Guinness / Stout$9.00
- Kent Falls / Super Script / IPA$8.00
- Space Cat / Orion / NEIPA$8.00
- Half Full / Bright / Blonde$8.00
- Nod Hill / Super Mantis$10.00
- Blue Moon
- Budweiser
- Bud Light
- Coor's Light
- Corona
- Heineken
- Heineken Light
- Michelob Ultra
- Miller Light
- Stella Artois
- Sierra Nevada / American Pale Ale
Wine
Cocktails
Liquor
- Well Vodka 1.5oz$8.00
- Tito's Vodka 1.5oz$9.00
- Grey Goose Vodka 1.5oz$11.00
- Well Vodka 2oz / Neat/Rocks$10.00
- Tito's Vodka 2oz / Rocks/Neat$11.00
- Grey Goose 2oz / Rocks/Neat$13.00
- Well Vodka 3oz / DBL$13.00
- Tito's Vodka 3oz / DBL$15.00
- Grey Goose 3oz / DBL$18.00
- Gordon's Gin 1.5oz$9.00
- Hendrick's Gin 1.5oz$10.00
- Gordon's Gin 2oz Neat/Rocks$10.00
- Hendricks Gin 2oz Neat/Rocks$11.00
- Gordon's Gin 3oz Double$14.00
- Hendricks Gin 3oz Double$15.00
- Well Rum 1.5oz$8.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum 1.5oz$9.00
- Bacardi light Rum 1.5oz$9.00
- Myer's Dark Rum 1.5oz$9.00
- Well Rum 2oz Neat/Rocks$10.00
- Bacardi Light Rum 2oz Neat/Rocks$11.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum 2oz Neat/Rocks$11.00
- Myer's Dark Rum 2oz Neat/Rocks$11.00
- Well Rum 3oz Double$13.00
- Bacardi Light Rum 3oz Double$14.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum 3oz Double$14.00
- Myer's Dark Rum 3oz Double$14.00
- Well Tequila 1.5oz$8.00
- Espolon Tequila 1.5oz$10.00
- Don Julio Reposado Tequila 1.5oz$12.00
- Don Julio Añejo Tequila 1.5oz$12.00
- Well Tequila 2oz Neat/Rocks$10.00
- Espolon Tequila 2oz Neat/Rocks$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado Tequila 2oz Neat/Rocks$14.00
- Don Julio Añejo Tequila 2oz Neat/Rocks$14.00
- Well Tequila 3oz Double$15.00
- Espolon Tequila 3oz Double$16.00
- Don Julio Reposado Tequila 3oz Double$18.00
- Don Julio Añejo Tequila 3oz Double$18.00
- Jack Daniels Whiskey 1.5oz
- Makers Mark Bourbon 1.5oz
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon 1.5oz
- Crown Royale Deluxe Whiskey Blend 1.5oz
- Ardbeg Single Malt Scotch 1.5oz
- Jameson Whisky 1.5oz
- Jack Daniels Whiskey 2oz Neat/Rocks
- Makers Mark Bourbon 2oz Neat/Rocks
- Buffalo Trace 2oz Neat/Rocks
- Crown Royale Deluxe 2oz Neat/Rocks
- Ardbeg Scotch 2oz Neat/Rocks
- Jameson Whisky 2oz Neat/Rocks
- Jack Daniels Whiskey 3oz Double
- Makers Mark Bourbon 3oz Double
- Buffalo Trace 3oz Double
- Crown Royale Deluxe 3oz Double
- Ardbeg Scotch 3oz Double
- Jameson Whisky 3oz Double
Food
Light Bites
- Dip Share$14.00
babaghanoush + hummus, heirloom carrots, multi coloured radish, celery, flatbread
- Odeen's Crisps$6.00
Our popular spiral potato chips with a dusting of rib rub
- Cauliflower Burnt Ends$12.00
Spiced, cherry smoked then blistered, served with tahini sauce
- Caprese$14.00
Tomatoes / mozzarella / basil / EVOO / balsamic redux
- Smoked Wings$10.00
smoked on cherrywood and tossed with cinnamon chipotle rub, blue cheese & celery on the side
- Quesadilla$12.00
(pulled pork / pulled chicken or vegan jackfruit)
- Calamari$18.00
Breaded octopus rings and tentacles, harissa aioli
- Loaded...$18.00
(pulled pork / pulled chicken
- Sausage Platter$16.00
House-made sausages with grain mustard
- Chipotle Shrimp Skewer$16.00
Adobo marinated gulf shrimp with
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends$18.00
Cured, smoked & seared pork belly,
- Brisket Burnt Ends$18.00
BBQ glaze and dawg sauce
Salads
- Garden Salad$12.00
Mesclun, cucumber, carrot, olives, tomatoes, French dressing
- Seasonal Salad$14.00
Field greens, seasonal fresh fruit, goats cheese, pickled red onions, candied spiced nuts, citrus vinaigrette
- Trail Salad$14.00
Cauliflower; cherrywood smoked then blistered, arugula, cranberries, carrot, served with tahini dressing
- Powerbowl$16.00
cauliflower burnt ends, quinoa, greens, smoked pickled beets, cucumber & tomato, smoked pepitas
Flatbreads
Sandwiches
- Chicken BLT$15.00
Lemon & herb marinated chicken OR smoked turkey, house bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, brioche
- Chicken Waldorf Salad$12.00
Toasted walnuts, grapes, scallions and parsley, herbed mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, white bread
- Smoked Turkey & Swiss$14.00
House smoked turkey, cranberry mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, multigrain bread
- Tuna Salad$12.00
mayo, celery, onion on multigrain
- Caprese Panini$15.00
Heirloom tomato, mozzarella, arugula
- Shrimp Po' Boy$16.00
brioche hoagie, arugula, po boy sauce,
- Odeen's Reuben$16.00
house pastrami or turkey, 1000 island,
- Pig Melt$12.00
Texas toast, Sauce 34, caramelized onions, pulled pork
- Odeen's Burger$14.00
Custom blend 8oz burger, brioche ,
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
12+ hour smoked pork shoulder, dry rub, sauce on the side. Brioche, Sauce 34, pickles
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Cherrywood smoked chicken thigh, dry rub,
- Burnt Ends Sandwich$16.00
choose from: BRISKET: molten cubes of briskety heaven, PORK BELLY: cured & smoked, with dawg sauce, CAULIFLOWER (v) ; smoked and blistered brioche, Sauce 34, pickles
- House Sausage in a Bun$11.00
Smoked Sausage, caramelized onion, hoagie brioche, spiced mustard
- Southern Fried Chicken$14.00
Kentucky dredged, Alabama white, pickled red onions
- Nashville Hot Chicken$16.00
crispy spiced fried chicken, house bacon, pickles, cheese