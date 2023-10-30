Odie's Place 3352 Whitney Ave
Appetizers
- Buffalo Nuggets$5.00
- Plain Nuggets$5.00
- French Fries$4.50
- Odie's Fries$6.00
Smothered in Cheese and Bacon
- Fried Zucchini Sticks$7.50
- Onion RIngs$5.50
- Fired Calamari$13.00
- NY Style Fried Calamari$15.00
Tossed in Marinara sauce and Hot Cherry Peppers
- Fried Mozzarella$8.00
Fresh Mozz covered in marinara
- Fried Dough$6.00
With marinara and Grated cheese or powdered sugar
- Twice Baked Potato$7.00
Stuffed With Mashed Potatoes, Bacon, Melted Cheddar Cheese
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.00
- Mac & Cheese Bites$9.00
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
- Tossed Tenders$9.50
- Jumbo Pretzel$9.00
With Honey Mustard or Beer Cheese
- Tempura Shrimp$12.00
With Mango Habanero Sauce
- Buffalo Cauliflower$7.50
- Garlic Bread$4.50
- Garlic Bread With Mozz$6.50
- Bruschetta$7.00
- Bruschetta With Mozz$8.50
- 10-Chicken Wings$18.00
- 20-Chicken Wings$33.00
Comes With Option to do 10/10 Wings, Flavors of Choice
- Odie's Nachos$9.00
With Lettuce,Tomatoe,Olives.Onions,Jalepenos,Melted Cheese
Salad
From The Grill
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Served With Fries
- Hamburger$9.00
Served With Fries
- Plain Cheeseburger$9.00
Served With Fries
- Classic Cheeseburger$9.00
Lettuce,Tomatoe,Red Onion, Comes With Fries
- Philly Burger$10.00
American Cheese.Grilled onions,Peppers,Mushrooms, Comes With Fries
- Country Burger$10.00
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese,Grilled Onions,BBQ Sauce, Comes with Fries
- Odies Burger$10.50
Lettuce,Tomatoe,Red Onion,Bacon,Cheese,Jalapenos,Egg,Ham, Comes With Fries
- Georgia Hot Platter$8.50
Comes With Fries
- Hot Dog Platter$7.00
Comes With Fries
- Odies Dog Platter$8.00
Bacon and Melted Cheese, Comes With Fries
- Fish and Chips$8.50
Served With Lemon Wedges and Tartar Sauce
- Bacon/Egg,Cheese$5.50
Served on a hard roll
- Chicken Made Your Way Roll$7.50
Comes With Fries
- Philly Cheese Steak Roll$7.50
Served with Grilled Onions,Peppers,Mushrooms,Comes With Fries
- Sausage,Peppers, and Onion Roll$7.50
Can Be Served Red or White,Comes With Fries
- BLT Roll$7.50
With Mayo,Comes With Fries
- Turkey Club Roll$8.50
With Bacon,Tomato,Lettuce,Mayo,Comes With Fries
- Pastrami and Swiss Roll$7.50
Comes With Fries
- Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Roll$8.50
Comes With Fries
- Meatball Parm Roll$7.50
Made with our Homemade Meatballs,Comes With Fries
- Coldcut Combo Roll$7.50
Ham,Salami,Turkey,Cheese,Comes With Fries
- Italian Combo Roll$7.50
Ham,Salami,Pepperoni,Provolone Cheese,Comes With Fries
- Steak and Cheese Roll$8.00
- Eggplant Parm Roll$7.50
- Chicken Parm Roll$7.50
- Chicken Made Your Way Sub$10.00
Comes With Fries
- Philly Cheese Steak Sub$10.00
Served with Grilled Onions,Peppers,Mushrooms,Comes With Fries
- Sausage,Peppers, and Onion Sub$10.00
Can Be Served Red or White,Comes With Fries
- BLT Sub$10.00
With Mayo,Comes With Fries
- Turkey Club Sub$11.00
With Bacon,Tomato,Lettuce,Mayo,Comes With Fries
- Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Sub$11.00
Comes With Fries
- Pastrami and Swiss Sub$10.00
Comes With Fries
- Meatball Parm Sub$10.00
Made with our Homemade Meatballs,Comes With Fries
- Coldcut Combo Sub$10.00
Ham,Salami,Turkey,Cheese,Comes With Fries
- Italian Combo Sub$10.00
Ham,Salami,Pepperoni,Provolone Cheese,Comes With Fries
- Eggplant Parm Sub$10.00
- Steak and Cheese Sub$11.00
- Chicken Parm Sub$10.00
- Chicken Made Your Way Wrap$8.50
Comes With Fries
- Philly Cheese Steak Wrap$8.50
Served with Grilled Onions,Peppers,Mushrooms,Comes With Fries
- Sausage,Peppers, and Onion Wrap$8.50
Can Be Served Red or White,Comes With Fries
- BLT Wrap$8.50
With Mayo,Comes With Fries
- Turkey Club Wrap$9.50
With Bacon,Tomato,Lettuce,Mayo,Comes With Fries
- Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Wrap$10.00
Comes With Fries
- Pastrami and Swiss Wrap$8.50
Comes With Fries
- Meatball Parm Wrap$8.50
Made with our Homemade Meatballs,Comes With Fries
- Coldcut Combo Wrap$8.50
Ham,Salami,Turkey,Cheese,Comes With Fries
- Italian Combo Wrap$8.50
Ham,Salami,Pepperoni,Provolone Cheese,Comes With Fries
- Steak and Cheese Wrap$9.00
- Eggplant Parm Wrap$8.50
- Chicken Parm Wrap$8.50
Pizza
- Mozzarella$8.50+
Grande Mozz,Sauce
- Buffalo Chicken$12.50+
Mixed With Blue Cheese
- Bacon Honey BBQ Chicken$12.50+
Comes with a Ranch Drizzle
- Mashed Potato With Bacon$12.50+
Homemade Garlic Mashed Potatoes
- Macaroni & Cheese$12.50+
- Steak & Cheese$12.50+
- Reuben$12.50+
Pastrami,Swiss,Saurkraught, 1000 Island Dressing
- Margherita$12.50+
Fresh Tomato,Basil,Garlic
- Pesto$12.50+
Pesto,Fresh Tomato,Garlic
- Hot & Spicy$12.50+
Sausage,Hot Cherry Peppers,Garlic
- Meat Lover$13.50+
Sausage,Pepperoni,Meatballs,Bacon,Ham
- Veggie Lover$12.50+
Green Peppers,Onions,Mushrooms,Broccoli,Olives
- Seafood Lover$15.50+
Clams,Shrimp,Calamari,Garlic
- Clams Casino$13.50+
Bacon,Garlic,Roasted Red Peppers
- Breakfast Pizza$12.50+
Eggs,Bacon,Sausage,Onions,Peppers,Cheese
- Hawaiian$12.50+
Ricotta,Ham,Pineapple
- Shrimp & Garlic$14.50+
- Broccoli Rabe and Sausage$13.50+
- Taco Pizza$12.50+
Topped With Olives,Lettuce,Tomato,Jalepenos,onions, and Melted Cheese
- Plain$7.00+
Sauce,Garlic,Grated Cheese
- M Specialty Half & Half
- L Specialty Half & Half