O’Dowd’s Gastrobar
Popular Items
FISH & CHIPS
Golden beer battered fish, hand cut fries & Southern coleslaw. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
REUBEN
House-cured corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, rye, Swiss cheese. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
SHAREABLES
SIMPLE BURRATA (V)
Fresh mozzarella burrata, marinated vegetables, honey, S+P and garlic crostini. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
TRADITIONAL BEEF SLIDERS
Three mini Black Angus burgers smashed on our flat griddle with and signature seasoning. Served on freshly baked Farm to Market soft rolls with American cheese, ketchup and dill pickles, served with hand cut French fries. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS
Three pieces of hand-breaded and fried chicken served on freshly baked Farm to Market soft rolls with tomato, bacon, pickle, and our tangy chipotle ranch, served with hand cut French fries. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
NACHOS (V)
Locally produced Perez corn tortilla chips topped with mixed cheeses, cheese fondue, vegetarian black beans, Pico de Gallo, and lime crema. Topped with green onions and served with house-made charred tomato salsa.Indulge by adding spicy marinated Tinga Chicken +$3 Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
CHICKEN TINGA TAQUITOS (GF)
Five Perez corn tortillas stuffed with our signature cheese blend and spicy marinated chicken then flash-fried to crispy. Served with lime crema and charred tomato salsa for dipping. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
CHICKEN TENDERS
Buttermilk fried chicken tenders, hand cut fries, and O’Dowd’s BBQ sauce. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
NACHOS (V) SMALL
A giant pile of locally produced Perez corn tortilla chips topped with mixed cheeses, cheese fondue, vegetarian black beans, Pico de Gallo, and lime crema. Topped with green onions and served with house-made charred tomato salsa.Indulge by adding spicy marinated Tinga Chicken +$3 Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
CHICKEN WINGS HALF
Fresh mozzarella burrata, marinated vegetables, honey, S+P and garlic crostini. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
CHICKEN WINGS FULL
Fresh mozzarella burrata, marinated vegetables, honey, S+P and garlic crostini. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
ENTREES
FISH & CHIPS
Golden beer battered fish, hand cut fries & Southern coleslaw. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
SHEPHERD’S PIE
Fresh ground beef simmered with vegetables, mushroom demi-glace, mashed potatoes. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
Brown butter waffle, buttermilk fried chicken tenders, roasted jalapeño syrup, whiskey butter. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
HANDHELDS
REUBEN
House-cured corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, rye, Swiss cheese. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
WHISKEY BURGER
Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, caramelized shallots and whiskey glaze on a freshly baked Farm to Market bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our hand-cut french fries Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.