Popular Items

FISH & CHIPS

$17.50

Golden beer battered fish, hand cut fries & Southern coleslaw. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

REUBEN

$15.50

House-cured corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, rye, Swiss cheese. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.


SHAREABLES

SIMPLE BURRATA (V)

$12.50Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella burrata, marinated vegetables, honey, S+P and garlic crostini. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

TRADITIONAL BEEF SLIDERS

$12.50

Three mini Black Angus burgers smashed on our flat griddle with and signature seasoning. Served on freshly baked Farm to Market soft rolls with American cheese, ketchup and dill pickles, served with hand cut French fries. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS

$12.50

Three pieces of hand-breaded and fried chicken served on freshly baked Farm to Market soft rolls with tomato, bacon, pickle, and our tangy chipotle ranch, served with hand cut French fries. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

NACHOS (V)

$11.50

Locally produced Perez corn tortilla chips topped with mixed cheeses, cheese fondue, vegetarian black beans, Pico de Gallo, and lime crema. Topped with green onions and served with house-made charred tomato salsa.Indulge by adding spicy marinated Tinga Chicken +$3 Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

CHICKEN TINGA TAQUITOS (GF)

$8.50

Five Perez corn tortillas stuffed with our signature cheese blend and spicy marinated chicken then flash-fried to crispy. Served with lime crema and charred tomato salsa for dipping. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.50

Buttermilk fried chicken tenders, hand cut fries, and O’Dowd’s BBQ sauce. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

NACHOS (V) SMALL

$6.50

A giant pile of locally produced Perez corn tortilla chips topped with mixed cheeses, cheese fondue, vegetarian black beans, Pico de Gallo, and lime crema. Topped with green onions and served with house-made charred tomato salsa.Indulge by adding spicy marinated Tinga Chicken +$3 Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

CHICKEN WINGS HALF

$8.50

Chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, or Garlic Parmesan. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

CHICKEN WINGS FULL

$15.50

Chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, or Garlic Parmesan. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

ENTREES

FISH & CHIPS

$17.50

Golden beer battered fish, hand cut fries & Southern coleslaw. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

SHEPHERD’S PIE

$16.50

Fresh ground beef simmered with vegetables, mushroom demi-glace, mashed potatoes. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$13.50Out of stock

Brown butter waffle, buttermilk fried chicken tenders, roasted jalapeño syrup, whiskey butter. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

HANDHELDS

REUBEN

$15.50

House-cured corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, rye, Swiss cheese. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

WHISKEY BURGER

$15.50

Black Angus beef, cheddar cheese, caramelized shallots and whiskey glaze on a freshly baked Farm to Market bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our hand-cut french fries Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

GREENS

MARKET SALAD GF V

$8.00+

Mixed greens, cucumbers, pickled onion, cherry tomato, bleu cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.

SIDES

Colcannon Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Southern Cole Slaw

$2.50

Hand-Cut French Fries

$2.50

Sweet Pot Fries

$2.50