OD Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Shrimp (Ap)$8.99
- Tenders (Ap)$7.95
- Pickles (Ap)$5.99
- Wings (Ap)$9.25
- Ocean Wings 8pc$10.50
- Bang Bang Shrimp$8.99
- Onion Rings$5.99
- Calamari (Ap)$8.75
- Buffalo Wings (Ap)$9.25
- Ocean Wings 16pc$18.50
- Hush Puppies 8pc$5.75
- Hush Puppies 12pcs$6.25
- Mozzarella Sticks 6pcs$6.95
- Mozarella Sticks 12pcs$12.75
- Ocean Wings 24 Pc$26.99
- Raw Oysters 6pcs$10.95
- Raw Oyster 12pcs$19.50
- STEAMED Oyster 6 Pcs$10.95
- STEAMED Oyster 12 Pcs$19.50
- Fried Oysters 6pcs$10.95
- Fried Oysters 12pcs$19.50
- Honey lemon pepper wings$9.75
- Dry lemon pepper wings$9.75
- Fried dumplings$7.99
pork dumplings
- Crab Rangoon$7.99
- Fried Corn$4.95
Soup & Sides
- New England Clam Chowder$4.50
- Boiled Egg$3.25
- Corn$3.00
- French Fries$3.00
- Red Potatoes$3.00
- Fried Rice$3.00
- Cole Slaw$3.00
- Sausage$3.00
- Broccoli$3.00
- Sweet Potatoes$3.75
- Sweet Potatoes Fries$3.75
- Veggies$4.75
- Small seac Garlic Butter$2.75
- Large Garlic Butter$4.50
- White rice$3.00
- Small seac Garlic Butter (Copy)$2.75
- cajun fries$3.00
- Fries Corn 3 pic$4.95
Low Country Boil
- Low1$17.50
Served with Corn ,Red potatoes & Tossed in Seasoned Gavrlic Butter Choice of Seasoning (Old Bay,Cajun LemonPepper) Shrimp Served with Sausage
- Low2$17.75
- Low3$18.95
Served with Corn ,Red potatoes & Tossed in Seasoned Gavrlic Butter Choice of Seasoning (Old Bay,Cajun,LemonPepper) Shrimp, Crawfish, Clams Served with sausage
Mixed Seafood Variety
- Seafood Combo$65.99
Served with Corn ,Red potatoes & Tossed in Seasoned Gavrlic Butter Choice of Seasoning (Old Bay,Cajun,LemonPepper) Snow crab, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, oyster
- Ocean Deep$32.99
Snow crab, shrimp, oyster
- Louisiana Special$30.99
Snow crab, crawfish, sausage
- Davy Jones Locker$37.99
Snow crab, dungeness crab, mussels, sausage
- Sailors Choice$31.99
Snow crab, shrimp, clams, sausage
- Ditty Pot$32.99
Dungeness crab, shrimp, sausage, mussels, clams
- Small Seafood Combo$47.99
Get Your Hands Dirty
- Lobster Tail 1pcs ,1/2 Snow Crab,Shrimp 1/2lb$45.99
Lobster Tail 1pcs ,1/2 Snow Crab,Shrimp 1/2lb Served with corn red potatoes & Tossed in Seasoned Garlc Butter Choice Of Seasoned (Old Bay,Cajun, Lemon pepper)
- Dungeness Crab 1lb & Shrimp 1/2lb$35.99
Dungeness Crab 1lb & Shrimp 1/2lb Served with corn red potatoes & Tossed in Seasoned Garlc Butter Choice Of Seasoned (Old Bay,Cajun, Lemon pepper)
- Dungeness Crab 1lb$30.99
- Snow Crab 1lb$30.99
- Shrimp 1lb$18.95
- Heads on Shrimp 1lb$18.95
- Crawfish 1lb$14.95
- Clams 1lb$14.95
- Green Mussel 1lb$16.50
- Black Mussel 1lb$16.50
- Snow Crab 1/2lb & Shrimp 1/2lb$30.99
- Snow Crab 1lb & Shrimp 1lb$41.99
- Blue Crab 1 Dozen$27.99Out of stock
- 2 lb snow crab 1/2 shrimp$64.50
- 2 lb snow crab 1/2 shrimp & egg$65.50