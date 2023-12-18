2x points now for loyalty members
Odysea Coffee 1
Food Menu
Sandwiches
- Egg Benny Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
Egg, béarnaise smear, honey ham, cheddar cheese, Portuguese roll topped with arugula sprigs
- Spicy Chorizo Sandwich$9.00
Egg, spicy chorizo, cheddar cheese, topped with avocado on focaccia
- Chori-Pan$8.50
Chorizo patty, chimichurri, mozzarella cheese, red pickled onions on focaccia
- Croissant Club$13.00
Honey ham, smoked turkey, cheddar, maple candied bacon, tomato, romaine, mayonaise smear on a croissant
- SWEET CHIPOTLE PANINI$14.00
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, spinach, avocado, bacon, with sweet chipotle sauce on focaccia
- PESTO PROSCIUTTO PANINI$12.00
Chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, house pesto sauce on focaccia
- Odysea Panini$11.50
Prosciutto, mozzarella, sundried tomatoes with pesto sauce on focaccia
- HONEY DIJON TURKEY PANINI$9.00
Turkey, mozzarella, avocado, spinach, Dijon maple mustard
- Maple sausage sandwich$9.00
- BASIL CHICKEN PANINI$11.00
Toasts
Bagels
Salads
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine & arugula medley, maple syrup candied bacon, Odysea Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan and croutons
- Orchard Salad$12.00
Spinach & arugula medley, cashew tamari vinaigrette, Cardigan Mountain honey crisp apple, topped with toasted cashews, dried blueberries, hemp hearts, and coconut chips
Crepes and Croissants
- Berries & Cream Crepe$8.00
XL crepe filled with sweet cream cheese topped with berry sauce
- Berries & Cream Croissant$5.50
Flakey puff pastry filled with a blueberry cream cheese filling
- California Crepe$10.00
XL crepe filled with smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, and avocado slices
- Nutella Croissant$5.50
Flakey puff pastry filled with a Nutella filling
- Pistachio Crepe$8.50
XL crepe filled with pistaccio cream topped with powdered sugar and chopped pisstachios
- Pistachio Croissant$5.50
Flakey puff pastry filled with a pistachio cream filling
- Starwberry Nutella Crepe$8.50
XL crepe filled with nutella and topped with powdered sugar
Baked Goods
- Classic Brownie$3.00
Double chocolate brownie
- Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Classic chocolate chip cookie
- Morning Glory Muffin$3.50
Morning glory muffin
- French Toast$7.50
French toast topped with Maple syrup, berry sauce, and fresh strawberries
- Yogurt Parfait$4.50
Layer of vanilla Greek yogurt, blueberry compote, topped with Odysea granola
Seasonal
Sides
Drinks Menu
Coffee
- Double espresso$2.50
Two shots of espresso
- Americano$3.00+
Espresso + hot water
- Iced americano$3.50+
- Macchiato$3.00+
Single Espresso + 2 oz. of milk
- Cortado$4.00
Single Espresso + 3 oz. of milk
- Cappuccino$4.00+
Double espresso + 6 oz. of milk
- Latte$4.00+
Espresso + steamed milk (add flavors for $0.50 and sauces for $1.00)
- Iced latte$5.00+
Espresso + milk (add flavors for $0.50 and sauces for $1.00)
- Drip coffee$2.50+
Freshly brewed coffee
- Mocha$4.50+
Espresso + milk + chocolate
- White mocha$4.50+
Espresso + milk + white chocolate
- Pour over coffee$5.00
Hand poured coffee
- Sugar cookie latte$5.00
Espresso + brown sugar + cinnamon + vanilla + milk
- Cold brew$4.00
16 hour-long cold brew coffee extraction
- Ice Mocha$5.00+
- Dirty chai latte$5.50+
Teas and others
- Matcha latte$4.50
Hand whisked matcha (green tea) powder + milk sweetened with honey
- Hot chocolate$3.50+
Chocolate and steamed milk
- Horchata$4.00
Latin American spiced rice milk drink
- Ice chai Latte$5.50+
- Masala (chai) latte$5.00+
- Coca cola$2.75
- Diet coca cola$2.75
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Sparkling Water$2.75
- Sprite$2.75