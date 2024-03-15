Queen City Bistro 23 E Beverley St.
FOOD
Appetizers
- Crab Cakes$12.00
Petite Crab Cakes served with Corn Salsa
- Shrimp & 'Grits'$12.00
Pan seared and topped with Mushroom Gravy
- Stuffed Mushrooms$9.00
Crispy baked Button Mushrooms stuffed with Garlic, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, & Pecans
- Goat Cheese Fondue$8.00
Toasted Baguette slices topped with local Goat Cheese & a Spiced Apple Compote
- Meatball Trio$10.00
Served with Garlic Herb Butter & Marinara
Soup & Salad
Pasta
- Pizzaioli Primavera$15.00
Handmade Potato Gnocchi tossed with Ground Beef & Pork in a light Marinara
- Mushroom Ravioli$18.00
Tossed with a vegan Basil Pesto, topped with Cherry Tomatoes & Fresh Arugula
- Fettuccine Carbonara$18.00
Served with local Vegetables sauteed in Garlic Olive Oil, topped iwth Lemon Zest & Basil
- Rigatoni Bolognese$16.00
Topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano
Entrees
- NY Strip Steak$32.00
Drizzled with a Blackberry-Thyme Balsamic Glaze, served with Rosemary Fingerling Potatoes & Asparagus
- Salmon$24.00
Infused with a blend of Thyme, Rosemary, & Lemon, served with Asparagus & Three Bean Medly
- Chicken Cacciatore$20.00
Served with Creamy Parmesan Polenta & Three Bean Medley
- TriTip Steak$26.00
Gilded with Garlic Herb Butter, served with Rosemary Fingerling Potatoes & Garlic Ginger Green Beans
- Rockfish$22.00
Served over Polenta with Garlic-Ginger Green Beans & topped with a Caper-Dill Sauce
- Stuffed Bell Peppers$16.00
Stuffed with Corn, Kidney Beans, & Diced S
- Eggplant Caponata$18.00
A Melange of Seasonal Vegetables layered in a Marinara Sauce and topped with Parmesan and Fresh Basil