Odyssey Restaurant
Food Menu
Breakfast Specials
- Chicken & Waffle$14.00
Waffle & breaded chcken breast
- S'Mores French Toast$15.00
Marshmellow fluff,nutella
- Banana Foster French Toast$14.00
Caramel, banana
- Pumpkin Pancakes$14.00
topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon sugar
- Short Pumpkin pancakes$11.00
topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon sugar
- Red Velvet Pancakes$15.00Out of stock
chocolate chips, white chocolate
- Triple Chocolate Pancakes$15.00Out of stock
bluebberies, stawberries, banana, chocolate ganache
- Avocado Toast$10.95
smashed avocado, feta crumbles, tomatoes
- Apple Cider Pancakes$14.00
- Short Apple Cider Pancakes$11.00
Lunch Special
Dinner Specials
- Fish Fry$16.00
- Baked Cod$16.00
- Broiled Salmon$18.00
with broccoli
- Blackened Salmon w/ mango salsa$19.00
with zucchine and eggplant strips
- Gyro Plate$17.00
- Liver and Onions$16.00
- Broasted Chicken$16.00
- Broasted Chicken all Dark$16.00
- Broasted Chicken all White$17.00
- Chopped Sirlion w/ onions$16.00
- House Sirlion$23.00
with muchrooms and onions rings
- Country Fried Steak$16.00
with sausage gravy
- Pot Roast$16.00
Classic
- Lumberjack$17.00
Grilled Ham, 3 eggs, potatoes 3pcs toast or pancakes
- Steak and Eggs$20.00
Sirlion, 2 eggs, potatoes toast or pancakes
- 2x2$13.00
2 eggs, 2 pancakes 2pcs sausage, bacon or ham
- South of the Border$15.00
3 scrambled eggs, spicy beef, onions, tomatoes, peppers,cheddar cheese, potatoes served in a flour tortilla. with sour cream and salsa on side
- Eggs Benedict$14.50
2 poached eggs, english muffin, canadian bacon, potatoes and hollandaise sauce.
- Eggs Monterey Benedict$16.00
2 poachd eggs, 2 crab cakes, potatoes with hollandaise sauce
- Crabby Benedict$16.00
2 poached eggs, english muffin, crabmeat, asparagus, potatoes and hollandaise sauce
- Cali Benedict$15.00
Vegetarian, 2 poached eggs, english muffin, spinach, tomato, potatoes and hollandaise sauce
- Good Morning Sandwich$13.00
2 eggs, choice of cheese, choice of bread, choice of meat and potatoes
- Eggs, Potatoes and toast or pancakes$8.00
2 eggs, bacon,ham,sausage links or patties +4, homemade corned beef +7
- Odyssey Favorite$17.00
ham and cheese omelette 3 pancakes
- Country Biscuit Platter$15.00
2 eggs, sausage patties, potatoes and biscuits and gravy
Skillets
- Greek Skillet$15.00
gyro meat, feta, onions and tomatoes
- Virginia Skillet$16.00
choose ham, bacon or sausage. onions and cheddar cheese, add mushrooms +1
- Pork Belly Skillet$16.00
tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, pork belly tossed with Korean BBQ sauce and topped with scallions
- Steak Skillet$25.00
Sirlion steak, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
- Mediterranean Skillet$15.00
sundried tomatoes, scallions, asparagus,mozzerella cheese and hollandaise sauce
- Garden Skillet$16.00
eggplant, zucchini, green pepper, red pepper, tomatoes, scallions and feta cheese
Omelets
- Ham Omelette$11.00
- Veggie Omelette$13.00
Broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes & swiss cheese
- Greek Omelette$13.00
gyro meat, feta, onions & tomatoes
- Kitchen Sink Omelette$16.00
ham, sausage, bacon,swiss, american, tomatoes, onions, green peers, muchrooms & broccoli
- Farmer's Omelette$15.00
ham, cheese, green pepers, mushrooms & onions
- Fiesta Omelette$14.00
spicy chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalepenos, cheddar cheese. salsa and sour cream on side
- Cali Omelette$14.00
Avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions and mozzarella cheese
- Goat cheese Omelette$15.00
mushrooms, spinach, avocado and goat cheese
- Cheese Omelette$11.00
Sweet Tooth.
- French Toast$10.00
- Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$16.00
- Berry Marscapone$15.00
- Belgian Waffle$9.50
- Polar Bear$15.00
- Crepes$10.00
- Short French Toast$8.00
- Swedish Crepes$15.50
lingonberry syrup and sour cream
- Crepes with Bananas and nutella$15.50
bananas and nutella
- Short Stack Pancakes$9.00
- Full Stack Pancakes$11.50
- One Pancake$4.00
- One Piece French Toast$4.00
Sides
- Side One Egg$2.00
- Side Homemade Corned Beef Hash$8.00
- Side Hashbrowns$5.00
- Side Loaded Hashbrowns$7.00
- Side Ham$5.00
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Side Sausage$5.00
- Side Canadian Bacon$6.00
- Oatmeal$6.00
- Side English Muffin$4.00
- Side Toast$3.50
- Side Grilled Cinnimon Bread$9.00
- Side sausage patties$5.00
- Side Chicken Breast$4.00
- Side Sirloin Steak$8.00
- Side Gyro meat$4.50
- Side peanut butter$0.70
- Yogurt Parfait$10.00
- Condiment$0.50
- Side Fruit$4.00
- Side strawberries$4.00
- Side blueberries$4.00
- Burger Patty$3.50
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side hollandaise$1.00
- Specialty Dressing$1.00
- Biscuits& Gravy$3.50
- Full Biscuits&Gravy$7.00
- Side Sausage Gravy$1.00
- Side Country Fried Steak$8.00
- Side French Fries$5.00
- Side Onions$1.00
- Side Jalapenos$2.00
- Side Broccoli$3.00
- Side Feta$2.00
- Side Salad$4.50
- Side Crab Cakes$8.00
Salad
- Mediterranean Villager Salad$14.00
tomatoes,cucumbers,kalamata olives,onions,green peppers,feta cheese & romaine lettuce. tossed in oil,wine vinegar and oragano. add chicken +3
- Taco Tico Salad$15.00
Tortilla boat with seasoned ground beef or chicken,olives,cheddar cheese,onions,green peppers. sour cream, salsa and guacomaole on side
- Chef Salad$15.00
ham,turkey,cheese,boiled egg. choice of dressing served with fruit
- Strawberry Chicken Salad$15.00
grilled chicken breast,candied pecans,cucumbers, strawberries. served with strawberry poppy sead dressing
- Grilled Salmon Salad$15.00
Grilled salmon,feta,pecans,apples. choice of dressing
- Chicken Apple Cranberry Salad$15.00
grilled chicken breast,feta,cranberries,sliced apples,pecans. with apple cider vinaigrette
- Avocado Ranch Salad$15.00
grilled chicken,mozzerella cheese,pico de gallo,corn,diced cucumbers,black beans,tortilla chips,sliced avocado. with avocado ranch dressing
- Summertime Salad$15.00
grilled chicken breast,toasted almonds,strawberries,mangos,feta. with Aegan Feta dressing
- Nashville Chicken Salad$15.00
tomatoes,roasted corn,black beans,bacon,cheddar cheese,cucumbers,avocado,chicken tenders tossed in nashville sauce and drizzled with ranch
Soup
Burgerville
- Hamburger$11.00
- Cheeseburger$11.00
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
- BLT Burger$13.00
bacon,lettuce,tomato,honey mustard dressing,swiss cheese. served on pretzel bun
- Patty Melt$13.00
onions, cheese on rye
- Arizona Burger$14.00
bacon,cheddar,onion rings BBQ sauce
- Cali Burger$14.00
cheddar,avocado,lettuce,tomato,onion
- Pub Burger$14.00
lettuce,tomato,red onion,bacon,cheese, pup sauce
- Brisket Burger$13.00
bacon, bacon jam,cheese,lettuce,tomato BBQ sauce
Wraps
- Mediterranean Wrap$14.00
chicken,feta,spinach,sun dried tomatoes,black olives. peppercorn ranch dressing
- Cali Wrap$14.00
turkey,bacon,tomato,mozzerella,avocado
- Avocado Chicken Wrap$15.00
chicken breast,red onions,tomatoe,jalepenos,avocado,mozzerella with avocado ranch dressing
- Chipotle Chicken Wrap$14.00
crispy chicken,onion,tomato,lettuce chipotle mayo
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.00
chicken,cheddar,tomato,lettuce,onion
- Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap$14.00
Crispy chicken,nashville hot sauce,lettuce,tomatoes,cucumbers,shreded cheddar,pickles and ranch dressing
Specialties
- Odyssey Club$14.00
turkey,ham,bacon,swiss,american,lettuce,tomato,mayo triple decker
- Monte Cristo$13.00
swiss,ham,turkey,dipped in batter
- BLT$11.00
tomato,bacon,lettuce
- Reuben$13.00
corned beff,saur kraut,swiss on rye
- Turkey Melt$13.00
turkey,swiss on rye served warm
- Philly Cheese Steak$15.00
sliced beef on a hoagie bun with peppers cheese and onions
- Gyro Sandwich$12.00
sliced gyro meat,onions and tomatoes on a pita
- Back Home Griled Cheese$9.00
cheddar cheese on choice of bread
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled chicken breast,bacon,cheddar cheese on a bun
kids menu
- Mickey Mouse Pancake$5.50
- Mickey Mouse Pancake w/ bacon$6.50
- Mickey Mouse Pancake w/ sausage$6.50
- Kids French toast w/ bacon$6.50
- Kids French toast w/ sausage$6.50
- Kids one egg w/ bacon$6.50
- Kids one egg w/ sausage$6.50
- Kids Grilled cheese$6.75
- Kids hamburger$7.45
- Kids cheese burger$7.45
- Kids chicken fingers$7.25
Desserts
Fish Fry Buckets
Broasted Chicken Buckets
Drinks Menu
Beverages
- Coffee/Tea$3.25
- Bourbon Coffee$6.25
maple bourbon liguor
- Hot Chocolate$2.80
- Herbal Tea$3.25
- Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice$4.50
- Fresh Lemonade$5.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Juices$2.80
Apple, Cranberry
- Mimosas$8.00
- Bloody Mary$9.00
- Iced Tea$3.15
- Arnold Palmer$4.50
- Soda$3.15
- Pumpkin Spice Coffee$5.50
- Kids milk$2.80