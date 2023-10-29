Official Wings Sango 1021 Hwy 76
Full Menu
Whole Wings
Official Food
Fried Cauliflower
$14.00
Includes your choice of flavor, celery, carrot, roll and dipping sauce - one flavor
Boneless Chicken Bite
$14.00
Includes your choice of flavor, celery, carrots, roll and dipping sauce - one flavor
Chicken Breast Sliders
$13.00
Includes pickles and your choice of flavor
Catfish Sliders
$15.00
Includes pickles, onions and your choice of flavor
Catfish Plate
$20.00
Includes two fillets, fries, pickles and onions, and bread fries
Catfish Wing Plate
$22.00
Includes one fillet, three wings, pickles, onions in bread and fries
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Official Wings Sango 1021 Hwy 76 Location and Ordering Hours
(615) 604-5761
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM