Wings

Traditional

6 Traditional Wings

$7.95

12 Traditional Wings

$13.95

24 Traditional Wings

$25.95

Boneless

6 Boneless Wings

$7.95

12 Boneless Wings

$13.95

24 Boneless Wings

$25.95

Naked

6 Naked Wings

$7.95

12 Naked Wings

$13.95

24 Naked Wings

$25.95

Signature Grilled

6 Signature Grilled Wings

$9.50

12 Signature Grilled Wings

$18.00

Food

KICKOFF

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Add cheese for .75 / Add chili & cheese for 1.50

Basket of Tots

$4.50

Add cheese for .75 / Add chili & cheese for 1.50

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Wisconsin cheese bites, deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch or marinara

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Served w/ BBQ, honey mustard or ranch and a side of fries

Chips & Dip

$7.95

Warm totilla chips served w/ nacho cheese or salsa. Sub guacomole for $2.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.95

Served w/ ranch

Greek Cheese Fries

$6.95

Fries topped w/ oregano, garlic, black pepper & crumbled feta cheese

Green Bean Fries

$8.95

Beer-battered fried green beans served w/ ranch or chipotle ranch

House Baked Pretzels

$9.95

Served with beer cheese or spicy mustard

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.95

Served w/ nacho cheese or honey mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Served w/ marinara

Onion Rings

$9.95

Served w/ ranch

Pizza Puff

$6.95

Served w/ marinara

Potato Skins

$10.95

Topped w/ cheddar cheese & bacon. Serverd with sour cream.

Queso Dip

$11.95

Served w/ warm tortilla chips.

Tailgate Taters

$10.95

Tator tots smothered in chili & cheese. Topped w/ sour cream & bacon

Tex-Mex Egg Rolls

$12.95

Chicken, corn, black beans, peppers, onions & melted cheese. Served w/ sour cream & salsa.

Touchdown Taster - for 2

$14.95

Chicken wings, boneless chicken wings, mini corn dogs, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fried mushrooms, & green bean fries. Served w/ BBQ, ranch, chipotle ranch & bleu cheese.

Touchdown Taster - for 4

$21.95

Chicken wings, boneless chicken wings, mini corn dogs, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fried mushrooms, & green bean fries. Served w/ BBQ, ranch, chipotle ranch & bleu cheese.

HOMERUN HITTERS

Chicken Fajitas

$14.95

Your choice of chicken or steak w/ grilled onions & green peppers. Served with warm tortillas, sour cream & salsa.

Steak Fajitas

$18.95

Your choice of chicken or steak w/ grilled onions & green peppers. Served with warm tortillas, sour cream & salsa.

Quesadilla

$11.95

Grilled tortilla loaded w/ a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, green peppers & tomato. Served w/ sour cream & salsa. Add chicken for $3.00 / Add steak for $5.00

Taco Trio

$13.95+

Your choice of 3 pork (topped w/ coleslaw), 3 chicken (lettuce, tomato, cheese) or 3 tacos (onion, tomato, jalepeno, chipotle ranch). Served w/ chips & salsa. (no mixing please)

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.95

4 piece savory fried chicken served w/ potato wedges & coleslaw

IN THE CUP

Cup of Applesauce

$2.50

Baked French Onion Soup - cup

$3.50

Baked French Onion Soup - bowl

$4.50

Chicken Noodle Soup - cup

$3.50Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup - bowl

$4.50Out of stock

Chili - cup

$3.50

Chili - bowl

$4.50

Cup of Coleslaw

$2.50

Mac & Cheese - cup

$3.50

Mac & Cheese - bowl

$4.50

Soup of the Day - cup

$3.50

Soup of the Day - bowl

$4.50

SALADS

Offsides Chopped Salad

$16.95

Romaine & iceburg lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-broiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles & your choice of grilled or crispy chicken served with balsamic dressing.

Garden Salad

$8.95

Romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, carrots & croutons served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken for $3.00

Greek Salad

$13.95

Romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, carrots, pepperoncini, black olives, croutons & feta cheese served with balsamic dressing. Add chicken for $3.00

BLT Salad

$11.95

Romaine & iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato & croutons served with ranch dressing. Add chicken for $3.00

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine & iceberg lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons served with Caesar dressing. Add chicken for $3.00

Steak Salad

$17.95

Romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, carrots, croutons & steak cooked to your liking. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles & served with your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$5.95

SANDWICHES

Buffalo Chicken Sand.

$13.95

Crispy chicken breast smothered in hot sauce topped w/ provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion, served w/ ranch or bleu cheese.

Chicken Parmesan Sand.

$14.95

Breaded chicken breast topped w/ marinara & mozzarella cheese served on garlic bread

Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled or crispy chicken breast, bacon, melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch.

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

A melted blend of American & provolone cheese on Texas toast. Add bacon or ham for 2.00

Gyro Sand.

$14.95

Served on a toasted pita bread w/ onions, tomatoes & tzatziki sauce.

Italian Beef

$14.95

Tender slices of beef served on French bread w/ au jus.

Meatball Sand.

$13.95

Homemade meatballs topped w/ marinara & mozzarella cheese served on garlic bread.

NY Strip Steak

$18.95

NY strip steak cooked to your liking w/ provolone cheese, grilled onions & mushrooms. Served on toasted French bread

Offsides Chicken Sand.

$14.95

Beer-battered chicken breast topped w/ ham, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese & ranch.

Philly Steak Sand.

$15.95

Tender slices of shaved beef w/ grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms & a blend of cheddar & mozzarella cheese

Pulled Pork Sand.

$14.95

Slow-cooked pulled pork smothered in BBQ sauce. Served on a pretzel bun & topped w/ onion rings.

Reuben Sand.

$14.95

Tender slices of corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 Island served on grilled rye bread.

Southwest Chicken Sand.

Southwest Chicken Sand.

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & chipotle ranch.

Triple Play BLT

$12.95

Crispy bacon stacked high w/ lettuce, tomato & mayo.

WRAPS

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Mediterranean Wrap

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomato, black olives, feta cheese & Italian dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Steak Wrap

$18.95

Flame-grilled NY Strip Steak, grilled onions, green peppers, sauteed mushrooms & mozzarella cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Grilled or cripsy chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & ranch wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese & chipotle ranch wrapped in a warm tortilla.

HOT DOGS

Chicago Style Dog

$8.95

Mustard, onions, neon relish, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle & celery salt.

Rodeo Dog

$8.95

BBQ sauce, bacon & grilled onions

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.95

Chili, cheese & onions

Plain Dog

$7.95

Good ole-fashioned plain dog

BURGERS

Offsides Burger

$16.95

Topped w/ bacon, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & your choice of cheese

Southwest Burger

$16.95

Topped w/ bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & chipotle ranch.

Shroom & Swiss Burger

$15.95

Topped w/ lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms, & Swiss cheese.

Slider Trio

$15.95+

Double Play Burger

$17.95

Topped w/ BBQ pulled pork & onion rings served on a pretzel bun.

Cheeseburger

$14.95

Topped w/ lettuce, tomato & your choice of cheese

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.95

Topped w/ blackened spice, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato.

Patty Melt

$15.95

Topped w/ american cheese & grilled onions, served on grilled rye bread.

Reuben Burger

$17.95

Topped w/ corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island & Swiss cheese, served on grilled rye bread.

Mac & Cheese Burger

$16.95

Topped w/ homemade mac & cheese & tomato.

Gyro Burger

$17.95

Topped w/ gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, tomato & onion.

NACHOS

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.95

Warm tortilla chips loaded w/ pulled pork, baked beans, nacho cheese & topped with coleslaw.

Bases Loaded Nacho Platter

$13.95

Warm tortilla chips loaded w/ chili, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalepenos, nacho cheese & sour cream. Add chicken for $3.00 or Steak for $5.00

Gyro Nachos

$14.95

Warm tortilla chips loaded w/ gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce & sprinkled with feta cheese.

PIZZA

BYO Pizza 9"

$10.00

BYO Pizza 12"

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza 12"

$18.95

BBQ base, grilled chicken, grilled onions & bacon.

BBQ Chicken Pizza 9"

$13.95

BBQ base, grilled chicken, grilled onions & bacon.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"

$18.95

Buffalo sauce base, crispy chicken & red onions.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 9"

$13.95

Buffalo sauce base, crispy chicken & red onions.

Garbage Pizza 12"

$22.95

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, jalepenos & sliced tomatoes.

Garbage Pizza 9"

$17.95

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, jalepenos & sliced tomatoes.

Gyro Pizza 12"

$19.95

Olive oil base, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese.

Gyro Pizza 9"

$14.95

Olive oil base, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese.

Reuben Pizza 12"

$18.95

Garlic butter base w/ corned beef, sauerkraut & drizzled w/ 1000 Island.

Reuben Pizza 9"

$13.95

Garlic butter base w/ corned beef, sauerkraut & drizzled w/ 1000 Island.

TACKLE BOX

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Beer-battered cod topped with American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served w/ tartar sauce and sliced pickles.

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Chunk tuna topped w/ melted American cheese on grilled rye bread served w/ sliced pickles.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Chunk tuna served on toasted rye bread with lettuce, tomato & sliced pickles.

Fish Dinner

$13.95

Four pieces of beer-battered cod served w/ tartar sauce and a side of coleslaw.

Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Eight breaded shrimp served w/ cocktail sauce and a side of coleslaw.

PLANT-BASED

Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled tortilla loaded w/ Daiya cheese, grilled onions, green peppers & tomatoes. Add impossible burger or Impossible sausage for $5.00

Wrap

$16.95

Your choice of Impossible burger or Impossible sausage w/ grilled onions, green peppers & Daiya cheese. Served w/ fries.

Potato Skins

$13.95

Topped w/ Daiya cheese, grilled onions & green peppers. Add Impossible burger or Impossible sausage for $5.00

Impossible Burger 1/4 lb.

$12.95

Served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & fries. Add Daiya cheese for $3.00

Impossible Burger 1/2 lb.

$18.95

Served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & fries. Add Daiya cheese for $3.01

Pizza 9"

$13.00

Pizza 12"

$18.00

KIDS MENU

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Hamburger

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

DESSERT

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.95

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Homemade Tiramisu

$7.95

