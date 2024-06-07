Oggi's Pizza & Brewing Co. Mission Viejo
Appetizers
- Buffalo Cauliflower
Fresh cauliflower, lightly fried in our California Gold beer batter, tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with celery. Served with a side of our ranch.$14.00
- Crispy Sriracha Brussels Sprouts
Crispy fried Brussels sprouts, Fresno chiles, shallots, green onions, & sesame seeds, tossed in a sriracha soy glaze.$14.00
- Garlic Knots
Oggi's pizza dough knots, tossed in garlic butter & topped with parmesan, basil, & oregano, served with housemade marinara.$7.00
- Lemon Pepper Zucchini Sticks
Oggi's California Gold beer battered zucchini, zested with lemon pepper & served with our ranch.$13.00
- Lettuce Wraps
Marinated chicken breast, cashews, carrots, green onions, & wonton strips served with lettuce cups, housemade sesame soy sauce, & spicy mustard$18.00
- Loaded Fries
Oggi's seasoned fries, crispy bacon, green onions, melted mozzarella, & cheddar served with ketchup, & our ranch. Sub our housemade jalapeño cheese sauce.$13.00
- Oggi's Cheese Bites
Oggi's California Gold beer battered mozzarella cheese bites served with your choice of ranch or housemade marinara.$14.00
- Oggi's Stix
Oggi's pizza dough brushed with garlic olive oil, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, & parsley. Served with our ranch & housemade marinara. Additional toppings.$12.00
- Short Rib Nachos
Braised beef short rib, avocado, jalapeños, pico de gallo, and our jalapeño cheese sauce over housemade tortilla chips with sour cream & adobo salsa. Option to sub blackened chicken breast.$10.00
Wings
- Boneless Wings
All white meat boneless wings tossed in one of our signature sauces, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and served with carrots, celery, and a side of our ranch dip$16.00
- 1lb Oggi's Famous Wings
Seasoned wings tossed in one of our signature sauces and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. Served with carrots, celery, and a side of our ranch dip. Two pounds or One pound.$16.00
- 2lb Oggi's Famous Wings
Seasoned wings tossed in one of our signature sauces and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. Served with carrots, celery, and a side of our ranch dip. Two pounds or One pound.$30.00
Salads
- Balsamic Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, candied walnuts, & gorgonzola cheese over spring mix with housemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Full or Half.$13.00
- Beet Salad
Beets, goat cheese, mandarin oranges, candied walnuts, & red onions over arugula with housemade poppyseed dressing. Full or Half.$13.00
- Blackened Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken breast, tomatoes, gouda cheese, sweet corn, red bell peppers, green onions, cilantro, & crunchy tortilla strips over chopped iceberg with Santa Fe ranch dressing. Full or Half.$13.00
- California Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, & hard-boiled egg over spring mix with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Full or Half.$14.00
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast & shaved parmesan over romaine with housemade croutons & Caesar dressing. Full or Half.$12.00
- Garden Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes, & housemade croutons with your choice of dressing. Full or Half.$10.00
- Mediterranean Delight Salad
Herb marinated chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, & roasted red peppers over spring mix with housemade lemon herb Greek dressing. Full or Half.$13.00
- Oggi's Chopped Salad
Pepperoni, black olives, tomato, mozzarella, & fresh basil over chopped iceberg with housemade Italian vinaigrette. Full or Half.$12.00
- Quinoa, Arugula and Avocado Salad
Quinoa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, feta cheese, & roasted red peppers over arugula, lightly dressed with lemon & olive oil. Full or Half.$12.00
- Salmon Citrus Salad
Lightly breaded lemon pepper salmon, shallots, feta cheese, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, over spring mix & arugula with housemade poppyseed dressing. Full or Half.$20.00
Soups
Flatbreads
- California Club Flatbread
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, roasted garlic, tomatoes, lettuce, & mozzarella with housemade garlic olive oil, drizzled with our ranch.$16.00
- Charcuterie Flatbread
Soppressata, Genoa salami, pancetta, pepperoni, green onions, mozzarella, & shredded parmesan with Oggi's pizza sauce.$16.00
- Italian Sausage Flatbread
Crumbled Italian sausage, green bell peppers, black olives, & mozzarella with Oggi's pizza sauce.$16.00
- Roasted Veggie Flatbread
Artichoke hearts, zucchini, tomatoes, red onions, roasted garlic, & mozzarella with housemade garlic olive oil & drizzled with sweet balsamic glaze.$15.00
- Thai Chili Shortrib Flatbread
Braised short rib, cashews, red onions, red bell peppers, jalapeños, cilantro, & mozzarella, with housemade garlic olive oil & drizzled with Thai chili glaze.$17.00
Pizzas
- Pizza Your Way
Starts with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.$12.00
- BBQ Chicken
Sweet goodness! Chicken breast, gouda cheese, red onion, cilantro & mozzarella with barbeque sauce.$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken
Spicy marinated chicken breast, red onions, toasted sesame seeds, & mozzarella with housemade killer Louisiana-style buffalo sauce. Served with a side of our ranch.$16.00
- Five Cheese
Fontina, parmesan, feta, goat, & mozzarella cheese with housemade garlic olive oil sauce.$16.00
- Margherita Classico
Oggi's thin crust with Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil, & mozzarella with housemade garlic olive oil sauce.$14.00
- Oggi's Special
Fan favorite! Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green bell pepper, tomato & mozzarella with Oggi's pizza sauce.$16.00
- Poblano & Sausage Pizza
Crumbled Italian sausage, caramelized onions, roasted poblano, roasted red pepper, red pepper flakes & mozzarella with Oggi's pizza sauce.$16.00
- Ricotta Pizza
Ricotta, fresh garlic, basil, & mozzarella with housemade garlic olive oil sauce. S$16.00
- The Meats Pizza
Canadian bacon, crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, salami, ham & mozzarella with Oggi's pizza sauce.$17.00
- The Veggie Pizza
Sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, zucchini, black olives, mushrooms, green bell peppers, red onions, pineapples, parsley, parmesan cheese, & mozzarella with Oggi's pizza sauce.$17.00
- Tri-Pepperoni
For the pepperoni lover! Three types of pepperoni: traditional, bold, and cup & char with mozzarella and Oggi's pizza sauce.$16.00
Calzones
- Custom Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella and fontina cheeses sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese & served with marinara. Additional toppings and Premium toppings.$14.00
- Traditional Calzone
IItalian salami, ham, mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella, and fontina cheeses sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese & served with marinara$16.00
Burgers
- Charred Avocado Bacon Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, fried jalapeño, charred avocado, tomato, cheddar, & arugula with bacon aioli on a brioche bun.$18.00
- Matador Burger
Roasted jalapeño peppers, avocado, provolone cheese, tomato, red onion, & spring mix with housemade spicy Cajun aioli on a brioche bun.$18.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Truffle bacon aioli, marinated portabella and button mushrooms, swiss cheese, tomato, & arugula on a brioche bun.$17.00
- Oggi's Ultimate Cheddar Cheese Burger
Double cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, & spring mix with housemade roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun.$16.00
- Parmesan Patty Melt
Sautéed red onions, cheddar, & Thousand Island dressing on sourdough parmesan toast$17.00
- Texas Burger
Bacon, crispy housemade onion strings, barbeque sauce, cheddar, tomato, & spring mix on a brioche bun.$18.00
Sandwiches
- Chicken Club
Marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, & roasted shallot Greek yogurt aioli served on grilled sourdough bread.$16.00
- Meatball Hero
Oggi's signature meatballs, provolone cheese, & housemade marinara served on a warm hoagie roll.$16.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken
Spicy marinated fried chicken with pickled onion slaw, pickles, Nashville hot sauce, & shredded iceberg lettuce on a brioche bun.$18.00
- Oggi's Cuban Sandwich
Bourbon-glazed pulled pork, ham, provolone cheese, sliced pickles, & mustard served on a toasted hoagie roll.$16.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
Layers of thinly sliced steak, grilled red onions, green bell peppers, & swiss cheese served on a warm hoagie roll.$19.00
- Short Rib Sandwich
Oggi's Mcgarvey’s Scottish Ale braised short rib, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, & housemade dill horseradish aioli on ciabatta bread. Served with Oggi's McGarvey's Scottish Ale gravy.$19.00
Sliders
- Beef Sliders
Oggi's seasoned ground Angus beef patties, crispy onion strings, & American cheese on a brioche bun. Served with a side of Oggi's seasoned fries, lettuce, pickle slices, & tomato.$15.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Buffalo fried chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, & celery. Served with a side of Oggi's seasoned fries, lettuce, pickle slices, & tomato.$16.00
- Pulled Pork Sliders
Tangy BBQ pulled pork & housemade coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served with a side of Oggi's seasoned fries, lettuce, pickle slices, & tomato$16.00
- Quinoa Sliders
Quinoa & black bean patties, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, & roasted shallot Greek yogurt aioli on a brioche bun. Served with a side of sweet potato fries, spring mix blend, & tomato.$15.00
Entrees
- Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Oggi's California Gold beer battered cod fillets, served with seasoned fries, housemade coleslaw, & tartar sauce.$18.00
- Beer-Braised Short Ribs
Oggi's McGarvey's Scottish Ale braised short ribs & gravy, served with housemade garlic mashed potatoes & sautéed squash & zucchini.$22.00
- Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast sautéed in our housemade lemon butter mushroom cream sauce, tossed with capers, & served with spaghetti.$22.00
- Mediterranean Salmon Bowl
Lightly breaded lemon pepper salmon and quinoa salad with kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, & pickled red onions with a housemade yogurt dill sauce.$23.00
- Oggi's Fish Tacos
Oggi's California Gold beer battered or grilled cod fillets, housemade coleslaw, & Cajun aioli in corn tortillas. Served with a side of pico de gallo & housemade tortilla chips.$15.00
- Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp, housemade coleslaw, avocado, pico de gallo, & cilantro in corn tortillas. Served with a side of pico de gallo, & housemade tortilla chips.$16.00
Pastas
- Chicken Alfredo
Creamy housemade garlic alfredo sauce over fettuccine, topped with chicken breast & parmesan. Sub: shrimp or salmon.$22.00
- Chicken Tequila
Tequila flambéed chicken breast sautéed with bell peppers & red onions over spinach pasta tossed with jalapeño lime cream sauce and cilantro. Sub: shrimp or salmon.$21.00
- Herb Crusted Salmon Limone
Italian herb crusted salmon served over housemade lemon butter cream sauce, capers, & spaghetti.$23.00
- Pesto Shrimp Pasta
Blackened shrimp, red bell peppers, red onions, parmesan, & garlic tossed in housemade creamy pesto sauce over angel hair pasta$23.00
- Sauteed Veggie Pasta
Our take on a pasta primavera. Artichoke hearts, broccoli, bell peppers, yellow squash, & cherry tomatoes over penne tossed with lemon cream sauce & garnished with parsley.$20.00
- Spaghetti & Meatballs
Oggi's Family favorite! Our signature meatballs, housemade marinara, & spaghetti topped with parmesan cheese.$18.00
- Triple Layered Lasagna
Crumbled Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, & parmesan cheeses with triple-layered imported lasagna noodles.$20.00
Kids
Desserts
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie Bake
Freshly baked chocolate chunk cookie served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.$8.00
- Oggi's Cinnaknots
Oggi’s dough deep-fried beignet-style, tossed in cinnamon sugar & drizzled with cream cheese icing.$7.00
- Oggi's Fabulous Brownie
Decadent triple chocolate brownie, topped with chocolate ganache & whipped cream. Make it a la mode.$8.50
- Old Fashioned Sundae
Vanilla ice cream with a deluge of caramel or chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.$6.00
- Scoop of Ice Cream$4.00