OGK Munchies
OGK SIDES
Drinks
Fried Whiting
$15.75
2pc fried come w/ 2 sides
Bacon Cheeseburger
$13.75
comes fries or 2 sides
COLLARDS W/ TURKEY TAILS
$4.00
BAKED MAC & CHEESE
$4.00
SWEET POTATOES
$4.00
SODA POPS /WATER
$1.00
(304) 707-5605
419 West King Street, 6, Martinsburg, WV 25401
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
