Tiphanie's. 210 E 2nd Street
Main Street OG Sandwiches
Cluck Norris
A Main Street classic! Roasted chicken, crispy bacon, homemade ranch and creamy avacado! What more could you ask for?
Razpenjo
turkey, jalapenjo kettle chips, raspberry jam, jalapenjo aioli and spring mix
Hog Heaven
ham, bacon jam, farmers' cheese, tomato, mayo and spring mix
Chicken Salad
New Farmwich, Who Dis?
Creamy avacado, garlic chive spread, farmers' cheese, tomato, red pepper, cucumber, feta, and sliced red onion
The McManderloin
Award winning Chef Aaron McMahon's version of a midwestern classic Pork T sandwich! Hand breaded, crispy pork tenderloin, served wih Boetje's mustard aioli, springmix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, and pickle served on our homemade bread.
I Like Beef Cuts and I Cannot LIe
Our take on the classic Steak Egg and Cheese Sandwich is loaded with tender, slow roasted, juicy sliced steak, two fried eggs, onion confit, arugula, melted Havarti cheese and Chermoula aioli
Turkey Pesto Is the Besto
A bold sunflower seed basil pesto, whipped ricotta spread, Heirloom Tomatoes, crispy bacon, shaved turkey and arugula all nestled between toasted, crusy homemade Garlic Parmesean Focaccia bread equals the best turkey sandwich EVA!
I Want Candied (Bacon Lettuce, Tomato) Sandwich
We eleveated the basic BLT by making it gourmet with candied bacon, ripe Heirloom Tomatoes, and roasted garlic aioli served on our homemade bread.
The 210
turkey, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, sundried tomato basil aioli, baby spinach
Greens & Grains
I Like You Elote
Creamy, tangy and a bit spicy, this salad is a love song to summer sweet corn! Crispy, juicy grilled sweet corn is the star of this salad, along with cotjjia cheese, pickled jalapenjo, crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos, pico de gallo, crispy roasted pinto beans served over chopped romane with homemade Salsa Ranch Dressing.
Berry Best Spinach Salad Ever
Sweet mixed berries, tender baby spinach, creamy feta cheese, mandarin oranges, candied orange almonds all topped with a tangy mixed berry vinaigrette dressing. A perfect summer salad!
Almost A Ceasar Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce, homemade garlic groutons, garlic dressing and Parmesean cheese
Asian Bowl
Carrots, pickled onion, cucumber, crispy wonton strips, quinioa, romaine, mandarin oranges, sesame soy vinaigrette
Spring Roll In A Bowl
Fresh, light and full of flavor, Spring Roll In A Bowl is a deconstructed spring roll made with a combination of rice noodles, crunch cucumbers, creamy avocado, crispy carrots, chopped romaine, freshmint and cilantro, garnished with peanuts and served with our homemade peanut lime dressing.
Crispy Chickpea Bowl
Crispy chickepeas, quinoa, spinach, hardboiled egg, toasted almonds, avocado, homemade honey Dijon vinaigrette
Extras
Appetizers
Fried Cheese, Please
Hand breaded and fried crispy goat cheese and Brie balls served with sweet, homemade strawberry jam, a drizzel of honey and cripsy basil.
Big Meat Energy (small)
Chef Aaron's assorted cured meats and cheeses, summer fresh fruit, Gherkin pickles, olives, Boehtje's Mustard, served with crackers and our toasted Parmesean Focaccia
Family Heirloom
Chef Aaron's twist on a Caprese Salad! Overlapping slices of Heirloom Tomatoes, fresh Mozzerella and basil, topped with Fresh Herb Vinaigrette served with house made grilled pesto focaccia to layer on for the perfect bite!
Chef Aaron's Famous Brussel Sprouts
Chef Aaron's most famous dish! Caramelized brussel sprouts, tossed with crispy kale, roasted chickpeas, tart dried cranberries, and toasted almonds then topped with creamy feta cheese, a balsamic glase and fresh lemon zest. A fan favorite.
Crab Rangoon Egg Rolls
Buratta and Peach Toasts
Dinner Menu
Chicken Confit Rigatoni Pasta
Our play on classic Chicken Confit! Slow roasted pulled chicken, fresh summer asparagus, sauteed spinach, caramelized mushrooms, tossed with Chef Aaron's pesto butter, and topped with freshly shredded Romano cheese and crispy salami.
Bang Bang Princess Shrimp
Bold garlic shrimp stir fried with red peppers, onions and fresh broccoli, served over a warm bed of herbed
Fo Shizzle, My Schnitzel
Crispy hand breaded por schnitzel, served with a side of Tiph's homemade carmelized German spaetzle, brussel sprouts with bacon and sauteed onions, then topped with mushroom gravy
Korean Beef
Koreak inspired marinated steak, nestled on a bed of fresh herbed ginger rice, sliced foaged radished, shredded crunchy cabbage, and topped with Chef's sweet, spicy and savory Kalbi Sauce then garnished with crunch fried garlic chips and corn nuts.
Smothered Smoked Bacon Gouda Chicken
Dinner Sandwiches
NA Beverages
Desserts & Pastries
cookies
Macarons
bars
cake by the slice
Kids Menu
Kids' menu
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Sandwiches
Twisto On A Monte Cristo
Our Monte Cristo is a twist on this classic decadent, indulgent sandwich! Sweet, salty and cheesy, we stuff ours with ham, Swiss cheese, two fried eggs and dijoinnaise, cook it French Toast style and top it with powdered sugar. Served with Funnel Cake Fries and a side of Raspberry Dipping Sauce.
Yo Soy Chorizo
A breakfast sandwich made with two fried eggs, hash brown patty, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, and served with our homemade Southwest Sauce on our homemade bread.
What The French, Toast?
Wakey Wakey Eggs & Bakey Jam
This breakfast sandwich is made with two fried eggs, our FAMOUS BACON JAM, more bacon, melted American cheese, and a hash brown patty all served on our homemade bread.
Breakfast Bowls
Acai Bowl
Our Acai Bowl is smooth, thick, fruity and fresh! First we blend it with acai, summer fresh berries and yogurt. Then we top it with more berries, bananas and homemeade granola. A perfect refreshing breakfast or summer snack.
Kind Of A Pig Deal
Made with ham, sausage, and bacon, served over our crispy potatoes, sauteed onioins, melted farmers' cheese, and two fried eggs.
Southwest Bowl
We start with sauteed peppers and onions, serve it over fried potatoes and chorizo, top it with two fried eggs, homemade Southwest Sauce and Colby Jack cheese.
Veggie Bowl
We start by frying two eggs, then we serve it over sauteed peppers and onions, spinach and breakfast potatoes. Then we top it with feta cheese and balsamic glaze.
Bar Menu
Cocktails
Wanna Play Mermaids
Malibu, Blue Curaco, pineapple juice, coconut
Adult Swim
Vodka, fresh strawberries, Absolut Berry Vodkarita
Watermelon Sugar
Fresh watermelon juice, basil vodka, lime
Hot Girl Summer
Malibu, pineapple, cranberry
Tan Lines
Fresh cantelope juice, St. Germain, prosecco
Summer Fling
Empress Gin, sparkling Rose, lemon
Pineapple On The Patio
Vodka, triple sec, pineapple juice martini
Ranch Water
Tequilla, lime Topo Chico
Raspberry Mojito
Raspberry, lime, rum, mint
Mojito
Lime, rum, mint
Bacardi and Coke
Rum and Coke
Titos & Mixer
Captain and Coke
Tastes Like Summer
Barbie Margarita
Wine and Bubbles
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc glass
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc bottle
Crusher Pinot Noir glass
Crusher Pinot Noir bottle
Studio by Marival Rose glass
Studio by Marival Rose bottle
Ruffino Pino Grigio glass
Ruffino Pino Grigio bottle
Glass of champagne
Bottle of champagne
Glass of prosecco
Bottle of prosecco
Mimosa
Shots and Mixers
Alternating Currents
Happy Hour Menu
HH Food
Happytizers, Appetizers that make you happy!
