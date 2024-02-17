Ohana Poke Bowl NEW
Food
Signature House Bowl
- Ohana Bowl$16.00
Salmon, Ahi Tuna, Edamame, Mango, Seaweed(g), Cucumber, Scallions, Crunch Onion, Seseme Seeds, *Ohana Special Sauce, Ponzu sauce.
- Kohala Bowl$15.00
Ahi Tuna or *Spicy Tuna, Crab, Edamame, Pineapple, Cucumber, Scallions, Tobiko (g), Crispy Wonton, Sesame Seeds,*Spicy Aioli, Ponzu Sauce.
- Mauka Bowl$15.00
Chicken, Shrimp, Edamame, Pineapple, Cucumber, Carrots, Scallions, Corn, Crispy Wonton, Soy Sauce, Sweet Unagi
- Vegetarian Bowl$14.00
Tofu or *Spicy Tofu, Seaweed(g), Avocado, Edamame, Cucumber, Crunch Onion, Teriyaki, Spicy Aioli
- Moana Kids Bowl$9.00
Chicken or Shrimp, Pineapple, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Wonton, Soy Sauce, Teriyaki Sauce.
BYO
- Small Build Your Own (1 Protein) 18oz$12.00
Five easy steps; Choose your base. Choose your ingredients. Choose your protein. Choose your toppings. Choose your Sauce.
- Regular Build Your Own (2 Proteins) 24oz$16.00
Five easy steps; Choose your base. Choose your ingredients. Choose your proteins. Choose your toppings. Choose your Sauce.
- Large Build Your Own (3 Proteins) 32oz$19.00
Five easy steps; Choose your base. Choose your ingredients. Choose your protein. Choose your toppings. Choose your Sauce.
Extras
Sides
- Seaweed Salad ( 8oz Cup)$6.50
- Crab Salad 8oz$5.50
Shredded Crab in a 8 oz cup with the option to add cucumber on the side, scallions, sesame seeds and soy sauce.
- Edamame 8oz$5.50
- Side of Edamame 2oz$0.75
- Side of Pineapple 2oz$0.75
- Side of Jalapeño 2oz$0.75
- Side of Carrots 2oz$0.75
- Side of Ginger 2oz$0.75
- Side of Onion 2oz$0.75
- Side of Corn 2oz$0.75
- Side of Crispy Wonton 2oz$0.75
- Side of Crunch Onion 1oz$0.75
- Side of White Rice$2.50
- Side of Brown Rice$2.50
Cookies
Drinks
- Bottle water$1.50
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Mexican Coke$2.75
- LaCroix Lemon$1.50
- LaCroix Lime$1.50
- LaCroix Black Razzberry$1.50
- LaCroix Limoncello$1.50
- LaCroix Guava$1.50
- LaCroix Pamplemousse$1.50
- LaCroix Beach Plum$1.50
- Pure Leaf Iced Tea Unsweetened$2.50
- Pure Leaf Iced Sweet Tea$2.50
- S. Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water$2.65
- S. Pellegrino Essenza Blood Orange & Black Raspberry$1.75
- S. Pellegrino Essenza Tangerine & Wild Strawberry$1.75
- S.Pelegrino Essenza Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate$1.75
- Sanpelllegrino Aranciata Orange$1.85
- Sanpellegrino Limonata$1.85
- Sanpelegrino Arancia & Fico D'India$1.85
- Sanpellegrino Arnciata Rosa$1.85
- JOYBA Bubble Tea (Strawberry Lemonade Green Tea with popping BOBA)$4.15
- JOYBA Bubble Tea (Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea with popping BOBA )$4.15
- JOYBA Bubble Tea (Raspberry Dragon Fruit Black Tea popping BOBA)$4.15
- Honest Kids Organic Berry Good Lemonade (juice box 6 oz)$1.00
- Fiji Water$2.00