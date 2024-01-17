Oh's Sandwiches 3217 California Ave SW
Banh mi
- Grilled Pork Banh Mi$9.00
Savor the symphony of flavors in our Grilled Pork Banh Mi. Succulent pork, creamy pate and mayo, house sauce, black pepper, and fresh cilantro, all balanced with pickled carrot, daikon, cool cucumber, and a hint of jalapeno.
- Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$9.00
Experience the perfect blend of flavors in our Grilled Chicken Banh Mi. Tender chicken, creamy pate, mayo, house sauce, black pepper, and fresh cilantro, harmonized with pickled carrot, daikon, cool cucumber, and a hint of jalapeno
- Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi$8.50
Indulge in the vibrant flavors of our Vegetarian Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi. Featuring savory lemongrass-infused tofu, mayo, house sauce, black pepper, cilantro, pickled carrot, daikon, cool cucumber, and a hint of jalapeno.
- Classic Banh Mi$9.00
Savor the symphony of flavors in our Classic Banh Mi. A medley of savory delights featuring tender jampon, delicate pork floss, and authentic Vietnamese ham. Complemented by creamy pate, mayo, house sauce, black pepper, cilantro, pickled carrot, daikon, cool cucumber, and a hint of jalapeno. If you're a fan of pate, this one is for you.
Drinks
- Thai tea$5.00
- Special Watermelon Bliss Drink$6.00
- Ice Tea Refresher$4.50
- Mango Ice Tea$5.00
- Strawberry Ice Tea$5.00
- Peach Ice Tea$5.00
- Passion Fruit Ice Tea$5.00
- Fresh Lychee Ice tea$6.00
- Fresh Peach Ice Tea$6.00
- Original Milk Tea$4.50
- Mango Milk Tea$5.00
- Strawberry Milk Tea$5.00
- Peach Milk Tea$5.00
- Taro Milk Tea$5.00
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$6.50
- Passionfruit Milk Tea$5.00
- Avocado Smoothie$6.00
- Strawberry Smoothie$6.00
- Peach Smoothie$6.00
- Mango Smoothie$6.00
- Banana Smoothie$6.00
- Blueberry Smoothie$6.00
- Passion Fruit Smoothie$6.00
- Vietnamese Ice Coffee$6.00
- Vietnamese Hot Coffee$4.75
- Coconut can$3.00
- Pop drinks$1.50
- Water bottle$1.50
- Fresh Coconut$6.50
- Mint Lemonade$5.00
- Sparking Water$2.50