Classic Banh Mi

$9.00

Savor the symphony of flavors in our Classic Banh Mi. A medley of savory delights featuring tender jampon, delicate pork floss, and authentic Vietnamese ham. Complemented by creamy pate, mayo, house sauce, black pepper, cilantro, pickled carrot, daikon, cool cucumber, and a hint of jalapeno. If you're a fan of pate, this one is for you.