Oishii Ramen Cafe
Food
Appetizer
- Edamame$6.00
Steamed Green Beans / Salt
- Kaiso Salad$6.00
Sherdded Seaweed / Sesame Vinaigrette
- Veggie Gyoza (5pcs.)$9.00
Steamed or Fried Vegetable Dumplings / Ponzu Sauce
- Pork Gyoza (5pcs.)$9.00
Steamed or Fried Pork Dumplings / Ponzu Sauce
- Bao Buns (2pcs.)$9.00
Steamed Buns / choice of ChaShu or Fried Tofu or Karaage ( +$1 ) or Shrimp Tempura ( +$1 ) / Cucumber / Lettuce / Spicy Mayo / Sweet Sauce / Scallions / Sesame
- Takoyaki (4pcs.)$8.00
Fried Squid Balls / Katsu Sauce / Spicy Mayo / Bonito Flakes / Seaweed / Sesame
- Shrimp Shumai (4pcs.)$8.00
Steamed Shrimp Dumplings / Ponzu Sauce / Scallions
- Shrimp Tempura (4pcs.)$10.00
Fried Shrimp Tempura / Sweet Sauce / Cabbage / Mayo / Lemon / Sesame / Scallions
- Lava Shrimp Tempura (4pcs.)$11.00
Fried Shrimp Tempura / Seared With Spicy Mayo / Bonito / Sesame / Cabbage / Lemon / Scallions
- Ika Karaage (5-7pcs.)$10.00
Fried Squid Rings / Cabbage / Mayo / Spicy Mayo / Lemon / Sesame / Scallions
- Karaage (5-7pcs.)$9.00
Fried Chicken Karaage / Cabbage / Mayo / Spicy Mayo / Lemon / Sesame / Scallions
Chef's Recommends
- Tonkotsu$16.00
Pork Paitan Broth / Pork ChaShu / Kikurage / Soft-Boiled Egg / Scallions Black Garlic Oil
- Spicy Tonkotsu$16.00
Pork Paitan Broth / Pork ChaShu / Menma (Bamboo Shoot )/ Soft-Boiled Egg / Scallions / Black Garlic Oil / Homemade Spicy Paste
- Oishii Ramen$19.00
Pork Paitan Broth / Pork ChaShu / Stew Pork Belly / Oven Bacon / Kikurage / Menma / Sweetcorn / Soft-Boiled Egg / Scallions / Black Garlic Oil
- Taruntula$21.00
Lobster Broth / Spicy Creamy Lemongrass Based / Coconut Milk / Shrimp / Squid / Fried Soft Shell Crab / Cabbage / Mushroom / Scallions / Lime
- Shrimp Tempura Ramen$18.00
Bonito Broth / Soy Sauce Based / Fried Shrimp Tempura / Menma / Sweetcorn / Soft-Boiled Egg / Scallions
- Creamy Chicken Ramen$16.00
Creamy Vegetable Broth / Soy Based /Choice of Chicken Breast or Fried Chicken / SweetCorn / Bok Choy / Soft-Boiled Egg / Scallions / Black Garlic Oil / Crispy Garlic
- Vegetable$16.00
Vegetable Broth / Vegan Noodle / Miso Paste / Steamed Tofu / Cabbage / Carrot / Menma / Kikuraage / Scallions / Kikurage / Cabbage / Scallions
Ramen
- Tonkotsu$16.00
Pork Paitan Broth / Pork ChaShu / Kikurage / Soft-Boiled Egg / Scallions / Black Garlic Oil
- Spicy Tonkotsu$16.00
Pork Paitan Broth / Pork ChaShu / Menma (Bamboo Shoot )/ Soft-Boiled Egg / Scallions / Black Garlic Oil / Homemade Spicy Paste
- Miso$16.00
Pork Paitan Broth / Miso Paste / Pork ChaShu / Menma (Bamboo Shoot) / Soft-Boiled Egg / Scallions
- Tan Tan$16.00
Pork Paitan Broth / Chili Oil and Sesame Paste / Ground Pork / Sweetcorn / Bok Choy / Soft-Boiled Egg / Scallions Soft-Boiled Egg / Scallions
- Shoyu$16.00
Bonito Broth / Soy Sauce Based / Pork ChaShu / Menma (Bamboo Shoot) / Sweetcorn / Soft-Boiled Egg / Scallions
- Chicken Shio$16.00
Chicken Broth / Salt Based / Chicken Breast / Sweetcorn / Kikurage / Soft-Broiled Egg / Scallions
Special Ramen
- Oishii$19.00
Pork Paitan Broth / Pork ChaShu / Stew Pork Belly / Oven Bacon / Kikurage / Menma / Sweetcorn / Soft-Boiled Egg / Scallions / Black Garlic Oil
- Taruntula$21.00
obster Broth / Spicy Creamy Lemongrass Based / Coconut Milk / Shrimp / Squid / Fried Soft Shell Crab / Cabbage / Mushroom / Scallions / Lime
- Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Bonito Broth / Soy Sauce Based / Fried Shrimp Tempura / Menma / Sweetcorn / Soft-Boiled Egg / Scallions
- Volcano$18.00
Pork Paitan Broth / Miso Paste / Spicy Kimchi Sauce Based / Pork Bulgogi / Kikurage / Menma / Soft-boiled Egg / Scallions
- Tsukemen$22.00
Dipping Noodle Ramen / Pork Paitan Broth / Miso Paste / Ribeye Steak / Butter / Cabbage / Menma / Soft-Boiled Egg / Scallions / Homemade Sauce / Sesame
- Khoa Soi$18.00
Chicken Broth / Yellow Curry Based / Chilli Paste / Coconut Milk / Chicken Legs / Pickle / Red Onion / Crispy Noodle / Scallions / Lime
- Creamy Chicken Ramen$16.00
Creamy Vegetable Broth / Soy Based /Choice of Chicken Breast or Fried Chicken / SweetCorn / Bok Choy / Soft-Boiled Egg / Scallions / Black Garlic Oil / Crispy Garlic
- Creamy Vegetable$16.00
Creamy Vegetable Broth / Soy Based / Steamed Mushroom / SweetCorn / Bok Choy / Tofu / Scallions / Black Garlic Oil / Crispy Garlic
- Vegetable$16.00
Vegetable Broth / Vegan Noodle / Miso Paste / Steamed Tofu / Cabbage / Carrot / Menma / Kikuraage / Scallions / Kikurage / Cabbage / Scallions
- Kinoko$16.00
Mushroom Broth / Vegan Noodle / Oyster mushroom / Enoki / Branch Mushroom / Grilled Portobello / Mushroom / Scallions.
Rice Bowls
- Chashu Don$16.00
Braised Pork Chashu / Rice / Soft-Broiled Egg / Drizzled mayonnaise / Sweet Sauce / Sesame / Scallions
- Kakiuni Don$16.00
Stew Pork Belly / Rice / Soft-Broiled Egg / Drizzled Sweet Sauce / Sesame / Scallions
- Karaage Don$16.00
Fried Chicken Karaage / Rice / Cabbage / Soft-Broiled Egg / Pickle / Drizzled mayonnaise / Sesame / Scallions
- Gyu Don$21.00
Seared Steak / Rice / Cabbage / Shiitake / Soft-Broiled Egg / Pickle / Drizzled mayonnaise / Homade Sauce / Sesame / Scallions
- Shrimp Tempura Don$16.00
Fried Shrimp Tempura / Rice / Sweet Sauce / Cabbage / Mayo / Lemon / Scallions / Sesame
Create Your Own Ramen
Drinks
Brewed Tea Series
Milk Tea Series
- House Black Milk Tea$6.99
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea$6.99
- Rosted Oolong Milk Tea$6.99
- Thai Milk Tea$6.99
- Rose Milk Tea$6.99
Dairy Free and Caffeine Free
- Oreo Milk Tea$6.99
Dairy Free and Caffeine Free
- Honeydew Milk Tea$6.99
Dairy Free and Caffeine Free
- Taro Milk Tea$6.99
Dairy Free and Caffeine Free
- Black Sesame Milk Tea$6.99
Dairy Free and Caffeine Free
Fruit Tea Series
Fresh Milk Series
Cheese Foam Fruit Tea Slush
- Cheese Foam Strawberry Tea$9.50
Fresh Strawberry blends with ice and green tea , and topped with cheese foam.
- Cheese Foam Mango Tea$9.50
Fresh Mango blends with ice and green tea , and topped with cheese foam.
- Cheese Foam Peach Tea$9.50
Fresh Mango blends with ice and green tea , and topped with cheese foam.
- Cheese Foam Oreo$9.50
Oreo blends with ice and whole milk , and topped with cheese foam.
- Cheese Foam Ube$9.50
Fresh Ube blends with ice and Whole Milk , and topped with cheese foam.
Yogurt Drink Series
Special Drink Series
- Blizzard$9.99
Fresh Taro blends with ice and whole milk , and topped with cheese foam and boba
- Typhoon$9.99
Thai Milk Tea Blends with Ice , and topped with cheese foam & Glass Jelly
- Tsunami$9.99
Fresh Mango blends with ice and green tea , and topped with cheese foam / Strawberry puree / Strawberry Pop
- Tornado$9.99
Japanese Matcha with Whole Milk , and topped with Strawberry Puree & Boba
- Tidal$9.99
Ube with Whole Milk , and topped with Mango Puree & Pudding
- Monsoon$9.99
Mixed Fruites with Green Tea , and topped with Rainbow Jelly
- Hurricane$9.99
Peach Hawaiian Tea , and topped with Strawberrry Puree and Strawberry Pop