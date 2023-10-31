Oishii Japanese Sushi & Sake 2721 Virginia Circle
Food
Kitchen App
Stuffed marinated shrimp in shishito peppers is served with a sweet and savory soy sauce and spicy mayo. ( 4 pcs. )
Roasted mild peppers, salt, bonita with house special sauce.
Crispy brussel sprout with house flavor topped with crispy garlic and bonito
wok charred edamame in spicy garlic sauce
Steam shrimp and vegetable wrapped in rice paper
Dried seaweed, tofu, scallion
served with spicy fish sauce and Lao-style tomato sauce
served with spicy fish sauce and Lao-style tomato sauce
Crispy cauliflower with spicy Gochujang glaze.
Spicy korean fried chicken wings
Grilled whole squid
6 pcs of lightly battered shrimps tempura
6 pieces of fried stuffed shrimp and vegetables wrapped in rice paper
Pork Gyoza (6 pieces) Steamed or Fried.
Stuffed with pork, carrot, onion, cabbage in egg wonton skin, and fried to a crisp, served with sweet plum reduction (3 pieces).
Stuffed with pork, carrots, onions, cabbage in rice paper, and fried to a crisp, served with sweet plum chili sauce (3 pcs).
8 pieces
Sushi App
spicy tuna on crispy rice topped with avocado, jalapeno and tempura flakes served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Guac-Style avocado and spicy kani with house special sauce served with chips
Spicy tuna and spicy kani topped with tempura flakes, scallion, masago, and house special sauce served in butternut lettuce cups.
Squid salad
Thinly sliced fresh snapper topped with fresh limes, onion,Thai chili peppers and cilantro served with house umami fresh limes sauce
Deep fried marinated rice ball topped with tuna,salmon, spicy kani,avocado,scallion and masago served with house special sauce on top
Spicy kani and avocado wrapped with fresh salmon topped with freshly sliced strawberries, hot garlic oil and chef's special sauce
Thinly sliced fresh salmon topped with black tobiko, crispy garlic, sea salt, truffle oil and yuzu ponzu sauce
9 pcs fresh salmon sashimi
9 pcs of tuna,salmon and white fish ( Chef's choice, Cannot substitute )
Conch, octopus,kani and cucumber with sweet vinegar dressing
9 pcs fresh tuna sashimi
Beautiful layers of sushi rice, chopped carrot, spicy tuna, spicy kani and avocado served with chips
thinly sliced seared tuna, scallion and ponzu sauce
Thinly sliced of choice of fish : Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, or snapper served with sliced jalapeno and ponzu sauce on top
Mix of tuna, salmon, white fish and spring mixed salad with creamy yuzu dressing served with crispy salmon skin on top
Thinly sliced fresh wahoo topped with fresh limes, onion,Thai chili peppers and cilantro served with house umami fresh limes sauce
6 pieces of blistered shishito peppers wrapped with yellowtail and microgreens, topped with fresh slices of strawberries and chef's special sauce.
Kitchen Station
Stir fried beef and broccoli
Stir fried cashew nuts with mushroom, scallion, onion and dried chili.
Stir fried bell peppers, onion, carrot, celery, zucchini, shiitake mushroom, jalapeno in hot and spicy brown sauce
Served with steamed broccoli, cabbage, onion and carrot
Stir fried fresh ginger with mushroom, carrot, bell peppers, in house brown sauce
Sauteed crispy chicken with house sweet tangy orange sauce topped with sesame seed
Stir fried beef , onion and bell peppers in house brown sauce
Served with steamed broccoli, cabbage, onion and carrot
Stir fried broccoli, carrot, celery, mushroom, bean sprout, bell peppers, zucchini in house brown sauce
Japanese pork cutlet, server with steamed broccoli, carrot, onion and sweet savory katsu sauce
Japanese pork cutlet rice bowl made with tonkatsu, egg and sauteed onion simmered in a sweet and savory sauce
lightly battered 8 shrimps and vegetable
Stir fried, broccoli, carrot, onion, bell peppers,basil in house brown sauce
Deep fried house marinated chicken served with homemade sweet and sour sauce
Fried Rice
Noodle Wok
Stir fried thin wheat flour egg noodle with egg, cabbage, carrot, onion, scallion, celery in house brown sauce
Stir fried rice flat noodle, egg, broccoli, bean sprout in seasoned sweet soy sauce
Stir fried rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut in pad thai sauce
Stir fried bean thread noodle with egg, cabbage, shiitake mushroom, carrot, celery in a house brown sauce
Stir fried thick chewy rice noodle with egg, bell pepper, broccoli, basil in house brown sauce
Stir fried thick wheat egg noodle with egg, cabbage, carrot, onion, celery in house brown sauce
Sushi Entree
9 pcs. sashimi, 9 pcs sushi ( chef's choice) , spicy tuna roll
12 pcs. sashimi, 12 pcs. sushi ( chef's choice ) sex on the beach roll,spicy salmon roll,tuna avocado roll
18 pcs. sashimi, 18 pcs. sushi ( chef's choice ), rainbow roll, double Crunchyroll,spicy tuna roll,shrimp tempura roll
21 pcs. sashimi, 21 pcs. sushi ( chef's choice ), kissing roll, lady lover roll, green dragon roll, oishii special roll, shrimp tempura roll
Assorted fish over sushi rice
6 pcs. Sashimi 3 pcs. Sushi ( chef's choice ) , 1 Roll and 2 pcs of egg roll or pork gyoza.
15 pcs. of the fresh cut ( chef's choice, cannot substitute )
21 pcs. of the fresh cut ( chef's choice, cannot substitute )
15 pcs. of fresh salmon sashimi.
15 pcs. of fresh tuna sashimi.
Squared cut Fresh tuna, scallion, seaweed salad, spring mixed with house sauce over rice
Smoked eel, avocado and sesame seed over sushi rice
Classic Roll
Kani,cucumber,avocado
Smoked eel, cucumber topped with sliced avocado,eel sauce
Smoked eel,cucumber,eel sauce
Yellowtail and scallion
Salmon,cream cheese,avocado
Salmon and scallion
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber
Assorted fish on top of california roll
steamed shrimp, cucumber,avocado
Tuna and scallion
spicy salmon, cucumber, scallion, tempura flakes
spicy scallop,cucumber,scallion, tempura flakes
spicy tuna,scallion, cucumber, tempura flakes
spicy yellowtail,cucumber,scallion, tempura flakes
Spicy snapper, cucumber, scallion and tempura flakes
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, tempura flakes
Deep fried soft shell crab,cucumber,avocado,masago,eel sauce
Inari,oshinko,cucumber,avocado,carrot,asparagus
Signature Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, jalapeno topped with white tuna, lemon slices , spicy mayo and sriracha
Kani, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, crispy anaheim chili topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber topped with baked kani and conch dynamite sauce
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped with smoked eel, black tobiko, tempura flakes and eel sauce
Smoked eel, yellowtail, cucumber,salmon skin, cream cheese, masago, scallion topped with avocado and eel sauce
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese wrapped with soy paper topped with spicy mayo , eel sauce and tempura flakes
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus topped with assorted fish, hot garlic oil, tempura flakes and chef's special sauce ( spicy )
Kani, cream cheese, jalapeno,cucumber, avocado,shrimp tempura topped with albacore amd homemade cajun aioli
Spinach, kani, cucumber,avocado, tamago, oshinko
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, Avocado, jalapeno topped with salmon, avocado,tempura flakes, , spicy mayo and sriracha
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese,masago topped with sliced avocado, tempura flakes and eel sauce
Shrimp tempura, Kani, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber rolled with Flamin hot cheetos crumbs
Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, jalapeno topped with spicy tuna, avocado, tempura flakes, spicy mayo and kimchi sauce
Kani,cucumber, avocado, cream cheese topped with smoked salmon, avocado tempura flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Kani,cucumber, avocado, cream cheese topped with steamed shrimp, avocado tempura flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Lobster tails tempura, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, masago topped with chef's special sauce and tempura flakes
Kani, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped with baked crawfish dynamite sauce
Steamed shrimp, kani, mango, papaya, avocado topped with masago and homemade mango sauce
white fish tempura, onion, avocado topped with tempura flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Scallop teriyaki, asparagus, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura flakes
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, Avocado, jalapeno topped with tuna, avocado,tempura flakes, red tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Tuna, cucumber wrapped with soy paper topped with salon, avocado, spicy mayo and sriracha
sauteed beef and onion, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, crispy anaheim chili topped with chef's special sauce
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber topped with tobiko and spicy house sauce
Chicken tempura, avocado, cucumber, lettuce topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped with spicy tuna and spicy kani
Kani, cucumber, avocado topped with baked kani and conch dynamite sauce, masago, scallion amd tempura flakes
Cucumber wrapped Kani, Avocado, Scallion with your choice of fish (6 pcs.)
Deep Fried Roll
Smoked eel, cream cheese, cucumber and avocado
salmon and cream cheese
Chicken Teriyaki, jalapeno, cilantro, cream cheese
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with spicy kani, tempura flakes and scallion
Spicy kani and cream cheese
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado and jalapeno
Kani, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, shrimp tempura, cream cheese
Spicy tuna, cilantro,jalapeno, cream cheese
Tuna, salmon, snapper, avocado, asparagus topped with house special sauce
Curries
Bell pepper, bamboo shoot, baby corn, jalapeno, basil in homemade green curry
Bell pepper, bamboo shoot, baby corn, jalapeno, pineapple, basil
Japanese pork cutlet, potatoes, carrot, onion in japanese style curry
Bell pepper, bamboo shoot, baby corn, jalapeno, basil in homemade red curry
Salmon Katsu, potatoes, carrot, onion in japanese style curry
Soup
Rice noodle in homemade beef bone broth served with scallion, cilantro, fresh bean sprout, fresh basil, jalapeno and fresh limes
Spicy coconut lemongrass base soup with mushroom, tomato and scallion served with white rice or fried rice
Spicy lemongrass base soup with mushroom, tomato and scallion served with white rice or fried rice
A La Carte
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
2 pieces per order
Hand Roll
Kani, cucumber, avocado
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado. tempura flakes
Spicy kani, cucumber,scallion, tempura flakes
spicy salmon, cucumber,scallion,tempura flakes
spicy snapper, cucumber, scallion, tempura flakes
Spicy tuna, cucumber, scallion, tempura flakes
Spicy Yellowtail, cucumber, scallion, tempura flakes
Spider Hand Roll (comes with 2 hand rolls)
Sides
Plain Pho broth and noodle. NO MEAT! NO VEGGIES! NO Substitutes.