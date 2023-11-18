Ojai Noodle House
Nhau
- Banh Phong Thom Chien / Prawn Crackers$6.00
- Goi Buoi Thom / Citrus Salad$14.00
- Goi Ga / Vietnamese Chicken Salad$15.00
- Pai Huaing Gua / Spicy Cucumber$7.00
- Goi Cuon / Summer Rolls$9.00
- Cha Goi / Egg Rolls$7.00
- Canh Ga Chien /Chicken Wings$10.00
- Banh Xeo / Crepes$14.00
- Dau Xao Toi String Beans$8.00
- Shoestring Fries$7.00
- ---------
Noodles & More
Burgers & Sandos
Drinks
Beer
Ojai Noodle House Location and Ordering Hours
(917) 691-6686
Open now • Closes at 7PM