Oji Sushi & Sake Bar - Montebello
FOOD
Salad
- Chicken Salad
Mixed greens served with grilled chicken (Dark) and House Goma Dressing$13.95
- Cucumber Salad$4.95
- House Salad
Red cabbage, carrot, cucumber, and iceberg lettuce and mixed greens with House Goma Dressing.$6.95
- Organic Tofu Salad
Fresh tofu, cabbage, carrots, cucumber, and iceberg lettuce and mixed greens with House Goma dressing.$9.95
- Salmon Skin Salad
Daikon, mix greens, cucumber, gobo, furikake, sriracha, ponzu, bonito flakes, salmon skin, white onion and sesame oil.$12.95
- Sashimi Salad
Daikon, mix greens, cucumber, gobo, ponzu, sweet mustard, masago, sesame oil, furikake, sriracha yuzu citrus and chef choice of sashimi.$18.95
- Seafood Cucumber Salad
Japanese pickled cucumber with octopus and shrimp.$9.95
- Seaweed Salad
Japanese Wakame Salad served with Sesame Seasoning$8.50
Oji Signature Sashimi
- Cajun Tuna Special Sashimi
Cajun tuna sashimi with crunchy garlic chili oil and avocado served with ponzu sauce.$18.95
- Ceviche
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, White fish, and octopus mixed with House Special Japanese Salsa Sauce.$18.95
- Crunch Onion Albacore
Albacore sashimi with crunch onion served with house special sauce.$18.95
- Jessica Alba Wrap
Spicy tuna, avocado wrapped with albacore with crunch onion served with house special sauce.$17.95
- Mango Salsa Salmon
Salmon sashimi with mango salsa served with house special sauce.$16.95
- Sashimi Deluxe
20 pcs chefs choice of best sashimi served with rice and miso soup.$49.95
- Sashimi Sampler
10 pcs/ 5 different kinds sashimi$25.95
- Sushi Omakase
10 pcs chefs choice.$38.95
- Truffle Halibut
Halibut sashimi, cilantro, onion, Japanese chili pepper with truffle oil and ponzu sauce.$19.95
- Truffle Salmon Wrap
Spicy krab, avocado wrapped with salmon served with ponzu and truffle oil.$17.95
- Yuzu Yellowtail
Yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno, cilantro, onion with house special yuzu ponzu.$18.95
Appetizer
- Asian Fries
Crispy Fries with Furikake$4.95
- Broiled Mussel
Baked Mussels with Japanese Mayo. Served with Eel sauce, Masago, and Green Onions$9.95
- Calamari Ring
Deep Fried Calamari Rings. Served with Spicy Mayo Sauce$9.95
- Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled Chicken served with Teriyaki Sauce$9.95
- Crispy Chicken Karaage
Deep Fried Japanese style chicken bites. House Favorite$9.95
- Crispy Squid Legs
Deep Fried Japanese style marinated Squid Legs$9.50
- Croquette (Veggie)
Deep Fried Vegetable Croquettes$8.95
- Edamame
Salted Steamed Soy Beans$4.95
- Fried Oyster
Deep Fried Panko Breaded Oysters. Served with Tonkatsu Sauce$7.95
- Garlic Chili Edamame
Edamame sauteed in House Garlic Butter Sauce and Chili$7.50
- Gyoza
Pork and vegetable$6.95
- Organic Agedashi Tofu
Deep Fried Tofu served with Tempura Sauce, Green Onions, and Bonito Flakes$8.50
- Salmon Collar with Sea Salt
Oven Baked Salmon Collar$9.95
- Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled Salmon Fillet served with a side of Teriyaki Sauce$13.95
- Shishito Peppers
Japanese Shishito Peppers sauteed in Garlic Butter Sauce$9.50
- Shrimp & Veggie Tempura
Deep Fried Shrimp & Assorted Vegetables$10.95
- Shrimp Spring Roll
Fried Japanese style Shrimp Spring Rolls. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce.$8.50
- Soft Shell Crab
Deep-Fried Soft-Shell Crab. Served with Ponzu Sauce$12.95
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
Spicy Tuna and avocado served on top of Deep-Fried Bed of Rice. Served with Eel Sauce, Chili Garlic Sauce, Green Onions and Spicy Mayo$12.95
- Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers
Spicy tuna and cream cheese stuffed in jalapeno.$10.95
- Takoyaki
Japanese style deep fried Octopus balls. Served with Okonomiyaki Sauce and Mayo Sauce$9.50
- Veggie Tempura
Deep Fried Assorted Vegetables$10.95
- Yellowtail Collar with Sea Salt
Oven baked Yellowtail Collar with sea salt$12.95
- Ika sansai$5.95
Donburi
Kitchen Special Bowl
- Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled Chicken served with assorted steamed vegetables and rice$11.95
- Chicken Katsu Bowl
Deep Fried Chicken Katsu served with Rice$11.95
- Beef Yakiniku Bowl
Marinated Thinly sliced Japanese Beef (Yakiniku) served with Rice$13.95
- Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled Salmon fillet served with Teriyaki Sauce on a bed of rice.$13.95
Udon
- Udon
Japanese Noodles and Brooth. Served with Fish cake, Green Onions, Sansai Mix, and Fried Tofu.$12.95
- Udon With
Japanese Noodles and Brooth. Served with Fish cake, Green Onions, Sansai Mix, and Fried Tofu. Pick your selection to make it a combo!$17.95
- Chicken Yaki-Udon
Japanese style sauteed noodles with chicken and vegetables.$12.95
- Beef Yaki-Udon
Japanese style sauteed noodles with beef and vegetables.$13.95
Combination
Sushi
- Albacore Sushi
2 Pcs$6.95
- Black Snapper Sushi
2 Pcs$7.50
- Bluefin Tuna Sushi
2 Pcs$7.95
- Fresh Water Eel Sushi
2 Pcs$6.95
- Halibut Sushi
2 Pcs$7.50
- King Scallop Sushi
2 Pcs$6.95
- Lemon Pepper Salmon Sushi
2 Pcs$6.95
- Mackerel Sushi
2 Pcs$5.95
- Octopus Sushi
2 Pcs$5.50
- Salmon Belly Sushi
2 Pcs$6.95
- Salmon Egg Sushi
2 Pcs$7.95
- Salmon Sushi
2 Pcs$6.50
- Sea Urchin Sushi
2 Pcs$16.95
- Shrimp Sushi
2 Pcs$4.95
- Smelt Egg Sushi
2 Pcs$5.50
- Squid Sushi
2 Pcs$5.50
- Sweet Egg Sushi
2 Pcs$3.95
- Sweet Shrimp Sushi
2 Pcs$9.95
- Yellowtail Belly Sushi
2 Pcs$8.50
- Yellowtail Sushi
2 Pcs$7.95
Sashimi
- Albacore Sashimi
6 Pcs$16.50
- Black Snapper Sashimi
6 Pcs$18.50
- Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
6 Pcs$19.95
- Fresh Water Eel Sashimi
6 Pcs$17.95
- Halibut Sashimi
6 Pcs$18.50
- King Scallop Sashimi
6 Pcs$18.50
- Mackerel Sashimi
6 Pcs$15.95
- Octopus Sashimi
6 Pcs$15.95
- Salmon Belly Sashimi
6 Pcs$18.50
- Salmon Sashimi
6 Pcs$15.95
- Sea Urchin Sashimi
6 Pcs$38.95
- Sweet Egg Sashimi
6 Pcs$10.95
- Yellowtail Belly Sashimi
6 Pcs$21.95
- Yellowtail Sashimi
6 Pcs$19.95
Classic Roll
- Avocado Roll$6.95
- California Roll$6.95
- Crunch Roll
Krab, Avocado, Shrimp Tempura, and Cucumbers. Topped with Crunch and Eel Sauce$11.95
- Cucumber Roll$5.50
- Eel & Avocado Roll$7.95
- Mexican Roll
Spicy crab, avocado, and cucumber. Served with Crunch, Deep Fried Jalapenos, and Spicy Mayo$11.95
- Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese, and Cucumber$9.95
- Salmon Roll$7.50
- Salmon Skin Roll$6.95
- Spicy Albacore Roll$7.95
- Spicy Scallop Roll$8.95
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.95
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$7.95
- Tuna Roll$8.95
- Veggie Roll$6.95
- Veggie Tempura Roll$11.95
Oji Premium Roll
- 50/50 Hand Roll
Spicy tuna, Krab, Cucumber, and Crunch. Wrapped in Soy Paper.$8.95
- Angrytail Roll
Spicy Tuna, and Cucumber. Topped with Fresh Yellowtail and Jalapenos.$18.25
- Black Dragon Roll
Krab, Cucumber and Avocado. Topped with Eel and Avocado on top.$16.95
- Candy Roll
Spicy Tuna, Krab, Avocado, and Cucumbers. Topped with Tuna, Salmon, and Yellowtail. Wrapped with Soy Paper$16.95
- Caterpillar Roll
Fresh Water Eel, Krab, Cucumber. Topped with Avocado on top.$16.50
- Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki, Cucumber and Avocado$13.95
- Cucumber Skinny Roll
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Krab, and Gobo. Wrapped with Cucumber. (no rice)$19.50
- Double Albacore Roll
Spicy albacore, cucumber, gobo, onion, albacore, crunch onion$16.95
- Ex Girl Friend Roll
Spicy Tuna, Krab, Cucumber and Shrimp Tempura. Wrapped in Soy Paper and topped with Albacore, Fried Onions, and Soy Mustard Sauce$18.95
- Fire Cracker Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumbers, Avocado. Topped with Spicy Krab, Masago, Green Onion, Sriracha, and Spicy Mayo$15.25
- Hawaiian Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumbers, and avocado. Topped with Tuna, Salmon, and served with Soy Mustard Sauce$16.95
- Oji Special Roll
Shrimp tempura and Cucumber. Wrapped with Spicy Tuna, Tuna, Shrimp, and Avocado.$18.95
- Pacific Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Krab, Avocado and Cucumber. Served with Soy Mustard Sauce$15.95
- Rainbow Roll
Assorted Chef Choice selections on top of California Roll.$15.25
- Red Dragon Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber topped with Fresh Tuna and Avocado.$16.25
- Salmon Crazy Roll
Shrimp tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, and Cucumber. Topped with Fresh Salmon and Crunch Onions.$17.25
- Sashimi Roll
Tuna, salmon, albacore, krab, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in soy paper.$18.95
- Scream Roll
Shrimp tempura, Cucumber, Avocado and Spicy Krab. Topped with Spicy Tuna and Jalapeno Popper.$17.50
- Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy Albacore, Cucumber, Gobo. Wrapped with Shrimp and Avocado.$15.25
- Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, Krab, Avocado, Cucumber, Gobo, and Smelt Egg.$15.50
- Super Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese. Topped with Fresh Salmon$16.95
- Tiger Roll
Krab, cucumber and avocado. Topped with Salmon and Eel on top.$15.95
- Ultimate Salmon Roll
Krab, Avocado and Cucumber. Wrapped with Fresh Salmon on top.$14.95
- Vegas Roll
Krab, Cucumber, and Avocado. Topped with Deep Fried Eel and Spicy Tuna$18.50
- Zen Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Cucumbers. Wrapped in Soy paper. Topped with avocado and Goma sauce$18.95
Special Tempura Roll
- Albacore Crazy Roll
Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, and Cucumbers. Topped with Albacore, Jalapenos, Crispy Onions, and Soy Mustard$17.25
- Cajun Tuna Special Roll
Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, and Cucumbers. Topped with Cajun Tuna (Seared Tuna), White Onions, Japanese Dressing, and Ponzu Sauce$16.95
- Crunch Dragon Roll
Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, and Cucumber. Topped with eel, avocado, crunch and eel sauce.$18.95
- Double Shrimp Roll
Krab, Shrimp Tempura, and Cucumber. Topped with Ebi Shrimp, Crunch and Eel Sauce.$16.75
- Fire Roll
Deep Fried California Roll$10.95
- Golden Philly Roll
Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese. Deep Fried and topped with Fried Jalapenos and Spicy Mayo$15.25
- Golden Tiger Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, and Avocado. Deep Fried and topped with Spicy Krab, Masago, and Green Onion. Served with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo.$16.50
- Popcorn Lobster/Langostino Roll
Lightly Fried Crispy Langostino Lobster on top of Spicy Tuna Roll.$19.50
- Salmon Tempura Roll
Krab, Cucumber, and Avocado. Topped with Deep Fried Salmon, Crunch and Eel Sauce.$15.25
- Spicy Salmon Tempura Roll
Salmon, Spicy Krab, and Avocado. Whole roll deep fried. Served with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo$15.25
- Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
Spicy tuna, Cream cheese, and avocado. Whole roll deep fried.$13.50
- Yummy Crispy Tempura Roll
Spicy Tuna, Krab, Cream Cheese. Wrapped in Soy Paper and deep fried.$15.95
Special Baked Roll
- Baked Alaskan Roll
Krab and Avocado. Baked with Salmon on top.$14.95
- Baked Scallop Roll
Krab, Cucumber and Avocado. Topped with Baked Scallops, Mushrooms, Onions, and Bell Peppers.$16.25
- Langostino Lobster Roll
Krab, Cucumber and Avocado. Topped with Baked Langostino$19.50
- Snow White Roll
Cream Cheese, Avocado and White Onion. Baked with Tilapia on top.$14.50
- Volcano Roll
Krab, avocado and Baked Salmon. Topped with Baked Spicy Tuna.$18.50
Ramen
- Tonkotsu Ramen
Japanese traditional hot noodles with rich and creamy broth. Served with Chashu (Pork Belly), Green Onion, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage Mushroom, Seaweed, and slice of Marinated Egg.$14.95
- Spicy Miso Ramen
Japanese traditional hot noodles with Spicy miso broth. Served with Chashu (Pork Belly), Green Onion, Bean Sprouts, Corn , Seaweed, and slice of Marinated Egg.$15.95
Sides
- Rice$1.50
- Sushi Rice$2.00
- Miso Soup$2.00
- Kizami Wasabi$2.00
- Yuzu Paste$2.00
- Extra Sauce (2oz)$0.50
- Extra Sauce (Miso Container)$5.00
- Side Seaweed(2)$2.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Jalapenos$1.50
- Side Crispy Rice$4.00
- Side Cream Cheese$2.00
- Side Crunch Onions$2.00
- Side Wonton Skin$2.00
- Side Lemons (Slices)$0.50
- Side Lemons (Wedge)$0.75
- Extra Udon Noodles$4.00