Okoboji Dough Company 293 N Highway 71

Popular Items

Caesar side salad
Build Your Own
Boji Mac


Non-alcoholic beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Water

Kids Beverage

$2.00

1919 Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Mellow Yellow

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00Out of stock

House made mozzarella sticks with marinara

Toasted Raviolis

$10.00

Served with marinara

Onion Rings

$10.00

Beer battered (Busch Lite) onion rings. Served with Sriracha aioli

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00Out of stock

Served with house dip

Khachapuri

$13.00

Our dough filled with a cheese blend of mozzarella, pecorino, Parmesan and gruyere topped with raw egg yolk. (raw egg with cook on hot cheese. Twist end on boat to break yolk and wait 2-3 minutes then eat.)

Wings

$14.00Out of stock

10 wings

Garlic Bites

$11.00

Our dough deep fried then slathered with garlic and butter.

Fried pickles

$9.00
Giant Pretzel

$13.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar side salad

$4.00

Romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.

House side salad

$4.00

Romaine, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, croutons. Choice of dressing.

Desserts

Fry Bread

$11.00

Dough balls lightly fried, dusted with cinnamon and sugar.

Carroll Street Treats ice cream sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Extra Sauces

Large

$2.00

4 oz.

Small

$1.00

2 oz cup

Combo Deals

Bottomless Brunch

$30.00

Pizzas

Boji Mac

$18.00

Seasoned beef, topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, sesame seeds, cheddar and house special sauce.

Porker

$19.00

House sausage, bacon, pepperoni on house red sauce.

Sturdy Standby

$20.00

House sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, black olive, red onion on house red sauce.

Last Call

$18.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, banana peppers on house red sauce.

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Oven roasted chicken, green onions, cilantro, served on house made buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Caprese

$17.00

Roma tomato, mozzarella, basil, balsamic drizzle, house red sauce.

Chicken and Bacon

$18.00

Oven roasted chicken, bacon, red onion, cilantro on BBQ sauce.

Build Your Own

$15.00

Build your own favorite from our topping and dough options.

Crab Rangoon

$18.00Out of stock

Crab rangoon filling, green onion, topped with wontons and sweet and sour/Chile pepper drizzle.

Royal

$19.00Out of stock

Smoked brisket, bacon, caramelized onion on BBQ sauce.

Fun "Guy"

$19.00Out of stock

Portabella, cremini, shiitake mushrooms on cream base topped with grated parm and parsley.

Bacon and Bleu

$17.00Out of stock

Applewood bacon, pablano peppers, caramelized onion, bleu cheese on Alfredo sauce.

You Wish You Would

$18.00Out of stock

Spanish chorizo, shaved brussel sprouts, caramelized onion, with Calabrian chili oil drizzle.

Popeye

$17.00Out of stock

Oven roasted chicken, artichokes, spinach on house Alfredo sauce.

Club Med

$18.00Out of stock

Oven roasted chicken, tomato, red onion on house pesto (pine nut free)

Raw pizza dough to go

$5.00

Our raw dough packaged to go for you to experiment with at home.

Mexican Street Corn Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Roasted sweet corn, bacon, jalapeño, cilantro, cojita cheese, and mozzarella on cream base topped with cilantro lime sauce.

Meatball Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Mac-N-Cheese Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Sweet And Savory

$18.00Out of stock