Okoboji Dough Company 293 N Highway 71
Popular Items
Non-alcoholic beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Club Soda
Iced Tea
Mr. Pibb
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Water
Kids Beverage
1919 Root Beer
Mellow Yellow
Tonic
Ginger Beer
Tomato Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Club Soda
Coffee
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
House made mozzarella sticks with marinara
Toasted Raviolis
Served with marinara
Onion Rings
Beer battered (Busch Lite) onion rings. Served with Sriracha aioli
Brussel Sprouts
Served with house dip
Khachapuri
Our dough filled with a cheese blend of mozzarella, pecorino, Parmesan and gruyere topped with raw egg yolk. (raw egg with cook on hot cheese. Twist end on boat to break yolk and wait 2-3 minutes then eat.)
Wings
10 wings
Garlic Bites
Our dough deep fried then slathered with garlic and butter.
Fried pickles
Giant Pretzel
Salads
Desserts
Extra Sauces
Combo Deals
Pizzas
Boji Mac
Seasoned beef, topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, sesame seeds, cheddar and house special sauce.
Porker
House sausage, bacon, pepperoni on house red sauce.
Sturdy Standby
House sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, black olive, red onion on house red sauce.
Last Call
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, banana peppers on house red sauce.
Buffalo Chicken
Oven roasted chicken, green onions, cilantro, served on house made buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing.
Caprese
Roma tomato, mozzarella, basil, balsamic drizzle, house red sauce.
Chicken and Bacon
Oven roasted chicken, bacon, red onion, cilantro on BBQ sauce.
Build Your Own
Build your own favorite from our topping and dough options.
Crab Rangoon
Crab rangoon filling, green onion, topped with wontons and sweet and sour/Chile pepper drizzle.
Royal
Smoked brisket, bacon, caramelized onion on BBQ sauce.
Fun "Guy"
Portabella, cremini, shiitake mushrooms on cream base topped with grated parm and parsley.
Bacon and Bleu
Applewood bacon, pablano peppers, caramelized onion, bleu cheese on Alfredo sauce.
You Wish You Would
Spanish chorizo, shaved brussel sprouts, caramelized onion, with Calabrian chili oil drizzle.
Popeye
Oven roasted chicken, artichokes, spinach on house Alfredo sauce.
Club Med
Oven roasted chicken, tomato, red onion on house pesto (pine nut free)
Raw pizza dough to go
Our raw dough packaged to go for you to experiment with at home.
Mexican Street Corn Pizza
Roasted sweet corn, bacon, jalapeño, cilantro, cojita cheese, and mozzarella on cream base topped with cilantro lime sauce.