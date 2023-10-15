Okome Asian Grill
Build Your Own
Fresh Bowl Favorites
Okome's Signature
White rice, chicken, corn, green bean, sauteed vegetable, carrot, cheese, and garlic yum sauce. Calories 790.
Spicy Chicken
White rice, spicy chicken, corn, black bean, sauteed vegetable, cucumber, red onion, and spicy sesame sauce.
Teriyaki Steak
Red rice, steak, egg, broccoli, sauteed vegetable, carrot, cheese, and spicy teriyaki sauce.
Shrimp & Noodle
Sweet potato noodle, shrimp, egg, green bean, sauteed vegetables, carrot, cucumber, almond, and garlic yum.
Tofu Delights
Salad tofu, green bean, black bean, kale, cucumber, red cabbage, and Teriyaki sauce.
Side
Rice Side
Choose a side of our delicious White Rice, Red Rice, or Fried Rice.
Noodle Side
Indulge in our delightful side of sweet and savory Sweet Potato Noodles.
Protein Side
Boost your meal with a side of our lean, gluten-free proteins.
Topping Side
Savor a healthy side of your top three favorite toppings.
Seasonal Fruit Side
Mix of freshly sliced Orange, Grape and Strawberry.
Pineapple Side
Side cup of freshly sliced Pineapple.
Edamame Side
Dig into our side of nutritious, salty edamame.
Dessert
Sauce
Drinks
Blue Raspberry Lemonade
Sweet, tart & fruity mix of Blue Raspberry and Lemonade.
Strawberry Lemonade
Sweet, tart & fruity mix of Strawberry and Lemonade.
Lemonade
Made from just three ingredients: lemon, sugar and water.
Soft Drinks
Pick your favorite pepsi product.
Gatorade
Hydration for athletes. 3 flavors, Electrolytes, energy, science-tested.
Juice Box
Apple & Eve® 100% Juice Box: No added sugar, daily vitamin C, 3 flavors.
Fiji Water
BPA-free bottles and exceptional smooth-tasting Fiji Artesian Water.