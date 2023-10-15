Build Your Own

Regular Bowl

Regular Bowl

Fully customizable bowl with your choice of bases, proteins, toppings, and sauces.

Small Bowl

Small Bowl

Fully customizable bowl with half portions of each ingredient from regular bowl.

Fresh Bowl Favorites

Okome's Signature

Okome's Signature

$9.59

White rice, chicken, corn, green bean, sauteed vegetable, carrot, cheese, and garlic yum sauce. Calories 790.

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$9.59

White rice, spicy chicken, corn, black bean, sauteed vegetable, cucumber, red onion, and spicy sesame sauce.

Teriyaki Steak

Teriyaki Steak

$10.59

Red rice, steak, egg, broccoli, sauteed vegetable, carrot, cheese, and spicy teriyaki sauce.

Shrimp & Noodle

Shrimp & Noodle

$10.59

Sweet potato noodle, shrimp, egg, green bean, sauteed vegetables, carrot, cucumber, almond, and garlic yum.

Tofu Delights

Tofu Delights

$9.59

Salad tofu, green bean, black bean, kale, cucumber, red cabbage, and Teriyaki sauce.

Kids Meal

Small Bowl

Small Bowl

Fully customizable bowl with half portions of each ingredient from regular bowl.

Side

Rice Side

Rice Side

$2.99

Choose a side of our delicious White Rice, Red Rice, or Fried Rice.

Noodle Side

Noodle Side

$2.99

Indulge in our delightful side of sweet and savory Sweet Potato Noodles.

Protein Side

Protein Side

$4.99

Boost your meal with a side of our lean, gluten-free proteins.

Topping Side

Topping Side

$2.99

Savor a healthy side of your top three favorite toppings.

Seasonal Fruit Side

Seasonal Fruit Side

$3.99

Mix of freshly sliced Orange, Grape and Strawberry.

Pineapple Side

Pineapple Side

$2.99

Side cup of freshly sliced Pineapple.

Edamame Side

Edamame Side

$2.99

Dig into our side of nutritious, salty edamame.

Dessert

Blueberry Fig Bar

Blueberry Fig Bar

$2.29

Get real blueberries, lose the gluten. Enjoy delicious and nutritious satisfaction.

Pomegranate Fig Bar

Pomegranate Fig Bar

$2.29

Ditch gluten. Grab fig and pomegranate goodness today, no regrets.

Raspberry Fig Bar

Raspberry Fig Bar

$2.29

Try our gluten-free fig and raspberry bars for snack perfection, no compromises.

Sauce

Large Cup Sauce

Large Cup Sauce

$2.50

Pick your favorite tasty extra 8 oz sauce.

Pint Sauce

Pint Sauce

$4.50

Pick your favorite tasty extra 16 oz sauce.

Quart Sauce

Quart Sauce

$8.50

Pick your favorite tasty extra 32 oz sauce.

Small Cup Sauce

Small Cup Sauce

$0.50

Pick your favorite tasty extra 2 oz sauce.

Drinks

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet, tart & fruity mix of Blue Raspberry and Lemonade.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet, tart & fruity mix of Strawberry and Lemonade.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99

Made from just three ingredients: lemon, sugar and water.

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Pick your favorite pepsi product.

Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.99

Hydration for athletes. 3 flavors, Electrolytes, energy, science-tested.

Juice Box

Juice Box

$1.50

Apple & Eve® 100% Juice Box: No added sugar, daily vitamin C, 3 flavors.

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.99

BPA-free bottles and exceptional smooth-tasting Fiji Artesian Water.